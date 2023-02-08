The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 8: 0.5 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Moisesotoniel M. and Whitney N. Marroquin. Grantor: Powers Tree Farm, Inc. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1741.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Pine River View, LLC. Grantor: Marron Investments Corporation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1749.
Sept. 8: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Christine S. Miller. Grantors: Kyle R. and Ginger Wilcox. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1768.
Sept. 8: 0.514 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert E. L. and James A. Patrick. Grantor: Robert E. L. Patrick. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1771.
Sept. 8: 0.312 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert E. L. and James A. Patrick. Grantor: Robert E. L. Patrick. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1774.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael R. and Kimberly N. Gray. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1777.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gina L. Pfister. Grantors: George D. and Rebecca J. Gilbert. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1807.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Derek and Melissa Davis. Grantors: Kent H. and Vicki A. Townsend. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1826.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Alexander and Lisa Arrage. Grantors: Ronald J. De Shon, Daniel Sims and the Revocable Living Trust of Ronald De Shon and Daniel Sims. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1841.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Robert and Nancy Moul. Grantors: George W. and Jennifer Harris and Robert L. Hubbard. Excise Tax: $870. Value: $435,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1870.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantee: Cory W. Baldwin. Grantor: John Frazer. Excise Tax: $859. Value: $429,500. Book: 0545. Page: 1900.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gilbert and Deirdrea Garcia. Grantor: Affordable Housing Associates, LLC. Excise Tax: $74. Value: $37,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1920.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Philip B. Payne and Mollie J. Davis. Grantors: Steve A. and Nira G. Fox. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1929.
Sept. 9: 1.361 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Philip B. Payne and Mollie J. Davis. Grantors: Liam J. and Una R. Clancy. Excise Tax: $474. Value: $237,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1932.
Sept. 9: 2.326 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Sasha B. Furr. Grantor: Kimberly E. Miller. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1947.
Sept. 12: 3 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Donnie W. Richardson and Lynn H. Carpenter. Grantor: Rita F. Richardson. Excise Tax: $175. Value: $87,500. Book: 0545. Page: 1979.
Sept. 12: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Richard K. and Leah L. Grove. Grantors: Timothy C. and Susan P. Elston. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1988.
Sept. 12: 0.81 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Carnel Phipps. Grantors: Jerry, Joanne and Geneva Kemp. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2013.
Sept. 12: 20.578 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Thomas E. Trexler and Talana J. Bell. Grantors: Lloyd D. and Nancy K. Miller. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2022.
Sept. 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Everett and Shirley Dorton. Grantor: Margaret Turner. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2026.
Sept. 12: 4.14 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Amanda P. Miller. Grantors: Joseph D. and Sharon H. Duvall. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2029.
Sept. 12: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: James A. and Katherine A. Zisek and the James and Katherine Zisek Living Trust. Grantors: James A. and Katherine A. Zisek. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2055.
Sept. 12: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Pine Tree Properties, LLC. Grantor: Katherine Bennett. Excise Tax: $92. Value: $46,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2059.
Sept. 12: 0.997 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shelby Wyatt. Grantor: Arveson Wyatt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2067.
Sept. 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Leslie M. Fuller, Anvisha Agarwal and Brajesh K. Tiwari. Grantors: Paula B. Carlton and Kathryn Sheridan. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2074.
Sept. 12: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Had and Hold II, LLC. Grantors: Ruel W. Tyson, Jr. and David E. Tyson. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0545. Page: 2092.
Sept. 12: 3.515 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Charles G. and Helen J. Helms. Grantors: Gary A. Scott and Deerfield Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: $516. Value: $258,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2101.
Sept. 13: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Custom Design Builders, Inc. Grantors: Dwayne F. and Lydia B. Foy. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2114.
Sept. 13: 1.50 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gary Shaw. Grantor: K4K, LLC. Excise Tax: $39. Value: $19,500. Book: 0545. Page: 2127.
Sept. 13: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantee: Elizabeth L. M. Hall. Grantors: Thomas D. McClure, Sr. and Wilma K. McClure. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2139.
