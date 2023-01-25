The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 30: 9.812 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Michael B. and Mary B. Denton. Grantors: Bervick J. and Linda S. Landry. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0883.
Aug. 30: 10.154 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Luke Barker. Grantors: Michael P. and Debra K. Fabish and the Fabish Family Trust. Excise Tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0886.
Aug. 31: 4.983 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Peak Cove, LLC. Grantors: Louis L. Acker and Allie G. Funk. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0895.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Pamela P. Ziesmann. Grantor: Parkway Pointe North, LLC. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0910.
Aug. 31: 32.5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Tiffanie Linkin. Grantors: Gary S. Parsons, Sr. and Martha P. Parsons. Excise Tax: $416. Value: $208,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0915.
Aug. 31: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Trevor O., Kenneth O. and Sharalea W. Sutton. Grantors: Eugene W. and Deborah J. Kennedy. Excise Tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0948.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: EastJeff, LLC. Grantors: Paul and Bri Raiche. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0545. Page: 0963.
Aug. 31: 0.251 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Paul D. Wetzel. Grantors: Stephen D. and Amy Spell. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0966.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mitchael W. Leazer and Susan E. Davis. Grantors: Donald M. and Sibylle J. Smith. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0971.
Aug. 31: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Crosshaven Property, LLC. Grantors: Alfred and Carolyn E. Veglia. Excise Tax: $3,500. Value: $1,750,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0975.
Aug. 31: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Crosshaven Proptery, LLC. Grantors: James D. Cain, Jr. and Joyce M. Cain. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0978.
Aug. 31: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Josh H. and Loreli B. Owen. Grantors: Larry J. Wohlers and Beth A. Higley. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0981.
Aug. 31: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mark L. and Gail A. Coulter. Grantors: Edgar R. and Karen J. Peterson and the Edgar R. Peterson and Karen J. Peterson Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0994.
Aug. 31: 0.687 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Arcelia A. Ibarra. Grantors: Kevin L. and Amy W. Yoder. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0998.
Aug. 31: 1.705 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Lisa Helms. Grantors: Wesley H. and Cynthia K. Waters. Excise Tax: $336. Value: $168,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1001.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Marclara, LLC. Grantors: Steven and Susan Repko. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1005.
Sept. 1: 0.86 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Venda Lerch. Grantor: Judy E. Hill. Excise Tax: $616. Value: $308,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1038.
Sept. 1: 20 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Brian and Samantha M. Lafferty. Grantor: Kimberly Blume. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1063.
Sept. 1: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: Jacob Fossett. Grantors: Jeffrey E. and Linda C. Fossett. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1088.
Sept. 1: 43.19 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Haynes J., Jeff, David and Mark Baker. Grantor: Haynes J. Baker. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1140.
Sept. 1: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Snot Otter and Company, LLC. Grantors: Albert E. and Susan P. Gurganus. Excise Tax: $223. Value: $111,500. Book: 0545. Page: 1142.
Sept. 1: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Allan E. and Jane C. Lomax. Grantor: Eleanor D. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $434. Value: $217,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1157.
Sept. 2: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: John D. and Christine K. Harmon. Grantors: Dale L. and Theresa H. Garvin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1195.
Sept. 2: 28.110 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William J. and Pamela J. Miller. Grantors: William J. and Pamela J. Miller and Russell S. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1198.
Sept. 2: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: CT Capital, LLC. Grantors: Ted M. Goldsmith and Collen E. Priest. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1202.
Sept. 2: 0.494 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lee T. and Melanie D. Reavis. Grantors: Ronald D. and Lois A. Kirby. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1205.
Sept. 2: 4 Lots, West Jefferson. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Sarah C. Thornton. Grantors: Joshua and Sabrina Hernandez. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1227.
Sept. 2: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: Larry and Sharon Hodgson. Grantors: Phoebe E. Gochnauer. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1240.
Sept. 2: 1 Tract, North Fork Township. Grantees: James D. Conway, Jr. and the James D. Conway, Jr. Living Trust. Grantor: Ronald Bethel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1242.
Sept. 2: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Kenneth S. and Barbara E. Throckmorton. Grantors: Michael J. and Laura E. England. Excise Tax: $436. Value: $218,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1247.
