The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: April Barnes. Grantor: Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1243.
May 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Susan Mitchell. Grantors: Donald G. Denny and Bernard E. Wier. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1246.
May 11: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Donald A. Bennett. Grantor: Karen W. Bennett. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1295.
May 12: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeffrey E. and Linda C. Fossett. Grantor: Jacob E. Fossett. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1310.
May 12: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Timothy B. Miller. Grantor: Gladys B. Russell. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1313.
May 12: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Henry N. Taylor. Grantors: John B. and Judy R. Flora. Excise Tax: $840. Value: $420,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1315.
May 12: 2 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: Patrick S. and Nichole R. Griffin. Grantors: Charles F. and Kerry M. Skara. Excise Tax: $744. Value: $372,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1319.
May 12: 3.18 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Brushy Mountain Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Janice M. Ashley. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1346.
May 12: 3 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantee: TRW Home Solutions, LLC. Grantors: Robert L. and Nancy R. Eldreth and John L. and Linda E. Wilson. Excise Tax: $796. Value: $398,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1381.
May 12: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Philip W. and Carol P. Posey. Grantor: BR Interests, LLC. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1410.
May 12: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Lauren M. Essick. Grantors: Emiko H., Ralph L., James L., Ted W. and Billie W. Goodman. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1430.
May 12: 50.075 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Grantors: J. Randall Eller and Emmett and Pricilla Cox. Excise Tax: $925. Value: $462,500. Book: 0541. Page: 1451.
May 12: 12 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Mark A. Pirtle. Grantors: John W. Holden, Jr. and Karen K. Holden. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1458.
May 12: 12 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James R. and Alice G. Linville. Grantors: Mark A. and Anita Pirtle. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1462.
May 12: 3.040 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lee F. and Cynthia C. Boyd. Grantors: Wendell L. and Sylvia T. Holman. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1476.
May 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Pink Nose Properties, LTD. Grantors: Michael J. and Laura E. England. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1497.
May 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Laura E. England. Grantors: Michael J. and Laura E. England. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1500.
May 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Bear Spirit Properties, LTD. Grantors: Michael J. and Laura E. England. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1503.
May 13: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Little Properties, LLC. Grantor: Veronica B. Hayes. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1549.
May 13: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David A. Creech, Jr. and Darlene C. Creech. Grantors: James R., Kay H. and Marian J. R. Legros, Ronald D. and Kimberly B. Roland, Douglas P., Connie R. and Brenda R. Ginn, Robert H. and Cynthia L. Springer, Bonnie A. McGuire, William H. and Barbara L. Jones and Lorna B. R. Keene. Excise Tax: $684. Value: $342,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1557.
May 13: 5.51 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Ethan P. Hamilton and Abigail P. Coniguliaro. Grantors: Dayton and Juanita Roten. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1591.
May 13: 0.767 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeffrey G. Lewis. Grantors: Timothy L. and Lesia P. Church and Virgie Perry. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1653.
May 16: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Henry A. and Nancy P. Unger. Grantors: Henry A. and Nancy P. Unger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1685.
May 16: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher L. and Rebekah A. Burch. Grantors: Eduardo R. and Kelly M. Ovante. Excise Tax: $1,065. Value: $532,500. Book: 0541. Page: 1688.
May 16: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Jesus and Edith M. Pages and Erika, Amanda and Adriana Martinez. Excise Tax: $394. Value: $1704. Book: 0541. Page: 1704.
May 16: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Donald B. and Lorna C. Wilson and the Wilson Joint Living Trust. Grantor: Robert L. Schorr. Excise Tax: $698. Value: $349,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1723.
May 16: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: James R. Bynum, Jr., Robin F. Bynum and the James R. Bynum, Jr. and Robin F. Bynum Joint Living Trust. Grantor: Lisa Kinn. Excise Tax: $222. Value: $111,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1737.
May 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael and Cindee L. Aloia. Grantors: Larry E. and Sandra W. Phillips. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1740.
May 16: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: William L. and Gene W. Jones and the William L. and Gene W. Jones Family Trust. Grantor: Robert W. Wiencken. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1756.
