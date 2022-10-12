The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 15: 2.065 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Landy W. Massey. Grantors: Mark Testerman and Elisabeth Witmann. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2123.
June 15: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Mauricio and Mary Restrepo. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2125.
June 15: 1.785 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: D. Wayne Jones, Jr. and Joyce M. Jones. Grantors: John S. and Dorothy Witherspoon. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0542. Page: 2140.
June 15: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Randall K. and Stephanie L. Barr. Grantor: Ann M. Elliott. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2143.
June 16: 22.25 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Brian A. Cowall. Grantor: Linda P. Davis. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2186.
June 16: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brian and Renee Weaver. Grantor: Homestead Development Corporation. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2216.
June 16: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shawn W. Richards. Grantors: Danny D. and Jennifer E. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $1,280. Value: $640,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2219.
June 16: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: David A. James. Grantor: Kathleen M. McCoy. Excise Tax: $288. Value: $640,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2246.
June 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Perrybuilt Homes, LLC. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2307.
June 17: 10.957 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Casey J. and Heather S. Fillinger. Grantors: Benjamin E. and Debra W. Hopper. Excise Tax: $194. Value: $97,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2320.
June 17: 78.686 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Jeremiah W. and Teresa A. Miller. Grantors: David W. and Teresa A. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 2335.
June 17: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lane Gitzen. Grantor: Clyde T. Jones, Jr. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2351.
June 17: 0.7 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Randal L. Phipps, Mark and Amy G. Branch and Joseph and Julie Graybeal. Grantor: Randal L. Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 2358.
June 17: 6.456 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Daniel A. Wasserman and Jennifer A. Snow. Grantor: Jeannette Simpson. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2361.
June 17: 45.748 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Keith and Abigail Dawson. Grantors: William B. and Heidi C. Desoto. Excise Tax: $1,200. Value: $600,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2364.
June 17: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Sid and Sherry Bendahmane. Grantor: Benjamin and Matthew Thomas-Reid. Excise Tax: $841. Value: $420,500. Book: 0542. Page: 2378.
June 17: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Adam and Elizabeth Price. Grantors: Donald R. and Wendy C. Stevenson. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2389.
June 17: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Phillip G. Stevens and the Phillip G. Stevens Revocable Trust. Grantor: Cathy Bell. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2393.
June 17: 33.5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Daniel A. Wasserman and Jennifer A. Snow. Grantors: Kathy H. Hartzog, Steve, Kim and Shirley M. Harless, James E. and Amy L. Miller and Robert Z. Bratton. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2401.
June 17: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantee: The Nature Conservancy. Grantors: Clyde R. and Eva P. Ingle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 2435.
June 17: 1.6 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Allen F. and Lisa J. Walker. Grantors: Robert H. and Cindy S. Escoto. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2438.
June 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Mark J. and Debra L. Glanzer. Grantor: Silver Rabbit, LLC. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2448.
June 20: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher R. and Amy R. Salsberry. Grantor: R. Christman Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,450. Value: $725,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2452.
June 20: 1 Lot, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: James R. Blevins, Sr., James R. Blevins, Jr. and Jennifer R. Blevins. Grantor: James R. Blevins, Sr. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0542. Page: 2476.
June 21: 3.971 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Craig W. Mason. Grantor: Allison R. Verling. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0001.
June 21: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Samuel A. and Janis V. Schiffman. Grantors: Timothy T. and Margot B. Moore. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0019.
June 21: 2.869 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashley Burns. Grantors: Gary and Mary Hess. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0037.
June 21: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradley W. and Miranda L. Jordan. Grantor: Ashley Burns. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0040.
June 21: 1.07 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Charles and Mary S. Barr. Grantor: Melissa Barr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0043.
June 21: 2.096 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James D. and Lori A. Belk. Grantors: James and Teresa Bumgarner. Excise Tax: $890. Value: $445,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0048.
