The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 6: 5.51 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Dayton and Juanita Roten. Grantors: Dayton and Juanita Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0014.
July 6: 3.275 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Virgil R. and Lisa A. Deyton. Grantors: Robert C., David C., Walter J., Rose M., Virgil R., and Lisa A. Deyton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0054.
July 6: 22 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Adam T. and Debra A. Williams. Grantor: Richard E. Prather. Excise Tax: $213. Value: $106,500. Book: 0514. Page: 0075.
July 6: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Robert J. Boone. Grantors: Judith M. Baker and Anne D. Cooke. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0083.
July 6: 2.01 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Edward S. and Eleanor B. Perzel, Ed & Ellie Perzel Living Trust. Grantors: Edward S. and Eleanor B. Perzel. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0089.
July 6: 1.092 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Diana C. Pelletier. Grantors: Andrew D. and Sprae B. Gray. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0091.
July 6: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: William M. Caldwell Jr. Grantor: Jane H. Caldwell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0099.
July 6: 4.52 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Gregory Lipford. Grantors: Elzie R. and Jodie Stanley. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0103.
July 6: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Shirley S. Trivette, Shirley Spain Trivette Revocable Trust. Grantors: Edward E. Trivette and Shirley S. Trivette, Edward E. Trivette Jr. Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0124.
July 6: 1.32 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Shirley S. Trivette , Shirley Spain Trivette Revocable Trust. Grantors: Edward E. Trivette Jr. and Shirley S. Trivette, Edward E. Trivette Jr. Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0127.
July 7: 1.333 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Michael Elliott. Grantors: Landsource, LLC, Landscape, LLC. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0132.
July 7: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Paul D. and Deborah E. Hart, Deborah A. Holman and Kelly Surber. Grantors: Vernon and Paula Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0134.
July 7: 0.627 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sherry D. Prather. Grantor: Alice H. Atwood. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0137.
July 7: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jody and Robin Walker. Grantors: Mark Hollars and Amanda Poplin. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0171.
July 7: 5 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Paul D., Ricky D. and Deborah E. Hart, Deborah A. Holman and Kelly Surber. Grantors: Vernon and Paula Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0175.
July 7: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: David W. and Hope S. Thompson. Grantors: Delbert L. and Lynda A. C. Spillman, Lynda C. Thompson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0194.
July 7: 3 Tracts, New River Township. Grantee: Eduardo Rodriguez. Grantors: Kevin T. and Rebecca A. Raynor. Excise Tax: $462. Value: $231,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0236.
July 7: 17.376 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Peter W. Orifice, Monica J. Seif, Lowell E. and Magdolna S. Tanzer. Grantor: Jackie R. Hardin. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0258.
July 7: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James T. Fender and Jennifer L. Brewer. Grantors: Jesse N. and Chelsey Smole. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0282.
July 8: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Jerry McIver. Grantors: Maxim M. and Carin L. Machat. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0320.
July 9: 1.576 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantors: Kelly P. Houck and Kelly M. Price. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0373.
July 9: 11.94 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Julie A. Tippett. Grantors: Emerson and Linda W. Scarborough. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0432.
July 9: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amanda Williams. Grantors: Steven A. and Betty M. Ellis. Excise Tax: $335. Value: $167,500. Book: 0514. Page: 0463.
July 9: 7 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: George and Allmuth Perzel, The George and Allmuth Perzel Living Trust. Grantors: George J. and Allmuth W. Perzel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 0490.
