The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 18: Tract 2, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher J. and Ashley F. Lambert. Grantors: Joel B. Lambert. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2355.
Nov. 18: 5.433 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph and Connie Masching. Grantors: Sanford and Deborah G. Fishel. Excise tax: $74. Value: $37,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2358.
Nov. 18: 15.911 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Michael and Holly Kesselring. Grantors: James F. and Mary J. Little. Excise tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2363.
Nov. 18: Lot 7, Creston Township. Grantees: Shane Randle. Grantors: James Randle. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 2365.
Nov. 18: 1.479 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Christopher and Anna Manganelli. Grantors: Earlene Barker, Bettie Pendergraft, Christopher, Lisa, Matthew, and Amanda Marchese, Edna Lawrence. Excise tax: $218. Value: $109,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2405.
Nov. 18: Lot 25, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Juan A. and Shirley R. Hernandez. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2425.
Nov. 18: 3 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael E. and Emily F. Virtue. Grantors: Taylor T. and Kayla C. Trivett. Excise tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0506. Page: 2449.
Nov. 19: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph H. Hodges. Grantors: Marvin O. Canter. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0021.
Nov. 19: 1 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Andrea Church. Grantors: Wade Abbott. Excise tax: $37. Value: $18,500. Book: 0507. Page: 0052.
Nov. 19: Tract 2, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James F. and Maureen S. Nelson. Grantors: James F. and Maureen S. Nelson, Julie N. and Christopher E. Miller, Jennifer L. Nelson, Buchanan J. Nelson. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0069.
Nov. 19: Tract 1, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Julie N. and Christopher E. Miller. Grantors: James F. and Maureen S. Nelson, Julie N. and Christopher E. Miller, Jennifer L. Nelson, Buchanan J. Nelson. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0072.
Nov. 19: Lot 14, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kaitlyn E., Chris L. and Patricia G. Jordan. Grantors: Rhonda C. and James R. Long, Gary W., Carol L. and Steven N. Caviness. Excise tax: $362. Value: $181,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0101.
Nov. 20: 2 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mike and Monica Baldwin. Grantors: William T. Russ, George M. Crook. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0117.
Nov. 20: Lot 27, Old Fields Township. Grantees: MRSR14, LLC. Grantors: Cornelius W. and Brenda V. McGinnis. Excise tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0507. Page: 0129.
Nov. 20: Lot 33, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William and Lois Kellogg. Grantors: Paul V. and Deborah A. McGuirt. Excise tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0131.
Nov. 20: Lot 517, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeff and Carol Thompson. Grantors: Felicia R. Sine, Melissa Woods, Kyle McBroom, Kenneth, Joanie, Reginald and Meg Scott, Linda Boone, Barbara B. and Leslie Updike, Helen B. Grant, Phyllis B. and Winston Clodfelter, Catherine Rowe, Reginald C. Scott. Excise tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0141.
Nov. 21: 2 parcels, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Gregory T. and Cheryl B. Melton. Grantors: Christopher B. Poindexter, The Sandra H. Jacobs Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $358. Value: $179,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0161.
Nov. 21: Lot 1, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mario Ciardella. Grantors: Austin Station Promotions, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0186.
Nov. 21: 4.384 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Charles and Susanne Bouse. Grantors: Charles M. and Elaine B. Graham, Charles M. Graham Revocable Trust Agreement, Elaine B. Graham Revocable Trust Agreement, William R. and Judith W. Graham. Excise tax: $74. Value: $37,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0190.
Nov. 21: 3 tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Corine D. Testerman. Grantors: Jo D. Greene, Corine D. Testerman, Roger L. DeBord, Marvin G. DeBord, Rober L. DeBord, Janis F. DeBord, The Stella P. DeBord Family Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0223.
Nov. 21: 4 tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Jo D. Greene. Grantors: Jo D. Greene, Corine D. Testerman, Roger L. DeBord, Marvin G. DeBord, Rober L. DeBord, Janis F. DeBord, The Stella P. DeBord Family Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0227.
Nov. 21: 3 tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Roger L. DeBord. Grantors: Jo D. Greene, Corine D. Testerman, Roger L. DeBord, Marvin G. DeBord, Rober L. DeBord, Janis F. DeBord, The Stella P. DeBord Family Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0231.
Nov. 22: 2 lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Charlene K. Coney. Grantors: Nicholas J. and Jean C. Lampo. Excise tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0256.
Nov. 22: Tract 4, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Austin and Jessica Mast. Grantors: Annie J. Goodman. Excise tax: $474. Value: $237,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0260.
Nov. 22: Townhouse I-2, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Annie J. Goodman. Grantors: H&M Holdings of Ashe County, LLC. Excise tax: $544. Value: $272,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0276.
Nov. 22: Lot 39, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David G. and Kendra S. Wilson. Grantors: Joseph E. and Michelle L. Fink. Excise tax: $466. Value: $233,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0279.
Nov. 22: 2 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Stephanie Marie Vineyard Vaughn. Grantors: Patricia Mary Vineyard, Stephanie M.V. Vaughn, Lowell Phillip Vineyard. Excise tax: None. Book: 0507. Page: 0345.
Nov. 22: 0.6347 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James L. and Lisa B. Taylor. Grantors: Edward R. and Richard A. Gerardo. Excise tax: $305. Value: $152,500. Book: 0507. Page: 0351.
Nov. 22: Lot 25, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Candace S. Harrington. Grantors: Betty A. Hargraves, The K.L. Mitchell Living Trust. Excise tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0364.
Nov. 22: 6.7 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. and Janet T. Hewett. Grantors: Ernest T. and Betty L. Cozart. Excise tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0390.
Nov. 22: 1.705 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Frank H. Neal. Grantors: Linda L. Morrison. Excise tax: $457. Value: $228,500. Book: 0507. Page: 0393.
Nov. 22: 8.830 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jay S. and Teresa Milam. Grantors: Ellis and Twila Johnson, Alan and Phyllis Gordon. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0400.
Nov. 22: 2 tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jay S. and teresa Milam. Grantors: Ellis Johnson, Danish Rash. Excise tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0507. Page: 0404.
