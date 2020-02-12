The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 27: Lot 7, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Dana Yates Andrews. Grantors: Steven and Monica Allen. Excise Tax: $323. Value: $161,500. Book: 0508. Page: 2228.
Jan. 27: 2.505 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Richard E. Irvine Jr. and Connie M. Irvine. Grantors: David L. and Jan M. McKnight. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2239.
Jan. 27: Lot 8, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark and Jamie Welborn. Grantors: St. Elizabeth, LLC, Newell Investment Family Limited Partnership, Bertrand A. A. Bonnick and Kaye A. Bonnick. Excise Tax: $285. Value: $142,500. Book: 0508. Page: 2265.
Jan. 27: 1.54 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Dale Sheets, Jared Sale, Doug Roten and Transou Community Church. Grantors: Henry D. and Linda G. Sheets. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 2268.
Jan. 27: 1.843 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Billy E. Eller Jr. Grantors: Billy E. Eller Sr. and Cindy L. Eller. Excise Tax: ??? need to check. Book: 0508. Page: 2272.
Jan. 27: 2.078 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Farhad Hafezi and Michele C. Hafezi. Grantors: Wilmer G. and Margaret M. Trivette. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2297.
Jan. 28: Lot 69, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jerry L. Bullins and Sherry J. Michael. Grantors: Pablo and Sabrina Palacio. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2360.
Jan. 28: 0.92 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Barry J. and Barbara B. Alford. Grantor: Patricia A. Phipps. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0508. Page: 2388.
Jan. 28: 1.04 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Damon L. and Deana S. Loflin. Grantors: William W. Sturdivant Jr. and Linda H. Sturdivant. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2391.
Jan. 28: 158.591 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Judy R. Eason. Grantors: Robert M., Viola M. and Kathy Joines. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2424.
Jan. 28: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cristian and Elizabeth Moreno. Grantors: Garvin McNeill, Sharon M. Hennis, Jimmy R. Hennis, Mark and Charlene Brooks. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2431.
Jan. 28: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantor: Ruth Harless. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2458.
Jan. 28: 0.016 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark C. and Lu Ann M. Hagel. Grantors: Tyler J. and Stephanie D. Callahan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 2464.
Jan. 28: 0.023 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Tyler J. and Stephanie D. Callahan. Grantors: Mark C. and Lu Ann M. Hagel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 2467.
Jan. 29: 15.269 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Aaron D. Lyman. Grantors: Sean and Danette Mulligan. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0508. Page: 2493.
Jan. 29: 27.336 Acres, New River Township. Grantee: Sue E. Moore. Grantors: David A. and Sue E. Moore. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0012.
Jan. 29: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Arnold F. Sprecher Jr. and Cynthia Sprecher. Grantors: Robert J. Gillman and Margaret E. Bishop. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0031.
Jan. 29: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: John T. and Jo A. Cole. Grantor: Bruce W. Lambert. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0034.
Jan. 30: 0.080 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Grantors: Burl H. and Betty W. Carlton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0067.
Jan. 30: 0.080 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Burl H. and Betty W. Carlton. Grantor: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0069.
Jan. 30: Lot 18, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Michael Garnett. Grantors: Rick M. and Geraldine Cosentino. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0106.
Jan. 31: Lot 10, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sandra N. Barrett. Grantors: Timothy W. and Debra F. Davis. Excise Tax: $267. Value: $133,500. Book: 0509. Page: 0128.
Jan. 31: Lot 26, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jorge G. and Martha J. Rodriguez. Grantor: Proverbs Real Estate LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0150.
Jan. 31: 22.84 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: William T. and Bonnie D. Moser. Grantors: Christopher G., Benjamin E. and Clara B. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0153.
Jan. 31: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy B. and Tamara Y. Winters. Grantors: Timothy B. and Tamara Y. Winters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0208.
Jan. 31: 7.258 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Paul and Briana Raiche. Grantors: J. Ross Mast and Pauline E. Mast. Excise Tax: $476. Value: $238,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0229.
Jan. 31: 5.445 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Beulah L. B. and Jonathan A. Stout. Grantors: Beulah L. B. and Jonathan A. Stout. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0252.
Jan. 31: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kevin and Hollie Brown. Grantor: Ronald K. Houck. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0254.
Jan. 31: 1.907 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Jessie M. and Linda S. White. Grantors: Theodore G. Kummer and Ruth Johns. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0274.
Jan. 31: 11.895 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: David W. and Mary J. Bland. Grantors: Michael S., Andrea G., Steven C., Monica T. and Glenda A. Allen, David W. and Mary J. Bland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0279.
Jan. 31: 13.625 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Monica T. Allen. Grantors: Beverly E. A. and David R. Jones, Steven C., Monica T., Andrea G. and Michael S. Allen, David W. and Mary J. Bland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0287.
Jan. 31: 2.240 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Monica T. Allen. Grantors: Beverly E. A. and David R. Jones, Steven C., Monica T., Andrea G. and Michael S. Allen, David W. and Mary J. Bland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0295.
Jan. 31: 10.566 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Monica T. Allen. Grantors: Beverly E. A. and David R. Jones, Steven C., Monica T., Andrea G. and Michael S. Allen, David W. and Mary J. Bland. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0303.
Jan. 31: 10.151 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: John and Dawson Sturgill. Grantors: Kenneth E., Lewis J., Judy and Lois Sturgill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0509. Page: 0316.
Jan. 31: 38.911 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Richard Bieschke Jr. and Dawn Bieschke. Grantors: Janis C. Sumlin. Excise Tax: $414. Value: $207,000. Book: 0509. Page: 0321.
