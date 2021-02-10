The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 10: 0.348 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: John T. and Charlotte D. Beck. Grantor: Kay L. Teeter. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1737.
Dec. 10: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Karen Cook. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1748.
Dec. 10: 2 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph and Sonya Garmon. Grantors: Thomas H. and Marsha T. Percival. Excise Tax: $1,390. Value: $695,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1755.
Dec. 10: 0.360 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: William A. and Brittany N. Stoudt. Grantors: Clifford A. and Rhonda C. Church. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1771.
Dec. 10: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Ethan J., Aaron D., Doris N and Frances E. Tucker. Grantors: Ethan J. and Doris N. Tucker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1782.
Dec. 10: 1.344 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Paul R. Murphy Jr. and Margaret W. Murphy. Grantors: Paul Potter Jr. and Christina Potter. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1790.
Dec. 10: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: William A. and Gregory K. Bower. Grantors: William A., Gregory K. and Kenneth F. Bower. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1819.
Dec. 10: 5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William A. and Gregory K. Bower. Grantors: William A., Gregory K. and Kenneth F. Bower. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1822.
Dec. 10: 5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William A. and Gregory K. Bower. Grantors: William A., Gregory K. and Kenneth F. Bower. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1826.
Dec. 10: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: William A. and Gregory K. Bower. Grantors: William A., Gregory K. and Kenneth F. Bower. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1830.
Dec. 11: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: James L. Windsor. Grantor: Eloise E. Stewart. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 1842.
Dec. 11: 2.437 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rickie B. and Barbara A. Woodie, The Rickie and Barbara Woodie Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Helen S. Bare. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1845.
Dec. 11: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Bradford W. Edwards. Grantors: William R. and Mary E. Beshears. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1866.
Dec. 11: 15.3 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John D. Cheesborough and Ellen M. Flanagan. Grantor: Oswalt Properties 6, LLC. Excise Tax: $825. Value: $412,500. Book: 0520. Page: 1879.
Dec. 11: 15.251 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John D. Cheesborough and Ellen M. Flanagan. Grantor: Oswalt Properties 6, LLC. Excise Tax: $825. Value: $412,500. Book: 0520. Page: 1882.
Dec. 11: 2.01 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bobby D. Acker, Joy A. Jones, BK Global Allianz, LLC and the LXXIIVM Ashe County Estates Big Tree 655 Holdings Trust. Grantors: Joy A. Jones, BK Global Allianz, LLC and The LXXIIVM Ashe County Estates Big Tree 655 Holdings Trust. Excise Tax: $1,060. Value: $530,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1885.
Dec. 11: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeff and Carol Thompson. Grantors: Marti R. Bernard and the Marti R. Bernard Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0520. Page: 1929.
Dec. 11: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Evan P. Emery. Grantors: Ronnie L. and Kelly B. Blevins and Expedition K9, LLC. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1933.
Dec. 11: 1.075 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: New River Properties, LLC. Grantors: Michael Leserra III and Helen J. Leserra. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0520. Page: 1949.
Dec. 14: 0.800 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gabriel D. and Elizabeth A. Morris. Grantors: Steven K. and Samara L. Ashley. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2060.
Dec. 8.491 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Marjorie A. Shinkle. Grantor: Erwin E. Shinkle Sr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2085.
Dec. 14: 5 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Austin and Shawnee Clark. Grantors: John B. Reeves, Timothy, Jennifer, Anna C., Melena and Barbara A. Adams. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2112.
Dec. 14: 1.55 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Rita T. Hodges. Grantors: Sebastion and Diane Upson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2139.
Dec. 14: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: Michael W. Johnson and Kevin Colvard. Grantors: William C. and Lindsay C. Walls, Michael W. and Jackie S. Johnson and Kevin and Amy Colvard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2143.
Dec. 14: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantee: William C. Walls. Grantors: William C. and Lindsay C. Walls, Michael W. and Jackie S. Johnson and Kevin and Amy Colvard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2146.
Dec. 14: 1.04 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jimmy L. and Barbara B. Phillips. Grantor: Jerry R. Henson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2149.
Dec. 14: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas M. and Lorrie L. Mash. Grantor: Barbara E. Lawrence. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0520. Page: 2151.
Dec. 15: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Stephen T. and Leslie P. Humphries. Grantor: Appalachian Mountain Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0520. Page: 2234.
