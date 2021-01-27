The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 30: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Scott B. and Michelle W. Pruitt. Grantor: Denise M. Sadler. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0680.
Nov. 30: 1 Acre, Helton Township. Grantees: Thomas R. and Karen L. B. Wurth. Grantor: Karen L. B. Wurth. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0696.
Nov. 30: 1.267 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Timothy G. and Megan D. Hodge. Grantor: Beaver Path Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0698.
Nov. 30: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Danely Builders, LLC. Grantors: William M. Johnstone Jr. and Melissa M. Johnstone. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0734.
Nov. 30: 4.019 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Eric J. and Marilyn L. Hanson. Grantors: Jerry L. and Linda W. Craven, Robert M. and Leigh C. Knight. Excise Tax: $98. Value: $49,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0751.
Nov. 30: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Aaron D. and Bobbie W. Greene. Grantors: James J. Davies, the James J. Davies Living Trust and the Jean G. Davies Trust. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0760.
Nov. 30: 11.62 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Kendall W. Einbinder. Grantors: John R. Stump Jr., Robyn K., Timothy A. and Kimberly L. Stump, the J. Ralph Stump Children’s GST Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: $326. Value: $163,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0802.
Nov. 30: 2 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: William S. Nichols and William D. Greer. Grantors: J.D., Rosa B., Ronnie, Mattie, Lester, Joyce, Harold, Larry E. and Angie K. Jones, Dillard W. Jones Jr., Patricia J. Boone and Kenny and Catherine Eller. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0820.
Nov. 30: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Ashley S. Schaaf. Grantor: Sandra L. Howell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0832.
Dec. 1: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James Q. and Marilyn R. Wooten. Grantors: Ray M. and Sonia. M. Solomon. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0850.
Dec. 1: 3.848 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Mitchell D. Cornett. Grantors: Adam J. and Melinda C. Cornett. Excise Tax: $17. Value: $8,500. Book: 0520. Page: 0856.
Dec. 1: 2.317 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James and Christina Coldiron. Grantor: Thomas J. Lane. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0880.
Dec. 1: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cindy S. Elliott. Grantors: Terry and Stephanie B. Miller, John and Candace B. Witherspoon. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0911.
Dec. 1: 4.262 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: David L. Phipps Jr., Joseph W. and Sarah R. T. Phipps. Grantor: Joseph W. Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 0938.
Dec. 1: 4 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Irving L. and Ashley M. C. Medina. Grantor: Bee Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0942.
Dec. 2: 0.639 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Robert L. and Gail C. Alba. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0520. Page: 0999.
Dec. 2: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark, Wendy and Autumn Sullivan. Grantors: Dean and Betty Sullivan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1003.
Dec. 2: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Mack L. Little II and Dana A. Little. Grantors: Sterling C. and Lois E. Carroll. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1006.
Dec. 2: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Candace M. Barker. Grantors: Sonny J. and Shirley C. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1009.
Dec. 2: 9.49 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Gregory K. and Nancy A. Bower. Grantor: Yax Pac, LLC. Excise Tax: $124. Value: $62,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1014.
Dec. 2: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John S. and Lauren W. Greene. Grantors: Burley T. and Amanda C. Lovell. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1017.
Dec. 2: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Inocencio J. and Arelys Gonzalez, the Inocencio J. Gonzalez Revocable Trust and the Arelys Gonzalez Revocable Trust. Grantors: Inocencio J. and Arelys Gonzalez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1020.
Dec. 2: 2 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Pond Mountain Paradise, LLC. Grantors: Robert J. Wilson III and Ritamarie Wilson, Samuel and Kathleen W. Chinnis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1023.
Dec. 2: 1.271 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantee: Katherine J. Goodale. Grantors: Jonathan and Ellen Reece. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1059.
Dec. 2: 22.593 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jerry D. and Brenda A. Powers. Grantors: Robert D. and Kimberly E. Roten. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1091.
Dec. 3: 0.17 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James C. and Diane F. Holley. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1160.
Dec. 4: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jesse E. and Ashleigh W. Reier. Grantors: Stephen P. and Patricia M. Murphree. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1167.
Dec. 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael R. and Susan L. Smith. Grantors: Patrick J. O’Rourke and The Patrick J. O’Rourke Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $122. Value: $61,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1254.
