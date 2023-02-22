The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 19: 59.94 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gary D. and Kathleen L. Roth, the Gary D. Roth Revocable Trust and the Kathleen L. Roth Revocable Trust. Grantors: Kenneth J. and Cathy L. Paige. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2493.
Sept. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mary F. A. Wilkerson. Grantor: Jerry M. Harmon. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0545. Page: 2497.
Sept. 19: 25 Lots, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Larry A. Tesh and Karen T. Folwer. Grantors: Dennis C. and Rebecca M. Tesh. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 2499.
Sept. 20: 7 Lots, Glendale Springs Township. Grantees: Michael W. and Donetta S. Harman. Grantors: Jim A. and Tamara Price. Excise Tax: $970. Value: $485,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0011.
Sept. 20: 10.220 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Edward R. Hamer, III and Genevieve A. Hamer. Grantor: Landseekers, LLC. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0020.
Sept. 20: 18.623 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: 2784 Cranberry Springs Trust. Grantors: Thomas J. and Maria V. Fogarty. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0023.
Sept. 20: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joshua and Maghan Richardson and Bobby and Patricia Adams. Grantors: Jonathan D. and Alexes Houck. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0026.
Sept. 20: 6.883 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ronald K. Houck. Grantors: Dempsey E. and Peggy D. Smith. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0048.
Sept. 20: 1.80 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Robin Dyer. Grantor: Brian S. McNeill. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0053.
Sept. 20: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Brandon M. Guy. Grantor: Kimberly J. Viers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0055.
Sept. 21: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Scott E. and Lauren N. Neuhaus. Grantor: Pine River View, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0106.
Sept. 21: 1.01 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles E. Howard, Jr. and Jessica L. Howard. Grantor: Woodrow D. Absher. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0117.
Sept. 21: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: James E. Witherspoon. Grantor: Kathy Crepps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0144.
Sept. 21: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Stewart P. and Christin T. Boone. Grantors: Charlie M. and Janet Young and Clement L. Abernathy, III. Excise Tax: $122. Value: $61,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0147.
Sept. 21: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Stewart P. and Christin T. Boone. Grantors: Charlie M. and Janet Young and Clement L. Abernathy, III. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0151.
Sept. 21: 1 Lot, Laurel Springs Township. Grantee: Clarke P. Harlow. Grantors: David D. and Linda L. Liput. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0546. Page: 0155.
Sept. 21: 0.673 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert L. and Nancy R. Eldreth. Grantors: Robert L. and Nancy R. Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0174.
Sept. 21: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: High Lonesome Properties, LLC. Grantors: James D. and Shannon B. Hammond and the Hammond Living Trust. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0177.
Sept. 21: 2.601 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeannette M. Gambill and the Revocable Trust of Jeannette M. Gambill. Grantors: Jack M. and Jeannette M. Gambill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0181.
Sept. 21: 43.125 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeannette M. Gambill and the Revocable Trust of Jeannette M. Gambill. Grantors: Jack M. and Jeannette M. Gambill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0184.
Sept. 21: 0.90 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Travis Casmir. Grantors: Gary A. and Dorothy L. Saunders, Travis Casmir and the Dorothy L. Saunders Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0227.
Sept. 21: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: Glenn E. and Melissa C. Cornett. Grantors: Russell B. and Angela M. Gentry. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0236.
Sept. 21: 2 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Zachary J. Holman. Grantors: Steve and Deborah A. Puckett, James R. and Peggy Williams and the J.M. Williams Estate. Excise Tax: $288. Value: $144,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0238.
Sept. 22: 3 Lots, West Jefferson. Grantee: Diane C. Derr. Grantor: Jerry Thompson. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0266.
Sept. 22: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John V. Warwick and the John V. Warwick Living Trust. Grantor: Dorothy Sturgill. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0293.
Sept. 22: 1.286 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: River Bend Hills Management, LLC. Grantors: Steward P. and Christin T. Boone, Elizabeth P. Sikora and Julie Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0296.
Sept. 22: 0.630 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Laney H. Edwards. Grantor: Julie H. Moore. Excise Tax: $940. Value: $470,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0302.
Sept. 22: 2.422 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Holly B. Walls. Grantors: Stephen A. and Helen A. Walls. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0315.
Sept. 22: 0.941 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashe Storage, LLC. Grantors: David P. and Melinda H. Ashley. Excise Tax: $2,000. Value: $1,000,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.