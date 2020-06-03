The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 13: 0.501 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Charles A. and Amy B. Bledsoe. Grantors: Richard and Lisa B. Hahn, Jason E.,Camera and Camara Bledsoe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0128.
May 13: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantee: Daniel L. Fitzgerald. Grantors: Douglas C. Earl and Gale L. Simmet, Earl/Simmet Living Trust. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0147.
May 13: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantee: Jeff’s Realty & Investment Properties LLC. Grantors: Christine M. Boyer and Maridy R. Roper. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0177.
May 13: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Joel D. and Lisa H. Carpenter. Grantors: Kenneth S. Todd Jr. and Eleanor B. Todd. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0209.
May 13: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Anthony P. and Deborah W. Osborne. Grantor: Luke Jobe Construction, Inc. Excise Tax: $752. Value: $376,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0211.
May 14: 0.25 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Grantor: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Flagstar Bank. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0233.
May 14: 0.421 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cross Fireflys, LLC. Grantor: Shirley Powers. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0239.
May 14: 2.305 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Chris J. and Ronald G. Roe. Grantors: David K. and Patricia K. Huddle. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0283.
May 14: 2 Parcels, Obids Township. Grantees: Gerald D. and Frances J. Oliphant. Grantor: Rebecca J. Lipscomb. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0287.
May 14: 0.646 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Travis A. and Caitlin S. Howell. Grantors: Joseph F. and Diane E. Parsons. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0291.
May 14: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantee: The Three Top Revocable Trust of 2020. Grantors: Richard S. and Erica L. Ceska. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0295.
May 14: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Scott and Sherri Bice. Grantors: Q3, LLC, Scott and Sherri Bice. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0317.
May 14: 2.242 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Larry E. Williams, Daniel P. and Catherine P. Miller. Grantor: Larry E. Williams. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0321.
May 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jill E. Gambill. Grantors: Jon M., Heather J., Jane, and JM Gambill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0341.
May 15: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Cynthia O. Worth. Grantors: Thomas A. and Cynthia O. Worth. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0374.
May 15: 0.716 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Casey L. and Misty Miller. Grantor: Tracy L. Miller. Excise Tax: $124. Value: $62,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0380.
May 15: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Grantors: Mark A. and Patricia C. Breeden. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0399.
May 15: 1.026 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes, Jessie B. and Michelle Davis. Grantors: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0401.
May 15: 0.199 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tommy W. and Victoria Shepherd. Grantor: Alma J. O. Shepherd. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0403.
May 15: 1 Acre, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Robert V. Griffitt Jr. and Karen R. Griffitt. Grantors: V.C., Audrey M., Kermit, and Jackie Price, Carrie P. Carpenter. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0405.
May 18: 0.921 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Troy B. McNeill. Grantors: Troy B. and Kerry G. McNeill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0447.
May 18: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Marty Presnell. Grantor: Hope Presnell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0453.
May 18: 2.580 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Stephen M. and Victoria K. Adams. Grantors: Judy P. Watson and Judy P. Seatz. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 0473.
May 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy G. and Amy C. Edwards. Grantors: Pedro Medina Jr. and Irene Medina. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0552.
May 19: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Scott Chiccarello and Ginger Andersen. Grantors: Charles D. and Patricia W. Herring. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0601.
May 19: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Scott Chiccarello and Ginger Andersen. Grantors: Daniel M. and Cheri L. Hudson. Excise Tax: $73. Value: $36,500. Book: 0512. Page: 0606.
May 19: 3.231 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Michael C. Riddick. Grantors: Richard W. and Dana V. Cox. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0512. Page: 0608.
