The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 19: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maria Treto. Grantors: John D., Johnny R., June and Benita Stike. Excise Tax: $348. Value: $174,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0911.
June 19: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Carole R. Ford. Grantors: Richard E. and Pattie B. Huffman. Excise Tax: $585. Value: $292,500. Book: 0513. Page: 0936.
June 19: 1 Acre, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Jonathan A. and Yvonne P. Meader. Grantor: Samuel W. Bare. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0974.
June 19: 2 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantee: James M. Briggs Jr. Grantors: Daryl, Robert and Elizabeth Carter. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0979
June 19: 1 Tract, Hurricane Township. Grantee: James M. Briggs Jr. Grantors: Anthony J. and Carla Woodie. Excise Tax: $164. Value: $82,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0983.
June 19: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Beth G. Monahan. Grantor: Calloway Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0997.
June 19: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Albert S. Decubellis Jr. and Marla W. Decubellis. Grantors: Todd and Lisa Woods. Excise Tax: $464. Value: $232,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0999.
June 19: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edward W. and Lynn D. Baas. Grantor: Carmen T. Witkowski. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1023.
June 19: 1.61 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Kristina H. Ricci. Grantors: Richard and Miachelle R. Hamby. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1057.
June 22: 16.29 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Justin M. and Julie M. Haynes. Grantor: Charles W. Miller. Excise Tax: $163. Value: $81,500. Book: 0513. Page: 1081.
June 22: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: James and Bonnie Williams, David Edge. Grantor: High South Development Corporation. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1095.
June 22: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Grantor: Jesse W. Overcash. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1098.
June 22: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Steven D. Miller. Grantors: Steve W. and Coleen Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1118.
June 22: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. and Dana M. D. Armstrong. Grantors: Walter J. Falardeau III and Teresa M. Falardeau. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1121.
June 23: 0.624 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Kenneth N. Morris. Grantors: Jeffrey K. and Denise J. Mills. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1181.
June 23: 27 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Rufino S. Rojo, Tomasa S. Otzoy and Francisco J. Fuentes Jr. Grantors: Charles W. and Debra E. Jones. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1230.
June 23: 5 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Janie M. Blevins. Grantors: Janie M. Blevins, Sallie D. and Sally D. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1233.
June 23: 10.33 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: George T. and Robin L. Hicks. Grantors: Mitchell A. and Holli M. Carmichael. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1239.
June 23: 10.33 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Noah A. and Hannah M. Pruitt. Grantors: David A. and Tracy Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1250.
June 23: 10.33 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Nicholas A. L. and Zachary A. Carmichael. Grantor: Donna C. Carmichael. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1263.
June 23: 1.576 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kelly M. Price. Grantors: Jack R. and Judy M. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1301.
June 24: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantee: Gavin R. Woodie. Grantors: Jerry K. and Sheila D. S. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1326.
June 24: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Travis A. and Caitlin S. Howell. Grantors: Travis A. and Caitlin S. Howell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1328.
June 24: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: David and Brittany Gift. Grantors: John J. and Lisa M. Lysik. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1345.
June 24: 3.142 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Zachary T. and Allison L. Dillow. Grantors: Zachary T. and Allison L. Dillow. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1407.
June 24: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jesse K. Carpenter. Grantor: Kayla J. Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1453.
June 25: 0.870 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Larry P. Cox and Christina C. Drawdy. Grantors: Larry P., Lynne, James W., and Jennie L. Cox, Charles F. Drawdy III and Christina C. Drawdy. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1461.
June 25: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Niketa N. Little. Grantor: Victor S. Leith. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1490.
June 25: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gregory B. and Jennifer M. Shore. Grantors: Julian L. and Nell M. Stanton. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1509.
June 25: 8.723 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Becky J. Goss and Becky J. G. Stahurski. Grantors: Debbie S. G. Kilby and Debra S. Greer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1521.
June 25: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Grashal Properties, LLC. Grantors: Don W. and Brenda T. Frye. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1533.
June 25: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Cynthia D. Randolph. Grantor: The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1555.
June 25: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: NWO, LLC. Grantors: Jerri E., Beth G., Elizabeth and Robert Monaghan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1557.
June 25: 33.471 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Grantors: Kyle J., Loraine K. and Charles G. Holcomb, Sherry L. Martin and Patty A. Holcomb-Griffin. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1560.
June 25: 2.01 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William H. and Cynthia C. Shoaf. Grantors: Judith K. Morgan, The Judith K. Morgan Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1571.
June 25: 4.472 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Glenn A. and Jill B. Johnson. Grantors: Matthew and April Laney. Excise Tax: $1,070. Value: $535,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1594.
