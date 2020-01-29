The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 10: 4.243 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Gary L. Grogan. Grantor: Peggy Grogan. Book: 0508. Page: 1104. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1104.
Jan. 10: 0.989 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Curtis C. and Virginia C. Barker. Grantor: Dulcey L. Lawson. Excise Tax: Value: Book: 0508. Page: 1106.
Jan. 10: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Douglas G. Monroe. Grantor: Douglas G. Monroe and Nancy Virginia Crepps Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1109.
Jan. 13: 3 Lots, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Jeremiah C. Wheeler. Grantors: John L. Wheeler Jr. and Cheryl A. Wheeler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1166.
Jan. 13: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Kenneth B. and Katherine B. Eves. Grantor: Midland Development of The Sandhills, LLC. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1194.
Jan. 13: 0.900 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Yellowknife Ranch Property Owners Association. Grantor: River Wes, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1196.
Jan. 13: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Alley Mountain Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Nancy Beth Weaver-Hoffman and Pollie H. Weaver. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1198.
Jan. 13: Lot 310, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. Litschert II and Brandy M. Moody. Grantor: Dennis J. Precise. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1202.
Jan. 14: 11 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Henry C. and Mary J. Shuford. Grantor: Jim Shepherd. Excise Tax: $306. Value: $153,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1223.
Jan. 14: 36.835 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Ryan M. Bumgardner and Amy R. Shaw Bumgardner. Grantors: Brenda Greer, Kathy W. Baldwin, Ada, Garland, Debra, Michelle and Brenda Wood, Barry and Melissa Clearly and Brenda Dotson. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1230.
Jan. 14: 1.002 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Ryan M. Bumgardner and Amy R. Shaw Bumgardner. Grantors: Andrew H. and Lisa S. Jestes, Barry and Melissa K. Clearly, Jamie and Kay Miller. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1236.
Jan. 14: 6.052 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Andrew and Lisa Jestes. Grantors: Brenda Greer, Kathy W. Baldwin, Ada, Garland, Debra, Michelle and Brenda Wood, Barry and Melissa Clearly and Brenda Dotson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1241.
Jan. 14: 1.489 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Brenda M. Barker. Grantors: Roy R. and Sandra R. Bare, Fannie A. Barker and Peggy S. Rutherford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1278.
Jan. 14: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Elk Creek Mountain Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: WMHH Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1281.
Jan. 15: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Angela J. Miller and Heather A. Moore. Grantors: Edward L. and Carolyn H. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1286.
Jan. 15: 0.500 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph M. and Sonja H. Hill. Grantors: Joseph M. and Sonja H. Hill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1310.
Jan. 15: Lot 40, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Randall Goss. Grantor: Country Side Acres, Inc. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1312.
Jan. 15: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Daphne S. Houchins. Grantor: Mary F. Setzer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1315.
Jan. 15: Lot 2, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gary L. Cowan and Antoinette W. Wall. Grantors: Jeffrey N. and Pamela J. Grubb. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1336.
Jan. 16: 4 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Waverly V. Jones III and Mark S. Jones. Grantors: Blair D., Mark S. and Sally Jones, Waverly V. Jones III. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1369.
Jan. 16: 10 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Pond Mountain, LLC. Grantors: Justin and Courtney Wiley. Excise Tax: $126. Value: $63,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1374.
Jan. 16: 10 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Pond Mountain, LLC. Grantors: Larry A. and Lorie Thompson. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1376.
Jan. 16: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Courtney P. Davis. Grantor: Christopher C. Smith. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1382.
Jan. 16: 1.042 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Clifford L. Matkins. Grantors: Robert M. and Kathy E. Joines. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1396.
Jan. 16: 0.652 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Richard A. and Cathy E. Philbrook. Grantors: Robert W. and Nancy C. Kerr. Excise Tax: $232. Value: $116,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1443.
Jan. 16: Lot 62, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert T. and Virginia A. Giuliani. Grantors: James A. and Connie A. Mercer. Excise Tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1483.
Jan. 16: 0.657 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Karina Arreola-Chavez. Grantor: Ella Eastridge. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1507.
Jan. 17: Lot 19, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Craig and Meredith Kitson. Grantor: Bernard J. Perlman. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1535.
Jan. 17: Lot 95, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. and Toni C. Smith. Grantor: Ralph C. Cole. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1538.
Jan. 17: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Brittany Lawrence. Grantors: Elaine B. Murphy, Donald G. and Myra B. Burke. Excise Tax: $436. Value: $218,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1540.
Jan. 17: 0.692 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Lansing Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Inc. Grantor: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1561.
Jan. 17: Townhouse C, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joshua M. and Lauren S. Brown. Grantor: James A. and Connie Mercer. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1628.
