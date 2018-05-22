The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 7: Lot 53, New River Subdivision. Grantee: John K. Brown. Grantors: Gary Veazey and Linda A. Veazey. Excise Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Book: 0490. Page: 2203.
May 7: 0.42 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Dust Hess Construction, LLC. Grantors: Jonathan D. Hess and Jennifer K. Hess. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2215.
May 7: 5.515 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Brian C. Moore and Alice A. Moore. Grantors: Peggy F. Foster, James T. Foster Jr.,. Billy W. Faw, Carol D. Faw, Ellen F. Davis, Janie K. Watts and the Janice K. Watts Estate. Excise Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Book: 0490. Page: 2221.
May 7: 39.081 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: West Mill Creek Farms, LLC. Grantors: Glenn L. Brown and Lynn B. Brown. Excise Tax: $437. Price: 218,500. Book: 0490. Page: 2239.
May 8: 3.1 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Douglas H. Grano and Ethel G. Grano. Grantors: Gary Feimster and Patricia Feimster. Excise Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Book: 0490. Page: 2258.
May 8: 1.007 Acres, Ashe County. Grantee: Travis Watson. Grantors: Christy A. Watson and Travis Watson. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Book: 0490. Page: 2261.
May 8: 43.188 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Stephen N. Watson. Grantor: Donald L. Seatz. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Book: 0490. Page: 2284.
May 8: 0.312 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Derek Hoosier. Grantors: Jill H. Hoosier and Derek L. Hoosier. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2298.
May 8: 0.5 Acres, Todd Township. Grantee: Jimmy L. Main. Grantors: George G. Main and Lois R. Main. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2301.
May 8: 1.344 Acres, Ashe County. Grantees: Ana R. Olvera and Olivia Olvera. Grantors: Jose Olvera and Veronica Olvera. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2305.
May 8: 3.00 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rebecca D. Laws. Grantor: Henry R. Laws. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2312.
May 8: 1.000 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Karen Cook. Grantors: Samuel B. Church and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2315.
May 9: 4 Parcels, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dorothy L. Saunders, Gary A. Saunders and Sherry R. Saunders. Grantors: Dorothy L. Saunders and Gary A. Saunders. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2326.
May 9: Lot 23, Fleetwood Falls Subdivision. Grantee: The Angelina V. Wright Revocable Trust. Grantor: Angelina V. Wright. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2383.
May 9: Tract 1, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Wayne E. Kinder. Grantors: Suzanne Kinder, Wayne E. Kinder and the Wayne E. Kinder Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2386.
May 9: Tract 1, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Wayne E. Kinder, Suzanne Kinder and Christopher D. Adams. Grantor: Wayne E. Kinder. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2388.
May 9: 112.7 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: The Jordan Family Trust. Grantors: Donna C. Jordan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2422.
May 9: 1.680 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul E. Freedle and Kathy F. Freedle. Grantor: Richard W. Herman. Excise Tax: $138. Price: $69,000. Book: 0490. Page: 2426.
May 9: 0.750 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Allen R. Lewis. Grantors: Mary V. L. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0490. Page: 2432.
May 10: 1.384 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Jacob W. Ham. Grantors: Jason Davis and Alicia Davis. Excise Tax: $248. Price: $124,000. Book: 0490. Page: 2448.
May 10: 2.060 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sullins Properties, LLC. Grantor: Drago Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0001.
May 10: Two Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Zechariah M. Rowe and Michelle S. Rowe. Grantors: David N. Fitzpatrick, Jan B. Fitzpatrick, Joyce L. Fitzpatrick and James E. Steward Jr. Excise Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0009.
May 11: 2.25 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard A. Copus and Linda B. Copus. Grantors: David E. Boone and Sandra K. E. Boone. Excise Tax: $936. Price: $468,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0017.
May 11: 6,223 Square Feet, Laurel Township. Grantees: Timothy M. Hendrix and Terri P. Hendrix. Grantors: Jonathan W. Hendrix and Mary A. S. Hendrix. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0032.
May 11: 0.359 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Hugh O. Rees Jones and Lynn D. Rees Jones. Grantors: Dinah S. Gourley, George Gourley and Meredith G. Stike. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0491. Page: 0035.
May 11: 5.306 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Grantees: Hugh O. Rees Jones and Lynn D. Rees Jones. Grantors: Dinah S. Gourley, George Gourley and Meredith G. Stike. Excise Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0038.
May 11: 1 Lot, Ashe County. Grantee: Evelio Gomez. Grantor: Maria J. Gomez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0491. Page: 0052.
May 11: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantees: Pauline Carter and Linda C. Seamster. Grantor: Pauline Carter. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0054.
May 11: 1.03 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Hilton T. Evans. Grantor: Betty C. Wilms. Excise Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Book: 0491. Price: 0069.
May 11: Lot 49, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Little WIlson Farms. Grantor: Secu*re, INC. Excise Tax: $48. Price: $24,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0100.
May 11: 1.187 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Jared E. Pierce. Grantor: Sheila H. Brown. Excise Tax: $247. Price: $123,500. Book: 0491. Page: 0111.
May 11: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jeffrey S. McRae and Audra G. McRae. Grantors: Geoffrey N. Calderwood and Linda J. Calderwood. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0136.
May 11: 5.0 Acres, Cranberry Creek Subdivision. Grantees: Nathan Shatley and Heather Shatley. Grantors: Roger B. Abernathy and Donna P. Abernathy. Excise Tax: $428,000. Book: 0491. Page: 0156.
May 11: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John Tull and Sharon W. Tull. Grantors: John W. Eldreth and Julie K. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $291. Price: $145,500. Book: 0491. Page: 0169.
