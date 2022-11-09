The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 7: 1 Tract, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Zechariah M. and Michelle S. Rowe. Grantor: Dorothy G. Ham. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1539.
July 7: 2.494 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Toby M. and Kimberly E. Hiseley. Grantors: Paul Potter, Jr. and Christina Potter. Excise Tax: $1,488. Value: $744,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1549.
July 7: 59.293 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: John M. and Anne B. Barry. Grantors: Steven E. and Sandra E. Phillips, Deborah E. Hartsoe, Cynthia E. Harper and Melissa E. Blevins. Excise Tax: $522. Value: $261,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1569.
July 7: 7.944 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Three Top Flats, LLC. Grantors: Steven E. and Sandra E. Phillips, Deborah E. Hartsoe, Cynthia E. Harper and Melissa E. Blevins. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1576.
July 7: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Diane G. Tetterton. Grantors: William R. and Dorothy W. Vestal, Thomas F. Warren and the Estate of Thomas F. Warren. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1583.
July 7: 30.78 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: George C. and Cary A. Gardner. Grantors: James P., Hallie A. and Elizabeth D. Dillon, Jorge V. and Mary D. Obando and the Elizabeth D. Dillon Estate. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1590.
July 7: 26.20 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantees: Jeffrey T. and Linda R. Badger. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1605.
July 7: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bill N., Steve and Russell Hart and Jill H. Phipps. Grantor: Bill N. Hart. Excise Tax: $21. Value: $10,500. Book: 0543. Page: 1607.
July 7: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Michele Davenport. Grantors: Ivan R. and Vickie B. Roark. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1610.
July 7: 2.01 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert L. Sadler, Jr. and Tamra R. Sadler. Grantors: Billy D. and Pauline R. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1612.
July 8: 7.424 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John F., Staci and Rebecca A. Miller. Grantors: William A., Jeffrey C. and Rebecca A. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1628.
July 8: 1.76 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Graham L. and Diane M. Wright. Grantors: Richard D. and Mona L. Dockery. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1631.
July 8: 24.144 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Thomas M. Caldwell, Jr. and Vicki S. Caldwell. Grantors: William R. Winkler, III, Ronda K. Winkler and the Ronda K. Winkler Living Trust. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1650.
July 8: 0.754 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: James T. Austin, Jr. Grantors: Mikael and Crystal T. Blevins. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1656.
July 8: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Brigid Q. Morgan. Grantors: Wilbur E. Wilson, Jr. and Carol J. Teal. Excise Tax: $62. Value: $31,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1676.
July 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: David B. Smedley. Grantors: William D. Eckard, Jr. and Spencer M. S. Eckard. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1682.
July 11: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Foxfire Homeowners Association, LLC. Grantors: Albert M. and Betsy Cope. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1726.
July 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles J. and Beryl J. Taylor. Grantors: Samuel J. and June B. Ewing. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1728.
July 11: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Alexander Vanyi and Carolyn Zaumeyer. Grantors: Alexander S. and Sara Vanyi. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1748.
July 11: 24.091 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jola A. Houchin. Grantor: Julie A. Tippett. Excise Tax: $1,298. Value: $649,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1752.
July 11: 3 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mitchell T. and Melinda S. Wallin and the Wallin Family Trust. Grantors: Thomas H. and Marsha T. Percival and Don and Barbara Whaley. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1768.
July 11: 0.90 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Grantors: John J. White, Jr., Maria White and Ronald L. and Susan Sapio. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1775.
July 11: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory S. and Karen A. Johnson and the Karen A. Johnson and Gregory S. Johnson Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Greg S. and Karen A. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1779.
July 11: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Johnny L. Robinson. Grantor: Frank Woodland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1782.
July 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Diana Montenegro, Carlos Alcaraz, the Diana Montenegro Living Trust and the Carlos Alcaraz Living Trust. Grantors: Diana Montenegro and Carlos Alcaraz. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 1789.
July 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Keith Moore Family, LLC 2. Grantors: Brent and Jessica Steele, Brandon and Kelly Wells and Steel & Wells Properties, LLP. Excise Tax: $2,800. Value: $1,400,000. Book: 0543. Page: 1792.
July 11: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul E. and Cynthia A. Chetlain. Grantor: Peter Becker. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0543. Page: 1794.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.