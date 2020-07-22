The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 26: 0.854 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jordan C. and Lauren H. Steinbaugh. Grantors: Richard W. and Verna D. Moser. Excise Tax: $461. Value: $230,500. Book: 0513. Page: 1624.
June 26: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Grant C. and Dayna P. Price. Grantor: Hazel P. Price. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1673.
June 26: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantees: Jacob E. and Ashley W. Miller. Grantors: Darrell and Cynthia Severt. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1676.
June 26: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeffery D. and Elizabeth Miller, Miller Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Darrell and Cynthia Severt. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1719.
June 26: 2.110 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Belle P. Aakus. Grantors: James R. and Jo Ann F. Church. Excise Tax: $159. Value: $79,500. Book: 0513. Page: 1730.
June 26: 2.82 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kermit M. and Mary S. Hughes. Grantor: Lorraine Hurley. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1750.
June 26: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael Martinez Jr. and Janet Martinez. Grantor: Shirley R. Spurlin. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1753.
June 26: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Darrell C. Chrisawn. Grantor: Maria E. L. Noblett. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1775.
June 29: 549.089 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: The Nature Conservancy. Grantors: John B. “Jak” Reeves, Margaret J. and Sarah G. Neal, The Margaret J. Neal Irrevocable Trust, The Margaret J. Neal Trust. Excise Tax: $3,140. Value: $1,570,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1847.
June 29: 2.396 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Elissa H. Price and Catheryn D. Latham. Grantors: Dale C. Sheets, Sheets Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1854.
June 29: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Allen S. and Patricia L. Osborne. Grantor: Randall P. Owen. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1883.
June 29: 0.801 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lynnelle J. Gelsinger. Grantors: Aaron D. and Bobbie W. Greene. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1895.
June 29: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gregory P. and Jacquette A. Flitter. Grantor: Doug Frazee, LLC. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1916.
June 29: 0.511 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Litzi V. Macedo-Alvarado. Grantors: Jose C. and Enriqueta Olvera. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1922.
June 29: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew R. and Kristy L. Thomas. Grantors: John R., Billie J., Dewane E. and Heather Cornett, Terry C. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1948.
June 29: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Wendee Wechsberg. Grantors: Carson J. and Peggy W. Warstler. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1952.
June 29: 5.992 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Kristine M. Ramirez. Grantors: Timothy R., Jeffery R., Lynette and Susan Mann, Richard T. Jefferies II. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0513. Page: 1954.
June 30: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kyle S. and Susan F. Hall, Kyle & Susan Hall Revocable Trust. Grantors: Kyle S. and Susan F. Hall. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1994.
June 30: 53.712 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Nancy A. Mueller and Nancy A. Kaiser. Grantor: Robert W. Mueller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 1998.
June 30: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jill A. Santos. Grantor: Ashe Mountain Properties Development, Inc. Excise Tax: $107. Value: $53,500. Book: 0513. Page: 2001.
June 30: 2.828 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Richard L. Hepler. Grantors: Scott A. and Laura K. Micklon. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2023.
June 30: 0.173 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Charles T. Harper and Jeannie P. Keasey. Grantors: Frederick H. and Mary J. Collins. Excise Tax: $740. Value: $370,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2068.
July 1: 2 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Ricky L. Davis. Grantors: Jerry W. and Wanda J. Blackburn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 2087.
July 1: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Christopher E. and Rachel G. Knighton. Grantor: Mary Anne G. Pittmon. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2094.
July 1: 2 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Aaron D. and Bobbie W. Greene. Grantors: Nidia E. and Nidia M. Martin. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2141.
July 1: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Morrow Robinson Jr. and Deborah A. Robinson. Grantor: Kingswood Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2192.
July 1: 9 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Jake J. Williams. Grantors: Francis and Mary J. E. Lephew. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2194.
July 1: 3 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeffrey T. and Candice M. Kish. Grantors: Craig W. and Janine E. Chadwick. Excise Tax: $856. Value: $428,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2200.
July 1: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan Linck and Chelsea D. Blount. Grantors: Jeffrey L. and Laura W. Bowers. Excise Tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2217.
July 1: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeffrey L. and Laura W. Bowers. Grantors: George S. and Laura M. Stocker. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2247.
July 1: 3.70 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts. Grantors: Dorne Pentes, Wendy Fishman, James and Laura McGuire, Lansing Rocks, Inc. and Lansing Rocks, LLC. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2266.
July 2: 6 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Brandon L. Price and Carrie E. Dillard. Grantor: Elizabeth J. Trivette. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 2296.
July 2: 4 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Frank Neal. Grantors: John B. “Jak” Reeves and Sarah G. Neal. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 2300.
July 2: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Frank Neal. Grantors: John B. “Jak” Reeves and Sarah G. Neal. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 2304.
July 2: 3 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Stewart P. and Christin T. Boone. Grantors: Eugene W. and Deborah J. Kennedy. Excise Tax: $1,090. Value: $545,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2326.
July 2: 2.702 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: David H. Wood. Grantors: Gray and Elizabeth McRimmon, Bernard B. Graybeal Jr., Michael B. and Steven F. Graybeal, Myrtle G. Brown, Bernard B. Graybeal, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2364.
July 2: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven A. and Barbara A. Due. Grantors: Donald L. and Barbara E. Mahley, Steven R. and Donna L. Lorman, Debra E. Glidewell. Excise Tax: $404. Value: $202,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2395.
July 2: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Larry H. and Joyce I. Furr, The Larry Heath Furr and Joyce Irene Furr Revocable Trust. Grantors: Larry H. and Joyce I. Furr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 2415.
July 2: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Marianne F. Ayala. Grantors: James and Marla Linton, Linton Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2446.
July 2: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William and Jennifer Byland. Grantor: Silver Fox Estate Corp. Excise Tax: $27. Value: $13,500. Book: 0513. Page: 2472.
July 2: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James V. and Laura K. Dejuneas. Grantors: John and Katherine S. Shontz. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2475.
July 2: 7 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ryan and Anne McGinn. Grantors: Donna L. Bowyer and Donna L. Oakley. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2485.
July 2: 4.142 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William Tobish and Jennifer Erdmann. Grantors: Michael and Rita Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 2494.
July 2: 1 Lot, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: Michael E. and Sheila S. Johnson, Hunter J. Stansberry. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0513. Page: 2496.
July 2: 12 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Vanessa L. Simmons. Grantor: Larry J. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0006.
July 2: 2 Tracts, Creston and North Fork Townships. Grantee: Vicky L. Woodring. Grantor: Larry J. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0009.
