The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 26: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Douglas Fotia. Grantors: F.S. Holdings, LTD and Baxter Norris Construction, Inc. Excise Tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0531.
July 26: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael D. and Pamela B. Andrews. Grantors: Ronald DeShon, Daniel Sims and the Revocable Living Trust of Ronald DeShon and Daniel Sims. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0554.
July 26: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: David Cagle and Mary B. Escobar. Grantors: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. and Assignees, LLC. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0575.
July 26: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: John Bullock and Karen L. Meilhon. Grantor: Frederick R. Fratcher. Excise Tax: $1,250. Value: $625,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0594.
July 26: 0.907 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Ronnie Cox and Ann M. Miller. Grantors: James D. and Doris L. Adcock and the Adcock Family Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0613.
July 26: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: James R., Jerry L. and Donnie L. Eller and Timothy R. Marholz. Grantor: Susan O. Stanley. Excise Tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0616.
July 26: 8 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Brent and Glenda Carpenter. Grantor: Gladys Tjaden. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0619.
July 26: 7.247 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ricky L. Little and Brandi Donaldson. Grantor: Johnsie Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0621.
July 26: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Daniel R. and Peggy K. Moore. Grantors: Ronald DeShon, Daniel Sims and the Revocable Living Trust of Ronald DeShon and Daniel Sims. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0624.
July 27: 0.91 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Richard L. Baker. Grantors: Cody and Sandy Garn. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0627.
July 27: 4 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Darryl D. and Cynthia J. Butler. Grantors: George and Ann Robinson, Robert and Kay Sloan, Clay E. and James R. Joines and Rebecca J. Gambill. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0630.
July 27: 9.569 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Susie W. Raymond and George O. and Paulette Lukas. Grantors: Ernie W. and Barbara Carpenter. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0643.
July 27: 2.20 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Josie McCoy. Grantor: Abigail Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0648.
July 27: 5 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Jonathan N. Parker. Grantors: Regina L. and Sharyn A. McCoy, Paul Sanders and James Wilczewski. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0651.
July 27: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Eveling J. Resendiz. Grantors: Jake L. and Caitlin E. Howell. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0655.
July 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Hope D. Griffis. Grantors: Michael and Christine Spencer. Excise Tax: $1,080. Value: $540,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0658.
July 28: 1.208 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Aarsin Investments, Inc. Grantor: Land of the Sky, LLC. Excise Tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0668.
July 28: 1.5 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: William D. and Dawn R. Unger. Grantors: Ryan T. and Martha Phillips. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0671.
July 28: 1 Lot, Glendale Springs Township. Grantees: Wilmet and Alejandra Lanier. Grantor: Alejandra A. Lanier. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0715.
July 29: 0.470 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Triple P Real Estate Investments, LLC. Grantor: Ashe Fork Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 0748.
July 29: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Pavan K. Pabba, Vennela Tadaka, Srinath Perala, Niharika Pothula, Abhinay Simhachalam, Sindhuja Edara, Phaneendra Mundlagurthi and Phalguni Jadi. Grantors: Pete Springer and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0755.
July 29: 2 Tracts, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Paul and Deanna Rearden. Grantors: Roger D. and Kathe W. Ball. Excise Tax: $878. Value: $439,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0777.
July 29: 0.903 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Steele & Wells Properties, LLP. Grantor: Pack Fan Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,070. Value: $535,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0804.
July 29: 0.845 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lee R. and Betsy R. Brodeur. Grantors: Gary S. and Darlene M. Brueggen. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0807.
July 29: 1.013 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth Tumin and Camri McCormick. Grantors: Donald J. Parsons, Jr. and Natasha M. Parson. Excise Tax: $1,320. Value: $660,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0830.
July 29: 1.5 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Nigel R. and Susan C. B. Davies. Grantors: Robert D. and Kristen Hughes. Excise Tax: $1,350. Value: $375,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0833.
July 29: 28.181 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel J. and Cara N. Defelice. Grantor: Robert J. Hoefl. Excise Tax: $312. Value: $156,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0849.
July 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Grantors: Edna L. Giancola and Patricia A. Caldwell. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.