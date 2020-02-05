The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 21: 3 Tracts, Jefferson and Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Ronald C. and Sharon L. Cox. Grantor: Department of Transportation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1677.
Jan. 21: 6.158 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Martha’s Way, LLC. Grantors: Paul, Peggy and Barbara Anne Marley. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Page: 0508. Page: 1681.
Jan. 21: Lot 31, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Grantors: Fernando J. Carpaneto and Zonia Castano. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Page: 0508. Page: 1695.
Jan. 21: 0.562 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Matthew Hartzog and Hattie Phipps. Grantors: Nathaniel R. and Stacey Caffey. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Page: 0508. Page: 1699.
Jan. 21: 10.611 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Eric T. and Candice R. Wetzel. Grantors: Jeffrey B. and Blanche E. Mendenhall. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Page: 0508. Page: 1728.
Jan 21: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: The Ernesto Napoles Jr. and Cindy Napoles Living Trust. Grantors: Ernesto Napoles Jr. and Cindy L. Napoles. Excise Tax: None. Page: 0508 Page: 1740.
Jan. 21: 0.604 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Travis C. Campbell and Stephanie Brown. Grantors: Bradley Shae, Shae and Amy Gentry. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1743.
Jan. 21: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradley S. and Amy P. Gentry. Grantors: Catholeen S., William J. and Elisabeth Perkins. Excise Tax: $396. Value: $198,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1759.
Jan. 21: 1.587 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: N.G. and Karen H. Goodman. Grantors: Vernon J. and Joann S. Eller, Dean and Mary S. Roten. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1773.
Jan. 22: Lot 5, New River Township. Grantees: Jonathan Severt and Lisa Wyatt. Grantor: CMH Homes, Inc. Excise Tax: $268. Value: $134,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1783.
Jan. 22: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John, Linda and Jennifer Early. Grantor: Mitchell J. Horne. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1823.
Jan. 22: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Leonard E. Atkinson and Matthew L. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $350. Book: 0508. Page: 1842.
Jan. 22: 0.923 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Ronnie D. Isaacs Jr. and Rose H. Isaacs. Grantors: Lacy E. Perry III, Niomia Perry and Vickie Cooper. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1846.
Jan. 22: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Barbara B. Lindsey. Grantors: David M. and Rebecca L. Millsaps. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000.
Jan. 22: 11.635 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Five P’s in a Pod, LLC. Grantors: Robert C. and Shirley Jones. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $5,000.
Jan. 22: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joshua W. P. and Kristy B. Johnson. Grantors: Joshua W.P. and Kristy B. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1859.
Jan. 23: Lot 19, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gay D. Hunt and Ginger B. Dickens. Grantors: Betsy E. Dickens. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1897.
Jan. 23: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Melissa Roland. Grantor: Ashe County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1906.
Jan. 23: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Hazel P. Grantor: David P. Hamilton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1924.
Jan. 23: 0.550 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Marvin W. and Melinda C. Day. Grantor: Bill H. Day. Excise Tax: $344. Value: $172,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1929
Jan. 23: Lot 17, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jordan R. and Clarissa R. Legg. Grantors: Timothy D. and Janice Legg. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1981.
Jan. 24: Lot 104, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Susan R. Faulkner. Grantors: Jack S. Faulkner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 2029.
Jan. 24: 0.400 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John and Tina Hall. Grantor: Three Crosses, LLC. Excise Tax: $444. Value: $222,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2077.
Jan. 24: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Scotty A. and Carla H. Plott. Grantors: Steven B. and Ashley B. Jones. Excise Tax: $274. Value: $137,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2094.
Jan. 24: Lot 17, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lewis Technologies 401 K Plan. Grantor: Thomas J. Miles. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2140.
Jan. 24: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Billy E. Eller Sr. and Cindy L. Eller. Grantors: Brandon P. and Amanda C. Howell. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2147.
Jan. 24: 0.502 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Gerald C. Fleet II. Grantors: James C., Vickie C., Walter and Ruth Sexton and Linda J. Aber. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2167.
Jan. 24: 10.005 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Sheree A. Hughes. Grantors: Daniel W. and Sandara W. Dollar. Excise Tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2174.
