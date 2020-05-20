The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 29: 3.273 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Katirie Estes. Grantors: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1274.
April 29: 6.33 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Phillip W. Craver. Grantors: David A. and Terry B. Craver, Craver Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1278.
April 29: 3.044 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Philip E. and Edna S. Park. Grantor: Phyllis A. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1290.
April 29: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Norma Doerr. Grantors: Jordan and Cara Roberts. Excise Tax: $516. Value: $258,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1311.
April 29: 0.561 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Mark L. Hoke. Grantors: James, Kathy J., Lindsey and Keith Carroll, Robert and Lindsey Hooper and Mandwlyn C. Watkins. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1361.
April 29: 35.177 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Robert S. Duncan. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1366.
April 29: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lee B. Holmes Jr. and Mitzi H. Holmes. Grantors: Lee B. Holmes Sr. and Louise C. Holmes. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1400.
April 30: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Cindy S. Parsons. Grantors: Cindy S. Parsons and Bennie L. Sheets. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1419.
April 30: 13.502 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Randy A. and Gigi W. Haire. Grantors: Michael S. and Mary F. C. Knight. Excise Tax: $1,916. Value: $958,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1464.
April 30: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: James D. and Pamela R. Runyon. Grantors: Kenneth L. and Judith G. Mullen. Excise Tax: $498. Value: $249,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1494.
April 30: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jeffrey C. and Judy J. Bennett. Grantors: Jesse N. and Sandra G. Lemly. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1512.
April 30: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: George A. and Barbara K. Adams. Grantors: Andrew C. and Diane M. Helms. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1526.
April 30: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Karen L. Pape. Grantors: William L. and Debra E. Bradley. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1529.
April 30: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Derek and Gianna Bryan. Grantor: Ashe Mountain Properties Development, Inc. Excise Tax: $468. Value: $234,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1560.
April 30: 2.508 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Larry J. and Sue C. Strong. Grantors: Bobby and Carol Brinson. Excise Tax: $33. Value: $16,500. Book: 0511. Page: 1574.
April 30: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Sandrina M. Brown. Grantors: Ted Z. and Donna M. Ogrodnik. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1577.
May 1: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joseph Jakubek Jr. and Jennifer Jakubek. Grantors: Richard D. and Sherry H. Stolp. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1617.
May 1: 1 Acre, Elk Township. Grantees: Scott W. and Samantha J. Zubor. Grantors: Robert W. and Laurie P. Oates. Excise Tax: $83. Value: $41,500. Book: 0511. Page: 1634.
May 1: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stanley E. and Louise Scott. Grantors: Daniel N. and Karen L. Kehagias. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1642.
May 1: 1.68 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. Armstrong and Dana M. Dericke. Grantors: Terry J. Saunders Jr. and Phylicia K. Saunders. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1673.
May 1: 87.538 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Cracon, Inc. Grantors: John N. and Caroline A. Anderson. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1677.
May 1: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Stacey H. Howell. Grantors: Warren N. and Sylvia C. Miller. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1686.
May 1: 1.297 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert M. and Teresa L. Baldwin. Grantors: Victoria A. Wirth, Matthew M. and Victoria A. Alouisa. Excise Tax: $234. Value: $117,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1704.
May 4: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew and Jessica Rupard. Grantors: Buster C. Rupard Jr. and Nancy O. Rupard. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1760.
May 4: 3 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Betty M. Stanley. Grantors: Colby and Ava B. Lynch. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1779.
May 4: 81.598 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Raccoon Holler Camp and RV Park, LLC. Grantors: Edgar T. and Deborah W. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1784.
May 4: 26.226 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark D. and Karla F. Strachan. Grantors: Urcle M. Sheets II, Harold C. Ferree and Kimberly S. Ferree. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1788.
May 4: 3 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantee: L & M of Boone, LLC. Grantor: Hunter Land Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1795.
May 4: 0.638 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jefferson United Methodist Church. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1805.
May 4: 22 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: 887 Investments, Inc. Grantor: Miller Properties of Ashe, LLC. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1808.
May 4: 13.097 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Eric and Jane W. Massant, Jane and Eric Massant Living Trust. Grantors: Eric and Jane Massant. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1843.
May 5: 1.102 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Alan and Penny Ambrose. Grantors: Secu*re, Inc. Excise Tax: $304. Value: $152,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1866.
May 5: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Leslie A. Black and Shelley L. Miller. Grantors: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1885.
