The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 23: 1.070 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Timothy Roten. Grantors: Kevin E. and Beth W. Hardy. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2064.
Sept. 23: 6 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dwayne and Darlis Farmer. Grantors: Gregory, David A. and Cindy D. Dillard. Excise tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2075.
Sept. 23: Tract 3, Creston Township. Grantees: Christopher and Regina M. Vrikkis. Grantors: Ralph E. and Teresa Kemp. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2088. Book: 0504. Page: 2088.
Sept. 23: Townhouse D-2, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donrus, LLC. Grantors: Michael L. and Kathy C. Brown. Excise tax: $662. Value: $331,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2120.
Sept. 23: Lot 25, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brandon P. and Amanda C. Howell. Grantors: Joseph B. and Leigh A. Lewis. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2123.
Sept. 23: 2 lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Janet Southall. Grantors: Ruth S. Fincher. Excise tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2125.
Sept. 23: 3.848 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Adam J. Huffman. Grantors: Jerry A. and Rita P. Wood. Excise tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2139.
Sept. 23: 0.568 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Heather L. and Davey L. West. Grantors: Bobby N. and Barbara P. Gentry. Excise tax: $280. Value: $140,000.
Sept. 23: Lot 50A, Old Fields Township. Grantees: C. Jason and Heather J. Deese. Grantors: Christopher J. and Heather J. Deese. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2203.
Sept. 24: 19 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Todd R. and Andrea K. Williamson. Grantors: D&D’s Blue Ridge Mtn. Resort, Inc. Excise tax: $161. Value: $80,500. Book: 0504. Page: 2205.
Sept. 24: 0.918 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Roten-Graybeal Cemetery, Inc. Grantors: Robert Roten, Ruby Whittington, Celia Roten, George Roten and Richard Woods, Trustees of the Roten Cemetery. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2256.
Sept. 24: 0.470 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Roten-Graybeal Cemetery, Inc. Grantors: Celia Roten. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2260.
Sept. 24: 3 tracts, Elk and Old Fields Townships. Grantees: William J. Krider. Grantors: Jimmy R. and Diana G. Krider. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2263.
Sept. 24: 5 tracts, Elk and Old Fields Township. Grantees: William J. Krider. Grantors: JImmy R. and Diana G. Krider. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2266.
Sept. 24: 2.286 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Emily L. Wyche. Grantors: Emily L. Wyche, Terray F. Suggs and The Estate of Lennie Jeanette Suggs. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2271.
Sept. 24: 0.813 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Monica Medina-Avalos. Grantors: Eliud Medina-Avalos. Excise tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0504. Page: 2296.
Sept. 24: 2.387 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: John Patterson, Brenda Mendrala. Grantors: Martha P. Thomas. Excise tax: $332. Value: $166,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2299.
Sept. 24: 21.72 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Monica D. Harenberg-Gaegler, Robert E. Gaegler. Grantors: Shirly T. Smith. Excise tax: $132. Value: $66,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2303.
Sept. 24: ½ of Lot 27 and Lot 28, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jerry D. Beach. Grantors: Bonnie J. Scott, The Florence Peterson Scott Estate and Peggy A. Smith. Excise tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2311.
Sept. 24: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Hampton Bennett, Lisa B. Rayburn, Marsha B. Veal and Judson B. Bennett. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2332.
Sept. 25: Lot 29, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Nestor E. Mena, Madeline Mena, The Mena Revocable Trust. Grantors: Nestor and Madeline Mena. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2345.
Sept. 25: 1 parcel, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Forest D. Davis. Grantors: Sue C. Davis. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2348.
Sept. 25: 34 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Richard Calhoun, The Richard Calhoun Living Trust. Grantors: Claude and Vickie Shew, Lamar Creasman. Excise tax: $136. Value: $68,000.
Sept. 25: Lot 10, Laurelhaven Subdivision. Grantees: Glenn R. and Renee Collins. Grantors: Sherri Broom. Excise tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2369.
Sept. 25: 1 tract, Helton Township. Grantees: Jacob and Autumn P. Sloan. Grantors: Jerry A. and Rita P. Wood. Excise tax: $279. Value: $139,500. Book: 0504. Page: 2373.
Sept. 26: 0.297 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jill M. Parker-Neale. Grantors: John R. and Kay Barber. Excise tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2397.
Sept. 26: 54 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: June S. Darnell. Grantors: June S. Darnell, Virginia C. Pruitt. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2413.
Sept. 26: 2 lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Tracey C. Bonomo. Grantors: George B. and Debra D. Hinebaugh. Excise tax: $156. Value: $78,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2416.
Sept. 26: Lot 2, Clifton Township. Grantees: George and Debra Hinebaugh. Grantors: Thomas B. and Wanda Mock, Andrew J. and Nell Mock, Jesse Charles Mock. Excise tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2419.
Sept. 26: Lot 38, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wade and Sarah Sanders. Grantors: Wanda Cornwell. Excise tax: $264. Value: $132,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2426.
Sept. 26: Tract 8, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Eric L. Proctor, Donna N. Medlin. Grantors: Ronald B. and Jenny S. Daniel. Excise tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2428.
Sept. 26: Lot 20, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven A. and Barbara A. Due. Grantors: Donald L. and Barbara E. Mahley. Excise tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2431.
Sept. 26: 7 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Patrick D. and Lynn P. Fronk. Grantors: Fred M. and Brenda L. Dawes. Excise tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2434.
Sept. 26: 16 lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven A. and Barbara A. Due. Grantors: Beverly Scott, Karan Kathmann, David Liddle. Excise tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0504. Page: 2453.
Sept. 26: 2.4 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John S. Guarino. Grantors: Harry L. and Ima D. Summers. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2457.
Sept. 26: 3.06 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Sharon A.S. Hill. Grantors: Harry L. and Ima D. Summers. Excise tax: None. Book: 0504. Page: 2460.
