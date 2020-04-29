The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 8: 3 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James W. and Sandra R. Merrill. Grantors: Frederick W. and Donna G. Schiebel. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2442.
April 8: 2.5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Brent and Kathrine Knoke. Grantors: David R. and Jessie R. Smith. Excise Tax: $566. Value: $283,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2456.
April 8: 5 Lots, New River Township. Grantees: George P. Henderson, Jr. Grantors: George P. Henderson Jr. and Norma K. Henderson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 2460.
April 8: 26.238 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Danny R. and Nicole J. Carico. Grantors: John T. Brooks, Jr. and Anna M. Brooks. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2464.
April 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ward E. Bennett and Mona H. Watters. Grantors: Claude W. Burns III and Hannah H. Burns. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2467.
April 8: 1.212 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Cody and Sandra Garn. Grantors: Matthew B. and Heather L. Hartzog. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 2471.
April 9: 4.8 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Jon C. and Lisa A. Lachman. Grantors: Robert S. and Jennie K. K. Henry. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2486.
April 9: 2.350 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Archie and Carol Griffith. Grantors: Onley and Louise M. Burgess, Onley and Louise Burgess Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 2491.
April 9: 60.098 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Danny Spencer, Danny Spencer’s Wholesale Fraser Fir. Grantors: Orville D. and Sue Marsh and David Jolly. Excise Tax: $434. Value: $217,000. Book: 0510. Page: 2497.
April 9: 11.096 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Shepherd Construction and Properties, LLC. Grantor: Levi K. Shepherd. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0026.
April 9: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jeffrey K. Ballard. Grantors: Wade T., Beatrice J., Janette and Wade Brooks. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0050.
April 9: 16.133 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Clifford L. and Bryan L. Matkins. Grantor: Tony D. Sharpe. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0116.
April 13: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James and Marla Linton, The Linton Revocable Trust. Grantors: James and Marla Linton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0230.
April 13: 5 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lanny and Betty Ballou. Grantors: William R. and Lisa E. Ashley. Excise Tax: $586. Value: $293,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0268.
April 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert K. and Janice P. Landen. Grantor: Brigitte Powell. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0511. Page: 0287.
April 14: 1.089 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James R. Love Jr. and Emily T. Love. Grantors: Lawrence C. and Joy A. Riggs. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0331.
