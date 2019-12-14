The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 2: 0.13 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Eddie R. and Pam W. Hall. Grantors: Sam III and Buffy Astin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0809.
Dec. 2: 7 Tracts, Crumpler Township. Grantees: Gary S. and Renae A. Mitchell. Grantors: Gary S. and Renae A. Mitchell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0822.
Dec. 2: 1.458 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joseph V. and Anna W. Cranford. Grantors: Sherrie B. and John C. Edwards Jr. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0853.
Dec. 2: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bryan D. and Kathleen Vescio. Grantors: Philip M. and Karen S. Mendys. Excise Tax: $674. Value: $337,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0898.
Dec. 2: 81.08 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: The Nature Conservancy. Grantors: M. Franklin, Denise and Harry C. Calloway. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0940.
