The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 17: 4 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Mitchell and Kathy Pennington. Grantors: John R. and Jean C. Davis. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0181.
Dec. 18: 53.712 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Michael S. and Ann M. Haynes. Grantor: Nancy A. Kaiser. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0206.
Dec. 18: 3.836 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael W. Miller and Whitney Killen. Grantors: Richard K. and Elieth M. Roedel. Excise Tax: $36,500. Book: 0521. Page: 0222.
Dec. 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Stephen J. and Kimberly A. McCarthy. Grantors: Mark C. and Lu A. Hagel. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0234.
Dec. 18: 4.391 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert J. Kadarauch Jr., Mary M. Kadarauch, the Trust of Robert J. Kadarauch Jr. and Mary M. Kadarauch. Grantor: River Wes, LLC. Excise Tax: $258. Value: $129,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0240.
Dec. 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Johnnie and Constance Rogers. Grantors: William D. Eckard Jr. and Spencer M. S. Eckard. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0242.
Dec. 18: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: Zev Pasternak. Grantors: Ronnie K. and Angela G. Grubb. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0245.
Dec. 18: 0.326 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Honghai Wang and Yan Feng. Grantors: Kenneth L. and Wanda M. Greer. Excise Tax: $668. Value: $334,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0249.
Dec. 18: 5 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jacob A., Emily and Loretta Boss. Grantors: Ross E., Scott E. and Carla W. Wade. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0295.
Dec. 18: 1.766 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: James G. and Alice P. Hodgin. Grantor: George Farrace. Excise Tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0338.
Dec. 18: 0.14 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Dianne Walker. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0341.
Dec. 18: 1 Acre, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cooper at Jefferson, LLC. Grantors: Howard Miller, John, Kathy, Thomas, Sylvia, J. M. and Sandie Bower, Greg and Jennifer Johnson, Phil D. and Bennett B. Darnell. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0345.
Dec. 21: 1.13 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: The Candlestick Gate, LLC. Grantors: Mary R. Adams and The Basileia Company, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0462.
Dec. 21, 1.01 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Juan C. Martin and Luz S. Hurtado. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0476.
Dec. 21: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Elizabeth R. and Mary C. Gamble. Grantors: John R. Gamble Jr. and Elizabeth R. Gamble. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0481.
Dec. 21: 42.576 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Mountain Farms, LLC. Grantors: Jonas Pate and Rockfish, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan and Money Purchase Plan. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0505.
Dec. 21: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jerry L. Hudler. Grantors: Lonnie J. and Tabitha S. Hudler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0513.
Dec. 21: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gordon P. Miller Jr. and Paula W. Miller. Grantors: Lonnie J., Tabitha S., Jerry L. and Elizabeth M. Hudler. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0515.
Dec. 21: 0.75 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Teresa O. Mann. Grantors: Denise and Jackie Little, Johnny and Kathy H. Speaks and Gary and Brenda S. Woodie. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0518.
Dec. 21: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: The Duncan Family Living Trust. Grantors: Charles F. Pritchard and Miller Properties of Ashe, LLC. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0523.
Dec. 21: 4 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lester, Derek, Ryan and Patricia R. Roark. Grantors: Lester and Patricia R. Roark. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0546.
Dec. 21: 0.760 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kevin and Natasha Reed. Grantors: Peter Rodriguez Jr. and Augusta S. Rodriguez. Excise Tax: $795. Value: $397,500. Book: 0521. Page: 0550.
Dec. 21: 0.75 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lloyd D. Heron. Grantors: Earl and Marianne Jones and The Earl and Marianne Jones Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0656.
Dec. 21: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew A. Callanan and Natalie C. Pope. Grantor: Bobby A. Mash. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0673.
Dec. 21: 4.301 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John B. and Brianna A. Isaac and the John B. Issac and Brianna A. Isaac South Carolina Revocable Trust. Grantors: Joey F. and Tammy L. Thore. Excise Tax: $495. Value: $247,500. Book: 0521. Page: 0693.
Dec. 21: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher D. and Bethany A. Stone. Grantors: Larry D. and Diane A. Stone. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0696.
Dec. 21: 71.585 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby D. and Mildred A. Osborne, Naomi Ray, Allen J. and Joyce C. Taylor. Grantors: Bobby D. and Mildred A. Osborne, Naomi Ray. Allen J. and Joyce C. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0698.
Dec. 21: 71.585 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Crystal G. Greer. Grantors: Bobby D. and Mildred A. Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0701.
