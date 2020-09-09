The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 13: 5.124 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Arin Taylor. Grantors: Gregory M. and Jennifer I.S. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1337.
Aug. 13: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Cherry Johnson. Grantors: Jeffrey E. and Nancy A. Baker. Excise Tax: $17. Value: $8,500. Book: 0515. Page: 1356.
Aug. 13: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: Melissa J. Woolf. Grantors: Regina Nole and Regina Lea. Excise Tax: $948. Value: $474,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1359.
Aug. 13: 1 Acre, Elk Township. Grantees: Gary P. and Rose Ziegler. Grantor: Carol J. Materniak. Excise Tax: $740. Value: $370,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1361.
Aug. 13: 1.379 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Charles R. and Mary Brown. Grantors: Charles R. Brown, Charles R. Brown Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1369.
Aug. 13: 2.38 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ishani D. and Rasika J. Padmaperuma. Grantors: Charles R. and Mary Brown. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1371.
Aug. 13: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Terry L. and Alison J. Schleede. Grantor: Darrell A. Hampton. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1388.
Aug. 13: 0.499 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert D. MacArthur Jr. and Frieda M. Menzer. Grantors: Frank and Judy Baratta, Baratta Family Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1435.
Aug. 14: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Wiley A. Smith and Betty A. Schwane. Grantors: Tom K. Massey Jr. and Judy S. Massey. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1462.
Aug. 14: 2.518 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mark and Tammy Powers. Grantors: Daniel R. and Sharon D. Nieland. Excise Tax: $29. Value: $14,500. Book: 0515. Page: 1484.
Aug 14: 2.211 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Gwen Lyalls. Grantor: Jennifer Nelson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1488.
Aug. 14: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Jesse M. Coley. Grantors: Jesse M. Coley and Maxine C. Wally. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1491.
Aug. 14: 4 Lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Brooks Schaffer and Rachel Robertson. Grantors: James J. and Elizabeth A. Kelly. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1503.
Aug. 14: 3 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Charles G. and Janet E. Hildebrant. Grantors: Larry D. and Don F. Almond. Excise Tax: $1,400. Value: $700,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1506.
Aug. 14: 10.660 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Antonio and Maybi P. Iglesias. Grantors: Ralph H. and Cynthia A. Davis, Timothy E. and Alice J. Vannoy, Dennis and Deborah Pennington. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1520.
Aug. 14: 11 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: NC Country Land, LLC. Grantor: The Peaks Development Corporation. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1532.
Aug. 14: 9.457 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Christopher L. and Angela T. Poe. Grantors: Charles M. Seilkop Jr. and Tracey E.R. Seilkop. Excise Tax: $1,460. Value: $730,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1547.
Aug. 14: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gary D. and Katherine L. Roth. Grantors: Danny and Gloria Putman. Excise Tax: $2,200. Value: $1,100,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1570.
Aug. 14: 2 Parcels, Obids Township. Grantees: Casey and Kateland Miller, Leesa Sampson. Grantors: Gerald D. and Frances J. Oliphant. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1573.
Aug. 14: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Matthew J. and Makayla J. Lemly. Grantors: Alex S. and Crystal W. Edmisten. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1602.
Aug. 14: 15.044 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Gary L. Pinder Jr. and Karen L. Pinder. Grantors: Duane R. and Melissa B. Williams. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1635.
Aug. 14: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael A. and Sarah C. Benes. Grantors: James C., Mary J., Alvin, Carolyn and Margaret Jenkins. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1658.
Aug. 14: 4.930 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: James R. Steiss and Melinda S. Henry. Grantors: David M. and Cynthia M. Holcomb. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1662.
Aug. 17 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Janie G. Ashley. Grantors: Belle L. Saunders and Pearl J. Ashley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1681.
Aug. 17: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Joseph H. Hodges. Grantors: James and Ruth D. Schantz. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1699.
Aug. 17: 10 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Perry and Daniele Hill. Grantors: Bobby J. and Betty P. Miller. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1715.
Aug. 17: 0.572 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Craig and Meredith C. Kitson. Grantors: David and Sandra E. Boone, Stanley D. and Marie T. Elliott, Loretta S. Richardson and 3 S Property. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1718.
Aug. 17: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James L. Higgins Jr. and Catherine R. Steele. Grantor: Curtis L. Andrews Jr. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1744.
Aug. 17: 1.82 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Raymond Snell and Margaret Jackson. Grantors: Tony M. and Merle S. Coffey. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1747.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Larry W. and Rebecca B. Branch. Grantors: Larry W. and Rebecca B. Branch, Rebecca B. Richmond. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1750.
Aug. 17: 4 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Charles and Tina Phipps. Grantors: Vincent and Nancy P. Skilling, Mercedes N. Piesco and Nikamar Acres, LLC. Excise Tax: $196. Value: $98,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1754.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Charles and Angela R. Wingler. Grantors: Benny L. and Pat Blalock. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1765.
Aug. 17: 20.538 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Holland and Stelljes Properties, LLC. Grantors: W.M. Lewis Jr. and Donna B. Lewis. Excise Tax: $214. Value: $107,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1767.
Aug. 18: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: L & I Investments, LLC. Grantors: Joan Kopman, The Joan Kopman Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $95. Value: $47,500. Book: 0515. Page: 1778.
Aug. 18: 1.148 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Amber N. Workman. Grantors: Daniel M. and Patti Workman, Derek W. and Penny S. Davis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1781.
Aug. 18: 41.877 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashe County Job Development, Inc. Grantors: Len and Rene M. Horton. Excise Tax: $1,900. Value: $950,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1785.
Aug. 18: 41.877 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: County of Ashe. Grantor: Ashe County Job Development, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1787.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Henry M Drane, IV. Grantors: Henry M. Drane III and Kristina S. Drane. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1789.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: David H. and Janet A. Orr. Grantor: Alfred B. Kelly. Excise Tax: $512. Value: $256,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1791.
Aug. 18: 2 Parcels, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cardinal Quarries, LLC. Grantor: James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1810.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Grantor: PHH Mortgage Corporation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1819.
Aug. 18: 4.119 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Mark A. Almond. Grantors: Joe N. Calloway Jr., Teresa F. and Joe N. Calloway. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1825.
Aug. 18: 5.174 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Robert and Shonda Calloway. Grantors: Joe N. and Teresa F. Calloway. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0515. Page:1828.
Aug. 18: 2.85 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Plumbline, LLC. Grantor: Barbara S. Sellers. Excise Tax: $63. Value: $31,500. Book: 0515. Page: 1836.
Aug. 18: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Misty Knoll, LLC. Grantors: James A. and Connie Mercer. Excise Tax: $594. Value: $297,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1841.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles W. and Debra E. Jones. Grantors: David V. and Barbara M. Thomas. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1867.
Aug. 18: 7875 Square Feet, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher and Jakob Neaves. Grantor: Thomas G. Neaves. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1883.
Aug. 18: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Thomas G. and Pamalee O. Neaves. Grantor: Thomas G. Neaves. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1885.
Aug. 19: 1.325 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Deanna L. Penney. Grantors: James E. and Deanna L. Penney. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1887.
Aug. 19: 1.325 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Deanna L. Penney. Grantors: James E. and Deanna L. Penney. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1887.
Aug. 19: 1 Lot, Pine Samp Township. Grantee: Deanna L. Penney. Grantors: James E. Mason and Deanna L. Penney. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 1891.
Aug. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sinhal Priyakant. Grantor: Dorothy T. Goss. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0515. Page: 1908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.