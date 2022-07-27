The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
April 26: 43.191 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Steven L. Dayton. Grantor: Rebecca F. Anderson. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2192.
April 26: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: John Howard and David Glass. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2201.
April 26: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jason T. and Anna Faber and Edward Kenney. Grantors: Brandon J. and Stacey C. Dillard. Excise Tax: $158. Value: $79,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2203.
April 26: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Nancy J. Iglesia and the Nancy J. Iglesia Revocable Trust. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2221.
April 26: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Samir Mardini. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2223.
April 26: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Shawn P. and Erin L. Carter. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2225.
April 26: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Raj, Ghimire. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2227.
April 26: 5.027 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Jeremy T. Bunting. Grantors: Paul and Shannon I. O. McCreery. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2248.
April 26: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: James Maxfield and Equity Trust Company, Cust. Grantor: Bobby A. Hayes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 2261.
April 27: 3.456 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Blackhawk Residential, LLC. Grantors: Charles and Suzanne Worsham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 2296.
April 27: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Urvi P. and Vejay K. Ravindran. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2322.
April 27: 10.753 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul R. Weeks and Sandy J. Canady. Grantors: David A. and Jessica A. Mikeal. Excise Tax: $272. Value: $136,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2358.
April 27: 1.445 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Beverly S. Cox. Grantors: Dwayne A. and Beverly S. Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 2360.
April 27: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Cosmo L. Jowhill. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2372.
April 27: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: John Hagen, Jr. and the Midland Trust Company. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2374.
April 27: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Richard E. and Marisol Bryson. Grantors: David D. and Linda L. Liput. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2382.
April 27: 18 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jason and Melissa Kilgore. Grantors: Carl A. and Jennifer G. Bare. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2385.
April 27: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Matthew D. R. Pearce and Devan R. A. Isenhower. Grantor: Considering Fields, LLC. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2460.
April 27: 1.223 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jesse R. Dishman. Grantors: Chasity W. Dishman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 2474.
April 27: 26.415 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Ballou’s Properties, LLC. Grantors: Emmett E. and Priscilla A. Cox. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2476.
April 27: 12 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gavin R. Woodie and Lindsey B. Hogg. Grantors: Emmett E. and Priscilla Cox. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2478.
April 28: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Eric and Megan E. Bishop. Grantors: Gary M. and Janis Miller. Excise Tax: $820. Value: $410,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0008.
April 28: 0.204 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Alley Mountain Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Lotus T. and Susan J. Potter. Excise Tax: $254. Value: $127,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0032.
April 28: 2 Tracts, Todd Township. Grantee: Elevated Investments & Endeavors, LLC. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0035.
April 28: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maria Treto. Grantor: Linda B. Ball. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0046.
April 28: 2.002 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Asprings, LLC. Grantors: Joshua D. and Lisa A. Dobstaff. Excise Tax: $1,200. Value: $600,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0048.
April 28: 0.005 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Douglas G. and Elizabeth M. Gerringer. Grantors: Sam and Kyla W. Ledford. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0050.
April 28: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Nathan B. and Kristi C. B. Fulks. Grantors: Robert W. and Darice Fraser. Excise Tax: $840. Value: $420,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0054.
April 28: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gary Sowers and Katherine Pividal. Grantors: James B. and Suzanne G. Lewis. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0092.
April 28: 5.575 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Stanley J. Smith and Christa Edwards. Grantors: Stanley J. Smith and Christa Edwards. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0109.
