The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 16: Tract 5, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Valeria A., Matthew J. and John A. Fisher. Grantors: James C. and Valeria A. Fisher. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1515.
Sept. 16: Lot 4, Helton Township. Grantees: Vanessa S. and David Fant. Grantors: Brenda B. Sturgill. Excise tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0504. Page: 1519.
Sept. 16: Lot 5, Helton Township. Grantees: Vanessa S. and David Fant. Grantors: Joseph V. and Elaine Sturgill. Excise tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0504. Page: 1522.
Sept. 16: Lot 6, Helton Township. Grantees: Vanessa S. and David Fant. Grantors: Johnny R. and Sharon Sturgill. Excise tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0504. Page: 1525.
Sept. 16: Lot 7, Helton Township. Grantees: Vanessa S. and David Fant. Grantors: Charles T. and Patsy B. Sturgill. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1528.
Sept. 17: 2 tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Gauss Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Cynthia B. Gauss. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1547.
Sept. 17: Lot 18, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Gauss Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Cynthia B. Gauss. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1550.
Sept. 17: 2 lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Bruce W. Lambert. Grantors: Jo Ann and John T. Cole. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1582.
Sept. 17: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Morrow and Deborah A. Robinson. Grantors: Terri L. Palmer. Excise tax: $514. Value: $257,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1585.
Sept. 17: 12.449 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jerry D. and Joyce Pruitt. Grantors: Florence M. Miller. Excise tax: $154. Value: $77,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1588.
Sept. 17: 12.838 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: David A. and Brenda D. Culp. Grantors: Dennis D. and Debbie Davis; Billy and Rita D. Severt; William G. Davis; Randall and Peggy L. Davis; Tony and Grace Miller; Earl and Brenda Davis. Excise tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1605.
Sept. 17: 2 tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Elizabeth E. Holman. Grantors: Virginia D., William M. and Joseph M. Eldreth, James D. Daniel. Excise tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0504. Page: 1614.
Sept. 17: 4.080 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bradley Jordan. Grantors: Elizabeth Holman. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1618.
Sept. 17: 12.878 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard and Georgia Christian. Grantors: Wanda J. and Jerry Heath. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1644.
Sept. 17: 77.593 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Thomas C. and Rachael L. Tolli. Grantors: Edmund E. and Faye E. Miller. Excise tax: $1,130. Value: $565,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1656.
Sept. 17: 2 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Aaron and Michelle Evans. Grantors: Harold Absher. Excise tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1676.
Sept. 17: 2 tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Catherine S. Clegg. Grantors: Jerry A. and Rita P. Wood. Excise tax: $426. Value: $213,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1689.
Sept. 17: Lot 16, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bryan M. and and Patti F. Bean. Grantors: Vincent S. and Charisse Rogers. Excise tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1691.
Sept. 18: Lot 12, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert M. and Erica V. Carson. Grantors: Mark E. Puckett. Excise tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1730.
Sept. 19: Lot 21, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Edwin M. Rousey. Grantors: Mitchel W. and Amanda B. Rousey. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1787.
Sept. 19: Lot 16, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Devin R. Green. Grantors: John B. and Kathy L. Green. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1790.
Sept. 19: 1 tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David Brooks. Grantors: Kathryn S. Grady. Excise tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1834.
Sept. 19: 9.903 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Jonathan S. Griffin. Grantors: Jo Anne G. Griffin-Small, Leighton A. Small. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1837.
Sept. 19: 1.211 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Kimberly G. Wright. Grantors: Jo Anne G. Griffin-Small, Leighton A. Small. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1840.
Sept. 20: Lot 22, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert D. Adams. Grantors: Shirley L. Rogers. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1850.
Sept. 20: Lot 24, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Annie E. Fields, Boyce E. McFarland. Grantors: Jeffrey H. and Lynn R. Pless. Excise tax: $716. Value: $358,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1866.
Sept. 20: 0.30 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel O. and Anna L. Blevins. Grantors: Emma J. Sexton. Excise tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1897.
Sept. 20: 3.46 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ray S. and Laura B. Barnes. Grantors: John E. and Luann R. Christine. Excise tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1901.
Sept. 20: 0.100 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Jo Anne Van Netta Revocable Trust, Jo Anne Van Netta. Grantor: The Jo Anne Van Netta Trust, Jo Anne Van Netta. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1907.
Sept. 20: 23.40 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Jo Anne Van Netta Revocable Trust, Jo Anne Van Netta. Grantors: The Jo Anne Van Netta Trust, Jo Anne Van Netta. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1910.
Sept. 20: 4 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paula Williams. Grantors: Robert F. and Pama H. Taylor. Excise tax: $202. Value: $101,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1913.
Sept. 20: 30.688 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Howard S. and Laura Resnik. Grantors: Clyde C. and Kristina J. Edgerton. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 1957.
Sept. 20: 1.5 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert H. Ashby. Grantors: Michael A. and Steven G. Stanley. Excise tax: $29. Value: $14,500. Book: 0504. Page: 1973.
Sept. 20: Lot 4, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Drew M. Weil, Mario Chavez. Grantors: Robert T. and Linda C. Newcomb. Excise tax: $552. Value: $276,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1976.
Sept. 20: Lot 19, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ronald C. Stephenson. Grantors: Christmas Mountain Development Company. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1993.
Sept. 20: Lot 20, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ronald C. Stephenson. Grantors: Christmas Mountain Development Company. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1995.
Sept. 20: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Pamela K. Duckworth. Grantors: Charles E. Osborne. Excise tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0504. Page: 1997.
Sept. 20: 2 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul B. and Barbara W. Hyson. Grantors: Bonnie L., Matthew D. and Jeffrey B. Davis, The Loyd D. and and Bonnie L. Davis Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $890. Value: $445,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2004.
Sept. 20: Lot 17, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Trent W. and Shelley McNeill. Grantors: Gary Bare and Judy W. Bare, The George Gary Bare Living Trust, The Judy W. Bare Living Trust. Excise tax: $368. Value: $184,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2015.
