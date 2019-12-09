The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 25: 2 tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Steven R. Hall. Grantors: Colin S. Hall. Excise tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0422.
Nov. 25: 1.045 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Eric and Catherine Cofield. Grantors: Jose L. and Barbara Martin. Excise tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0430.
Nov. 25: 2 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Clair R. French. Grantors: Derrick and Kimberly Ervin. Excise tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0434.
Nov. 25: 3.383 Acres, Walnut Hill TOwnship. Grantees: Tony J. McNeil. Grantors: Citibank, N.A. Excise tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0507. Page 0437.
Nov. 25: 0.184 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Keith and Mary McClure. Grantors: Big Woods III Limited Partnership. Excise tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0507. Page: 0441.
Nov. 25: 4.423 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jamie M. Current and Julie A. Severt. Grantors: Rex A. and Patricia P. Severt. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0471.
Nov. 25: 2 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Jeff and Debbie H. Brown. Grantors: Holiday Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0495.
Nov. 25: 0.494 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Denver K. and Lelia W. Ellison. Grantors: Nancy E. Lindsey and Randall L. and Patricia Hasty. Excise tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0508.
Nov. 25: 2 Parcels, Jefferson Township. Grantees: New River Conservancy. Grantors: Petsy G. Mezey. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0513.
Nov. 26: 0.7821 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Ronnie Cox and Ann M. Miller. Grantors: Ronnie Cox. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0558.
Nov. 26: 1.54 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Henry D. and Linda G. Sheets. Grantors: Board of Trustees, Western North Carolina Conference, United Methodist Church. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0576.
Nov. 26: 0.489 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Johnny Eldreth, Charlie Greer, Harold Riddle and Mark Sheets. Grantos: Michael and Janita Hamm. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0599.
Nov. 26: Lot 14, Liberty Landing Subdivision, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Kendall and Beverly Kauffeldt. Grantors: Earl W. II and Deborah A. Starkey. Excise tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0602.
Nov. 26: 1.093 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Adam J. and Anna D. Trivette. Grantors: James C. Trivette and David C. and Marcela S. Trivette. Excise tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0621.
Nov. 26: 9.189 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steve W. Elliott and Dianne L. McKenna Elliott. Excise tax: $138. Value: $69,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0624.
Nov. 26: 11.35 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Billy Plyler and Dale and Jennie C. Rorie. Grantors: Billy C. and Joann Rorie and Douglas R. and Laura Rorie. Excise tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0635.
Nov. 27: 0.5 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Manners. Grantors: Dessie Blevins. Excise tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0639.
Nov. 27: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Manners. Grantors: Dessie Blevins, Betty Rash, Ricky and Tammie Rash, Christine and Jimmy Howell and Randy Rash. Excise tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0642
Nov. 27: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: The Trustees of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church. Grantors: Oscar G. and Jane C. Lonon. Excise tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0679.
Nov. 27: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Harlee E. and Debra Bordeaux. Grantors: Secu*re, Inc. Excise tax: $325. Value: $162,500. Book: 0507. Page: 0685.
Nov. 27: 0.568 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lesa A. Howard and Christy S. Engle. Grantors: Lesa A. Howard and Christy S. Engle. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0708.
Nov. 27: 0.55 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ian D. and Jane V. Dunbar. Grantors: Charles Kilby, Susan G. Kilby and Patricia K. and Kevin Fore. Excise tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0737.
Nov. 27: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson/Jefferson Townships. Grantees: Nicholas E. Bottoms. Grantors: John W. Badger. Excise tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0507. Page: 0744.
Nov. 27: 3 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Thomas J. Jr. and Dixie L. Jarman. Grantors: William T. and Sara J. Trathen. Excise tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0789.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.