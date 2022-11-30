The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 21: 13.66 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Daniel L. and Ruth S. Varner. Grantors: Patricia C. Lamonica and the Amended and Restated Trust Agreement of Patricia C. Lamonica. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0159.
July 21: 0.693 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Daniel L. and Ruth S. Varner. Grantors: Richard M. and Cynthia C. Reid. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0163.
July 21: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Austen W. and Casandra J. Renton. Grantor: Larkin K. Worley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0198.
July 21: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Moonbeam Properties, LLC. Grantors: Monte and Mari Green and Dale and Mary Whisenant. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0242.
July 21: 5 Acres, Old Fields and Elk Townships. Grantees: Larry S. and Airiti M. Trexler. Grantors: Ronald F. and Ruth M. Safrit. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0260.
July 21: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James B. Greene and Stephanie E. Harris: Grantor: Potter Holdings, Inc. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0262.
July 21: 0.90 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Abner B. Fortner. Grantor: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0284.
July 22: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Arthur M. and Leslie K. Leonard. Grantors: Charles and Cornelia H. Johnson. Excise Tax: $61. Value: $30,500. Book: 0544. Page: 0289.
July 22: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Larry W. and Patricia W. Oliver. Grantor: Travis R. Beck. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0296.
July 22: 1.397 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Oscar Ernand and Nelson Gomes. Grantors: Lawrence and Karen Bowling. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0312.
July 22: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Owen H. Guion and Olivia K. Farthing. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0315.
July 22: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Samuel and Alison Doernte. Grantors: Donald C. and Sally L. Walter. Excise Tax: $1,400. Value: $700,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0329.
July 22: 13.66 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Daniel L., Ruth S., Timothy A. and Robin S. Varner. Grantors: Daniel L. and Ruth S. Varner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0350.
July 22: 3.007 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Holly L. Sebastian. Grantors: Richard W. and Martha W. Hall. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0354.
July 22: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Appalachian Investments of North Carolina, LLC. Grantors: Jeffrey E. and Nancy A. Baker. Excise Tax: $1,870. Value: $935,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0360.
July 22: 0.800 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Brian G. Kivett. Grantors: William C. and Kristy A. Jones. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0380.
July 25: 6.001 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Dennis and Pamela Robinson. Grantors: Timothy B. and Yolliza Brogden. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0386.
July 25: 0.89 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Bryan W. and Maeva Woodworth. Grantor: High Country Enterprises, Inc. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0412.
July 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James E. Becker, Jr. Grantors: Vicki M. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0416.
July 25: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John C. and April L. L. Dopler. Grantor: Andrea P. Cook. Excise Tax: $1,330. Value: $665,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0461.
July 25: 48 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Joseph C. Richards, Jr. Grantors: Robert D. McCall, Jr., Linda, Michael B. and Carolyn S. McCall and Marion M. Danforth. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0465.
July 25: 0.170 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel L. Surber, Ricky Cox and Greg Keys. Grantor: Town of Jefferson. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0475.
July 25: 4 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Mark Watson Real Estate Investments, LLC. Grantor: William C. Kumerow. Excise Tax: $704. Value: $352,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0482.
July 25: 3 Acres and 39 Sq. Rods, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: David McGee. Grantors: Gary D., Jeff, Richard and Randle K. Poe, Garnell Bollinger, Barry S. and Jamie Lewis, Roland P. and Gail McCall, the Gary D. Poe Estate and John T. Kilby. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0485.
July 26: 2.361 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Andy F. and Lisa D. Watson. Grantor: High South Development Corporation. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0499.
July 26: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen M. and Rebecca M. Stanley. Grantor: Donna McPartland. Excise Tax: $948. Value: $474,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0502.
July 26: 2.548 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Winding Ridge Development Corporation, Inc. Grantors: Mark and Luann Hagel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0506.
July 26: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Dennis M. Butler and Emily K. Gobble. Grantors: F.S Holdings, LTD and Baxter Norris Construction, Inc. Excise Tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0522
