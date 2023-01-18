The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 25: 0.180 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Bald Mountain Baptist Church, Inc. Grantors: Dentise D. and Retha P. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0473.
Aug. 25: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Wayne and Miranda Cable. Grantors: Donald J. Parsons, Jr. and Natasha M. Parsons. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0475.
Aug. 25: 1.034 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Donald R. Payne, Sr. and the Donald R. Payne, Sr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Donald R. Payne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0492.
Aug. 25: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Barbara A. Reichback, Julia L. Kemp, Shannon L. Pate and the Bundy Family Descendants’ Trust. Grantors: Barbara A. Reichbach, Julia L. Kemp, E. Oveeda Bundy and the E. Oveeda Bundy Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0545. Page: 0496.
Aug. 25: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Barbara A. Reichback, Julia L. Kemp, Shannon L. Pate and the Bundy Family Descendants’ Trust. Grantor: Sonja R. McNinch. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0545. Page: 0500.
Aug. 25: 23 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: William J. Fitzgerald, III and Susan Z. Fitzgerald. Grantors: Joe I., Edith G., Kenneth R., Charlinha B. Gary K. and Joyce G. Caraway and William S. and Jennie C. Bare. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0504.
Aug. 25: 0.445 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Timothy Parker. Grantors: Randall C. Main and Tony Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0522.
Aug. 26: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: James E. Witherspoon. Grantor: Kathy Crepps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0537.
Aug. 26: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James M. and Gail H. Barham. Grantor: William R. Standish, II. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0540.
Aug. 26: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Tim and Karen Poore. Grantors: David C. and Lynn Crimmins. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0543.
Aug. 26: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Robert H. Simonian and Svetlana E. Jewell. Grantor: John P. Davis. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0556.
Aug. 26: 0.317 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Anthony M. Croster, II and Justin Childers. Grantors: John and Angela McCrory. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0569.
Aug. 26: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kellie E. Holman and Rebecca A. Yingling. Grantor: Kellie E. Holman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0607.
Aug. 26: 3.006 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Rickey D. and Jo E. Miller. Grantors: Michael J. and Kitty B. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0611.
Aug. 26: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Zachary D. and Breanna R. Walter. Grantor: B. R. Wolfe. Excise Tax: $65. Value: $32,500. Book: 0545. Page: 0624.
Aug. 26: 2.060 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: The Gathering Church, Ashe County, North Carolina. Grantor: Sullins Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,020. Value: $510,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0626.
Aug. 26: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Pamalee O. Neaves. Grantor: Thomas G. Neaves. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0641.
Aug. 26: 24.843 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Brett T. and Dawn Winebarger. Grantor: Ann Winebarger. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0643.
Aug. 26: 7 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Okrepky Building Company, LLC. Grantors: Peter and Wanda Okrepky. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0647.
Aug. 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mounir G. and Lisa C. Saleh. Grantors: Donald F. and Angelia Cross. Excise Tax: $1,450. Value: $725,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0723.
Aug. 29: 1.075 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Arnulfo T. Gonzalez and Maria A. Lopez. Grantors: William M. and Helen M. Little. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0729.
Aug. 29: 9 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Cedar Hill Park, LLC. Grantors: Emmett and Priscilla C. Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0736.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Daniel T. and Kimberly S. Henderson. Grantors: Matthew L. and Louise A. Klein. Excise Tax: $1,355. Value: $677,500. Book: 0545. Page: 0796.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Seven Dubs, LLC. Grantor: Rodolfo Leone. Excise Tax: $1,151. Value: $575,500. Book: 0545. Page: 0819.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Brian S. Carey. Grantors: Jeffrey C. and Rachel A. Wheaton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0822.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Phillip A. and Sarah R. Garrow. Grantors: Adam and Danielle Fatigate. Excise Tax: $880. Value: $440,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0827.
Aug. 30: 0.005 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark C. and Lu Ann Hagel. Grantors: James C. and Kathy C. Barlow. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0862.
Aug. 30: 2.007 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard H. and Nancy M. Carlton. Grantors: Mark C. and Lu Ann Hagel and James C. and Kathy C. Barlow. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0865.
Aug. 30: 1 Tract, North Fork Township. Grantees: Samuel and Paige Dennis. Grantor: Ronald Bethel. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0870.
