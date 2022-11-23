The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 14: 2 Lots, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Daniel Liebowitz and Stephanie Knight. Grantors: Denis R. Larkin, Daniel S. and Robin K. Liebowitz, the Jonathan S. Liebowitz and Helen K. Liebowitz Living Trust and the Helen K. Larkin Real Property Testamentary Trust. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2115.
July 14: 1.001 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jonice A. Underwood. Grantors: Michael A. and Shirley K. Underwood. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2140.
July 14: 0.199 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cecil E. and Kathy S. Miller. Grantors: Patricia S. Miller and Alma O. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2161.
July 15: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ruth A. Porter and the Ruth A. Porter Living Trust. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2245.
July 15: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: William L. McNeill. Grantor: Bare Creek Land and Cattle, Inc. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2266.
July 15: 0.720 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tamara L. Harvey. Grantors: Barbara A. Miller, Robin H. Osborne and William H. Hardin. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2269.
July 18: 0.690 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Dan R. Timmerman, Jr. and Andrea P. Timmerman. Grantor: Andrea P. Timmerman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2289.
July 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David H. and Lynn H. Spinner. Grantors: Larry E. Wilson, Jr. and Lydia E. Wilson. Excise Tax: $812. Value: $406,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2297.
July 18: 1.010 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William Graham and Caroline Daniel. Grantors: Virginia F. Moench and Kathleen S. Barba. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2317.
July 18: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Howard and Judith Fawley and the Howard and Judith Fawley Revocable Trust. Grantors: Howard H. Fawley, Jr. and Judith A. Fawley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2342.
July 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Riley D. and Matthew D. Rozanski. Grantor: Cash Custom Homes, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2359.
July 18: 2.10 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Calder B. Clay. Grantors: Henry T. Clay, Jr. and Morgan C. and Bessie M. Clay. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2380.
July 19: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Holly Miller. Grantors: Jamie L. and Elisha D. Blevins. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2388.
July 19: 0.3 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steve E. and Rebecca S. Medley. Grantors: Jacob M. and Alexis Severt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 2425.
July 19: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David E. Hunt and Taylor N. Walton. Grantors: Joseph P. and Cynthia A. Bacon. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2428.
July 19: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Steven G. McGinnis and Kathleen M. Jordan. Grantors: Alton L. Hines, Jr. and Jane S. Hines. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $38,500. Book: 0543. Page: 2452.
July 19: 1.402 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan R. and Sheila P. Maltba. Grantor: Cecil Shatley. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0543. Page: 2493.
July 19: 0.927 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy S. Barnes and Julie McCarraher. Grantors: Robert D. and Heather Peak. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0543. Page: 2496.
July 19: 0.033 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy S. Barnes and Julie McCarraher. Grantors: Taylor, Ashley and Nick C. Wagg. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0001.
July 19: 4 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Snowset Farms, LLC. Grantor: Snowset Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0024.
July 19: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Daniel and Stephanie Sosa. Grantors: Thomas G. and Susan H. Ayers. Excise Tax: $960. Value: $480,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0039.
July 20: 7 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Thomas S. Ballard. Grantor: Mary C. Ballard. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0544. Page: 0066.
July 20: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantees: Joseph and Lisa Alfisi. Grantors: Robert A. and Juana M. Liberatore. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0094.
July 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul E. and Cynthia A. Chetlain and the Trust Agreement of Paul E. Chetlain and Cynthia A. Chetlain. Grantor: Peter Becker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0096.
July 20: 47.138 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Billy J. Farmer and Geneva S. C. Miller. Grantors: Volera M. Farmer and Geneva S. C. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0133.
July 20: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Daniel P. and Robin L. Matthews. Grantors: Gregory and James B. Matthews and George and Susan G. Lafond. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0136.
July 20: 12.810 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Steven C. Reyes. Grantor: Charles J. Piccirilli. Excise Tax: $238. Value: $119,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0141.
July 20: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Grantor: Ritz C. Ray, Jr. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0144.
July 21: 1.218 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Lallybroch, LLC. Grantors: Steven C. and Holly Sebastian. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0147.
