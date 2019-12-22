The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 3: 70.948 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Brian A. Fink and Nisha Godbole. Grantors: Tina and Mike Fischlin. Excise Tax: $970. Value: $485,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0980.
Dec. 3: 2 Lots, New River Township. Grantees: River Hills Trust. Grantors: Nathaniel M. and Brittany Wolford. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1025.
Dec. 3: Lot 2B, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Patrick N. and Rebecca L. Allred. Grantors: Stephen and Barbara W. Norris. Excise Tax: $496. Value: $248,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1049.
Dec. 3: 35 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Charlie C. II and Susan B. Waters. Grantors: Jerry L. and Margaret G. Roten and Shelby R. and James E. Eastridge. Excise Tax: $405. Value: $202,500. Book: 0507. Page: 1052.
Dec. 3: 4.629 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: John Chefas. Grantors: Nicki K. Wagg. Excise Tax: $548. Value: $274,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1070.
Dec. 4: 0.286 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Betty A. Hargraves. Grantors: Kent and Heather Barker. Excise Tax: $469. Value: $234,500. Book: 0507. Page: 1089.
Dec. 4: 25.553 Acres: West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Maria Treto. Grantors: Floridian Land Investment, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,850. Value: $1,425,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1120.
Dec. 4: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Christopher Q. Ayers. Grantors: Arthur M. and Gail M. Barr. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1126.
Dec. 4: Lot 829, Obids Township. Grantees: Christopher Q. Ayers. Grantors: Arthur M. and Gail M. Barr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1129.
Dec. 4: 0.69 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bruce and Lois Schaawe. Grantors: Thomas A. and Cynthia O. Worth and Philip R. and Leslie C. Worth. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1132.
Dec. 5: 1.579 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jerry W. II and Jimmy R. Martin. Grantors: Wayne E. Sojourner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1156.
Dec. 5: 0.55 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christal M. and Jeremy W. Houck. Grantors: Kristopher S. and Mindy Wagoner. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1160.
Dec. 5: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeremy and Angelica Aldridge. Grantors: Julio A. and Sonia C. Nordelo. Excise Tax: $555. Value: $277,500. Book: 0507. Page: 1190.
Dec. 5: 2 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Ray L. Derrick. Grantors: Margaret P. Carroll. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0507. Page: 1206.
Dec. 5: 2 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Ray L. Derrick. Grantors: Margaret P. Carroll. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0507. Page: 1209.
Dec. 5: 1.15 Acres: Old Fields Township. Grantees: Charles B. and Angel M. Mcintyre. Grantors: Tammy W. Ball. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1212.
Dec. 5: Lot 3, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Teresa R. Sanders and Leo F. Witkowski Jr. Grantors: Rebecca B. Richmond. Excise Tax: $318. Value: $159,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1233.
Dec. 6: 0.703 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan W. Reed. Grantors: Reed Real Estate Holdings II, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1282.
Dec. 6: Lot 65, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Stephen and Corey Boyett. Grantors: Laurie W. and Joshua P. Baumgardner. Excise Tax: $446. Value: $223,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1358.
Dec. 6: 1.04 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Brenda M. Irvin. Grantors: David F. Williams. Excise Tax: $525. Value: $262,500. Book: 0507. Page: 1385.
Dec. 6: 36.791 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Fraser Creek Road, LLC. Grantors: Jorge E. and Barbara Rodriguez. Excise Tax: $1,640. Value: $820,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1410.
Dec. 6: 35.261 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Debra E. Jones. Grantors: Madlo, LLC. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1426.
Dec. 6: 1.04 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Denise and Greg Davenport. Grantors: Colin F. and Terri L. Madden. Excise Tax: $409. Value: $204,500. Book: 0507. Page: 1429.
Dec. 6: 3 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert G. Letourneau and Robb E. Illich. Grantors: Kevin F. and Kathi Kennedy and Carla K. and Larry S. Atwell. Excise Tax: $491. Value: $245,500. Book: 0507. Page: 1432.
Dec. 9: Lot 59, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy M. and Teresa T. Williams. Grantors: Pamela R. McFarland. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1460.
Dec. 9: Lot 45, Old Fields Township. Grantees: MRSR14, LLC. Grantors: Jeffrey Mahl. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1464.
Dec. 9: 16.817 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Robert A. Rice. Grantors: Clark and Terri Gerstner. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1483.
Dec. 9: Lot 198, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: W. Mark and Kimberly S. Shouse. Grantors: Joan Bloomgarden. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1525.
Dec. 9: 0.875 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert L. and Catherine Y. Richardson. Grantors: Jean E. Aycock. Excise Tax: $194. Value: $97,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1528.
Dec. 9: 45.712 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Tatyana Galfand and Roy Poledink. Grantors: Mark V. Lanier, Christopher M. Lanier, Frances L. and Daivd Hudson, Stephen G. and Saundra S. Lanier, Robert H. and Katherin Lanier and Joseph S. Jr. and Suzanne Lanier. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1547.
Dec. 10: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rhino Shields, LLC. Grantors: William R. and Lisa S. Ashley. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1565.
Dec. 10: 0.386 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Cheryl A. Shaffer and Dennis Connoly. Grantors: Robert Roten, Beccky Russell, Judy Mullis and Wylene Graybeal. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1598.
Dec. 10: Lot 25, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Britt Company, LLC. Grantors: Midland Development of the Sandhills, LLC. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0507. Value: 1602.
Dec. 10: 0.232 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ashe County Board of Education. Grantors: Billie Jo and Joann G. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1605.
Dec. 10: 0.232 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ashe County Board of Education. Grantors: Billie Jo and Joann G. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1607.
Dec. 11: 0.58 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael G. and Jan D. Kotula. Grantors: Reinhard O’Neill. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1619.
Dec. 11: Lot 4, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Cortney N. and Heather M. Jenkins. Grantors: Edwin M. Schrum, Jr. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1658.
Dec. 11: 3.406 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Austin R. Goodman. Grantors: Steven W. and Rhonda L. Anthony. Excise Tax: $306. Value: $153,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1704.
Dec. 12: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Phillip B. and Rebecca L. Tharington. Grantors: Matthew M. and Kaitlyn Swindell. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1737.
Dec. 12: Tract 4, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Curtis and Brittany Elliott. Grantors: Delmer G. and Juanita L. Roten. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1785.
Dec. 12: 16 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Johnny M. Hart and Anna L. H. Trivette. Grantors: Virginia A. Hart. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1810.
Dec. 12: 1.412 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ronald C. and Connie E. Leslie. Grantors: Jack L. and Mildred M. Barker, Michael D. and Vickie Barker, David W. Barker, James R. Barker Jr., John E. Barker, Sharon E. and Larry Spiese and Christopher M. and Lisa Barker. Excise Tax: $294. Value: $147,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1818.
Dec. 13: Lot 4, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Franklin P. and Stacey C. Barbee. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1848.
Dec. 13: 14.442 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Leo E. and Margaret P. Becker. Grantors: Michael L. and Dina M. Giovanetti. Excise Tax: $133. Value: $66,500. Book: 0507. Page: 1854.
Dec. 13: Lot 30, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jeffrey S. Rothmel. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1867.
Dec. 13: 0.4 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jamie L. Roark. Grantors: Miranda D. Roark and Joshua S. Wingler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 1871.
Dec. 13: 36 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Barbara B. and John Lindsey. Excise Tax: $522. Value: $261,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1875.
Dec. 13: Lot 1, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jefferson Development Corporation. Grantors: Ralph A. Barchuk. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0507. Page: 1886.
