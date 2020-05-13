The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 22: 1.417 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Lester H., Linda D. and Kirk A. Davis. Grantors: Lester H. and Linda D. Davis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0768.
April 22: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Johnson Farms of Lansing, LLC. Grantors: Ian K. and Angela P. Swank. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0770.
April 22: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Michelle Hernandez. Grantors: Dustin, Paula, Kendall and Amelia McNeill, Evaristo A. and Nancy M. A. Guerrero. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0801.
April 22: 3.094 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gregory M. and Luellen Y. Hining, Luellen Y. Hining Living Trust. Grantors: Gregory M. and Luellen Y. Hining. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0805.
April 22: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gregory M. and Luellen Y. Hining, Luellen Y. Hining Living Trust. Grantors: Gregory M. and Luellen Y. Hining. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0808.
April 22: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Paul Phillips Jr. and Sebrina Phillips. Grantors: Danny E. and Debora C. Watson. Excise Tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0811.
April 22: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gregory G. and Phyllis P. Sidebottom. Grantors: Glenn E. and Kathy W. Pitts. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0814.
April 23: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: John T. Rothrock, The John T. Rothrock Revocable Trust. Grantors: John T. and Ann L. Rothrock. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 0850.
April 23: 2 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Randall S. and Tammy Miller. Grantor: David W. Miller. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0856.
April 23: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brian A. and Jessica H. Yates. Grantors: Donnie R. and Dana D. Johnson. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0862.
April 24: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Gregory S. and Teresa H. Boger. Grantor: Philip A. Capling Jr. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0922.
April 24: 0.713 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James W. Williams and Tassanee Charoensuksataporn. Grantors: Michael R. and Cheryl A. Zelesky. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0945.
April 24: 1.272 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patricio B. and Patricia Luna. Grantors: David C., Joy H., Christopher V. and Elizabeth P. Miller. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0962.
April 24: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Gregory S. and Teresa H. Boger. Grantor: Manisa Capling. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0966.
April 24: 2.02 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Brigid Q. Morgan. Grantors: Mark J., Mark A. and Cinda A. Jarman. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0511. Page: 0969.
April 27: 1 Lot, New River Township. Grantee: Robert S. Clark. Grantor: Jake Blackburn, LLC, of Ashe County. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1058.
April 27: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Marcus M. and Stefanie S. Buric. Grantors: Michael V. and Freddie B. Baldwin, June B. Fulton. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1075.
April 27: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: John H. Godwin. Grantors: Henry R. and Carole R. Baker. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1078.
April 27: 6.5 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin R. and Nancy J. Ziese. Grantor: Sharon K. Cox. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1126.
April 27: 13.133 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin R. and Nancy J. Ziese. Grantor: Sharon K. Cox. Excise Tax: $1,304. Value: $652,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1146.
April 28: 1.242 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Larry Day and Edith A. Absher. Grantors: Yuki M. McNeil. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1165.
April 28: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael D. and Lori C. Miller. Grantors: Michael D. and Lori C. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0511. Page: 1181.
April 28: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John P. and Joanne P. Beyke. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1195.
April 28: 1 Lot, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Yosaih Y Buonkong, Am Buon Ya Y and Am Buon Ya Y. Grantors: Charlie A. and Sabah A. Dubbaneh. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0511. Page: 1216.
April 28: 2.261 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Chris K. Watson. Grantor: Kayla A. Lewis. Excise Tax: $19. Value: $9,500. Book: 0511. Page: 1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.