The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 28: 12.174 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: William R. and Kaye H. Cox. Grantors: Steaphen E. and Elizabeth Climer. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1226.
May 28: 4.993 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Jeffrey and Annette Denn. Grantors: Steaphen E. and Elizabeth Climer. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1229.
May 28: 2 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Equity Trust Company Custodian, Deanna M. and Adam Hunt, IRA. Grantors: David T. and Dorothy T. Farris, Anthony Doles. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1238.
May 28: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael P. and Katherine C. Clinton. Grantors: Gary and Jennie R. Shacni. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1256.
May 28: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William W. and Ginger J. Stringer. Grantors: Barden L. Culbreth and William C. Rowan. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1275.
May 28: 22 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Darin C. and Heidi R. Y. Hodges. Grantors: Jerry G., Tony B., Sandra and Ann McNeill. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1279.
May 28: 0.921 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Darin C. and Heidi R. Y. Hodges. Grantors: Troy B. McNeill. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1283.
May 28: 7 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Darin C. and Heidi R. Y. Hodges. Grantors: Reggie and Linda Eller. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1285.
May 28: 2 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: James L. and Connie Dease. Grantor: James L. Dease. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1308.
May 28: 0.286 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Nathan D. and Megan H. Colvard. Grantors: Betty A. Hargraves, K.L. Mitchell, The K.L. Mitchell Living Trust. Excise Tax: $484. Value: $242,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1336.
May 28: 1.987 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Steven W. and Janice G. Brice-Nash. Grantor: Jane E. Kelley. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1356.
May 29: 2 ⅛ Acres Clifton Township. Grantees: Cameron B. Carson. Grantors: Marion M. and Jane S. Joines, James R., Edward R., Patricia P. and Cynthia G. Sturdivant, Edward R. Sturdivant III. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1417.
May 29: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek and Walnut Hill Townships. Grantee: Patricia E. Henderson. Grantors: Max, Patricia E. and Patricia I. Henderson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1427.
May 29: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Zachary R. and Jenna S. Church. Grantors: Zachary R., Carrie R. and Jenna S. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1452.
May 29: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Russell J. Andersen and Paul D. Gonzales. Grantor: Barbara Wujciak. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1461.
May 29: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dennis W. and Anna Moritz. Grantor: Robert J. Dancy. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1465.
May 29: 1.034 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert and Kimberly Trapani. Grantors: Diane R. and Maria G. Koch, Charlotte Chlebek and Charlotte Chiebek. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1472.
May 29: 7 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Graham C. and Lara S. Parker. Grantor: Gabriela Lombardi. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1528.
May 29: 7 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sequoyah Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Bobbie S. Harmon. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1549.
May 29: 7 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: William and Melissa F. Greer. Grantor: Sequoyah Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1552.
June 1: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Brad and Emily McNeely. Grantors: Larry L. and Diane C. Hood. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1569.
June 1: 2 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Eric M. and Ryanne C. B. Hernandez. Grantors: Jonathan D., Dusty and Jennifer K. Hess. Excise Tax: $197. Value: $98,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1573.
June 1: 0.726 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Troy V. and Tisha H. Thomas. Grantors: Terry J. and Virginia L.M. Eller. Excise Tax: $337. Value: $168,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1595.
June 1: 0.225 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy R. and Kathleen C. Arscott-Mills. Grantors: Lansing Rocks, LLC, Lansing Rocks, Incorporated, James and Laura McGuire, Dorne Pentes and Wendy Fishman. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1663.
June 2: 25.235 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Spencer and William D. Eckard Jr. and Margaret Stallard. Grantors: Charlie and Sabah Dubbaneh. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1687.
June 2: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan T. and Ashley K. Golding. Grantors: Todd R. and Patricia C. Steggerda, Gregory D. and Karen H. Bonifield. Excise Tax: $73. Value: $36,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1694.
June 2: 0.394 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Kevin M. Balling and Catherine E. Altice. Grantors: David V. and Rachel M. Sanders. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1711.
June 2: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeffery S. Carlton II. Grantor: Joshua Arnold. Excise Tax: $257. Value: $128,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1716.
June 2: 1.467 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Matthew and April Laney. Grantors: Larry N. and Patsy B. Cooper. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1732.
June 2: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James P. Church. Grantor: Richard A. Copus II. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1745.
June 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Penny J. Honc, Penny Jo Honc Trust. Grantor: Penny J. Honc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1772.
June 3: 1.161 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: David R. and Michelle L. White. Grantors: Bruce and Juliana Karr. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1777.
June 3: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Antonio Planchart and Carolyn Mattingly. Grantors: Lee, Todd and Brenda Mercy. Excise Tax: $665. Value: $332,500. Book: 0512. Page: 1812.
June 3: 1.694 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Kevin M. Rash. Grantors: Cody M. and Helen Rash. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1845.
June 3: 10 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Howard R. Snyder Jr. and Kathy L. Snyder. Grantor: Betty Maine. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1849.
June 3: 1.385 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Jake E. and Ashley W. Miller. Grantor: Vivian Miller. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0512. Page: 1869.
June 3: 1 Acre, Clifton Township. Grantee: Danny K. Medley II. Grantors: Danny K. and Joyce Medley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 1872.
