The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 15: 0.31 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Nicole R. Young. Grantor: James I. Young. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0337.
April 15: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Charles P. and Shannon D. Olive. Grantors: Charles P. and Shannon D. Olive. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0340.
April 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dennis A. and Carolyn W. Price. Grantor: Charles H. Whitman. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0371.
April 16: 0.752 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Terry L. Vannoy. Grantors: Angela V. Marsh and Angela V. Hendry. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0396.
April 16: 3.591 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jason W. and Emily J. Stopper. Grantors: Alvin P. and Carolyn L. Jenkins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0400.
April 16: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Grantors: Richard W. Bales III and Richard Bales. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0424.
April 16: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Algonquin Investments, Inc. Grantors: Wade E. Vannoy Jr. and Mary C. Vannoy, John B. and Jimmy D. Reeves, Tamara C. Divenere, Keith W. and Amanda V. Johnston, John S. and Jennifer V. Treski. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0428.
April 16: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Chad and Tressa Allen. Grantor: Country Side Acres, Inc. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0434.
April 16: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Alex C. and Ashley B. Church. Grantors: James C. and Ellen L. Church, Richard W. and Minnie C. Lemly, The Richard W. Lemly Family Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0437.
April 16: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mark and Alexandria Hopkins. Grantors: Gary and Tammy Williams and Tammy Edens. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0443.
April 16: 2.235 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew and Jillian M. Baldwin. Grantor: JoAnn Derden. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0445.
April 16: 2.445 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Dean F. Duncan III and Sarah A. Duncan, Dean F. Duncan III and Sarah A. Duncan Revocable Trust. Grantors: Dean F. Duncan III and Sarah A. Duncan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0464.
April 17: 29.050 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John J. and Lisa M. Lysik. Grantor: Jack Johnson. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0517.
April 17: 5.193 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: LifeStore Bank. Grantors: Donald C. and Paige A. Fairchild. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0519.
April 17: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Shawn E. Horton and Amanda A. Knighten. Grantors: Norman E., Archie N., Allen, Larry E., Ginger B., Norris, Francis R., Joseph K., Clarence, Ricky D., Marilyn T., William C., Melissa F. and Marilyn P. Greer, Joe G. and Louise G. Roland, Linda A. Barker, James M. and Brenda G. Jochems. Excise Tax: $469. Value: $234,500. Book: 0511. Page: 0571.
April 17: 0.902 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Alejandro and Charlotte Trejo. Grantors: Paul W. and Christina Potter. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0600.
April 17: 2 Tracts, Creston and Walnut Hill Townships. Grantees: David M. and Valerie L. Everett. Grantor: Octavius Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0610.
April 17: 3 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Robert C. Punch. Grantors: Johnny A., Judy R., Andrea L., Darlene and Lisa Punch. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0612.
April 20: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Donald J. Parsons Jr. Grantors: Robert M. and Debbie D. Blevins. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0618.
April 20: 1.705 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Frank H. Neal, Gwyn and Janet Day. Grantor: Frank H. Neal. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0641.
April 20: 0.152 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Billy J. and Elizabeth Walton. Grantor: Randall P. Owen. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0644.
April 21: 12.197 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph A. Turner and Jessica R. Parker. Grantors: Labin T. and Gladys Woodlief. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.