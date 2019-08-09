The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 29: Lot 13, Old Fields Township. Grantees: The Linda Killian Trust. Grantors: Linda L. Killian. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1913.
July 29: 5 tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Alice C. Sharpe. Grantors: Fredrick R. and Pamela Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1930.
July 29: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Frederick R. Houck. Grantors: Alice H. Collins-Sharpe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1934.
July 29: 0.637 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dwight C. Rash. Grantors: Michael J. and Jackie Badger. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1939.
July 29: 2.023 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William D. and Rebecca B. Fairchild. Grantors: Justin E. Hopkins. Excise Tax: $326. Value: $163,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1950.
July 29: Lot 17, the Stanley Oblaczinski property. Grantees: H. Eugene Maples. Grantors: Samual J. and Joan M. Piercy. Excise Tax: $33. Value: $16,500. Book: 0502. Page: 1976.
July 29: Lot 27, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael and Jennifer Justice. Grantors: Derrick and Kimberly Ervin. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2011.
July 29: 2 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John G. and Diana T. Clarkson. Grantors: Allan P. and Barbara L. Barkley. Excise Tax: $1,140. Value: $570,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2031.
July 29: Lot 54, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael C. and Pam F. Shaw. Grantors: William and Marsha Antinori, William and Nancy Paluck, Gary Gurganus. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2033.
July 29: 18.497 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Patricia C. and Mark A. Breeden. Grantors: The Marie D. Bryan Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2050.
July 30: Lot 38, North Fork Township. Grantees: Mark D. and Judith A. Erb. Grantors: Susan A. Maciel and Deborah J. Smith. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2112.
July 30: Lot 9, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Scott O. and Elizabeth K. Banks. Grantors: Willie and Ann Bryan. Excise Tax: $475. Value: $237,500. Book: 0502. Page: 2182.
July 30: 1.037 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Linda E. Beaudreau. Grantors: Sharon E. Barker. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2203.
July 30: Lot 2, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: William L. and Courtney H. Fischer. Grantors: Lazaro and Amaris Leal. Excise Tax: $9. Value: $4,500. Book: 0502. Page: 2246.
July 30: 2.05 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Nolan G. Huff. Grantors: Mary A. Foreman. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2252.
July 30: 1.161 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Charles S. and Christanne Coffey. Grantors: Charles B. and Kina W. Jones. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2257.
July 30: Tract 4, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Laura A. Garren Trust. Grantors: Laura A. Garren and Arlene Letourneau. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2264.
July 31: 2.67 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Janice, Elizabeth and Kevin Evans, John Shelton and Carmen E. Shelton. Grantors: Janice, Aaron, Michelle, Kevin and Elizabeth Evans, Carmen E. and John Shelton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2335.
July 31: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph H. Hodges. Grantors: Joseph S. Nicholas. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2341.
July 31: 3 tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Mara L. Taylor-Widner. Grantors: Russell G. Widner and Mara L. Taylor-Widner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2344.
July 31: 9.387 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas M. Bryant Jr. Grantors: Terry B. and Cindy Casey. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2357.
July 31: Lot 62, Laurel Mountain Estates. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2368.
Aug. 1: 1.479 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Michael Riddick. Grantors: The Latendresses, Matthew and Lindsay M. Polzin. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2379.
Aug. 1: 4 lots, West Jefferson Township, old hotel. Grantees: Bridgetree Investments. Grantors: Jo Ann B., Billie J. and Sharon Woodie, Debra W. and David Ellis. Excise Tax: $1,600. Value: $800,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2388.
Aug. 1: 7.462 acres. Grantees: Usama and Marceline Dubbaneh. Grantors: AD Grand Investments. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2401.
Aug. 1: 0.390 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: The Diana L. Hamilton Living Trust. Grantors: James A. and Saundra C. Flanders. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2403.
Aug. 1: Lot 9, Elk Township. Grantees: Donna H. Kelly. Grantors: Gregrey M. and Rachel H. Taylor. Excise Tax: $29. Value: $14,500. Book: 0502. Page: 2432.
Aug. 1: Lot 5, Elk Township. Grantees: Mary M. and Richard Norman. Grantors: Thomas W., Janet M. and Maxine McGuire. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2434.
Aug. 1: 0.63 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas P. and Madison B. Roberts. Grantors: Kimberly B. and Shane Simmons. Excise Tax: $392. Value: $196,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2444.
Aug. 1: 2.3 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Allison D. and Brandon A. Widner. Grantors: James A. and Shirlene M. Widner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2462.
Aug. 1: 3 tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Steve E. Hart. Grantors: Michele F. and Keith Lemly. Excise Tax: $57. Value: $28,500. Book: 0502. Page: 2468.
Aug. 1: Tract 2, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Geraldine E. Francis and Libby E. Reeves. Grantors: Michele F. and Keith Lemly. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 2471.
Aug. 1: 4 lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tri-County Paving. Grantors: Hanifa and Mohammad A. Bhangia. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2473.
Aug. 1: Lot 2, Clifton Township. Grantees: Nicholas Smith. Grantors: The Barbara R. Sears Trust. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0502. Page: 2476.
Aug. 2: Lot 204, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jill Poteat. Grantors: CCS-BR Investments. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0024.
Aug. 2: 1.572 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Steve L. and Allison M. Grimm. Grantors: Steven H. and Connie R. Ott. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0042.
Aug. 2: Lot 4, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: William R. and Kaye H. Cox. Grantors; Jerry W. Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0080.
Aug. 2: Lot 102, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Spencer Development. Grantors: James C. and Kathy C. Barlow. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0085.
Aug. 2: 1.27 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: John W. Holdsworth. Grantors: Sandor and Ilona Fekete. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0089.
Aug. 2: 145.573 acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Charlie Dubbaneah and Mike DePaola. Grantors: The Paul W. Potter Family Trust. Excise Tax: $1,600. Value: $800,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0091.
Aug. 2: 10.006 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Robert J. and Connie S. Downes. Grantors: Bruce E. and Donna R. Rucker. Excise Tax: $284. Value: $142,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0098.
Aug. 2: 2 tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Sheree A. Hughes. Grantors: Daniel W. and Sandara W. Dollar. Excise Tax: $212. Value: $106,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0105.
