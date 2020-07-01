The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 8: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kyle A. Zeh and Amy L. Kohout. Grantor: Thomas L. Miller. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2316.
June 8: 0.238 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Carolina Coldwoods, LLC. Grantors: George T. and Sandra W. Shatley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0512. Page: 2348.
June 8: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jack F. Apple and Michelle J. Handler. Grantors: Cesar G. and Karina Salaya. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2370.
June 8: 3.01 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lee W. and Debra L. Richard. Grantors: Charles B. and Judith B. Blythe. Excise Tax: $49,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2373.
June 9: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wade E. and Sarah H. Sanders. Grantors: James H. Payne V and Amy E. Payne. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2395.
June 9: 3 Lots, New River Township. Grantee: Jeremy S. Alder. Grantors:William D. and Anna K. Mayhew. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2411.
June 9: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Orville W. Poe Jr. and Lisa Poe. Grantor: The Ridge Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $424. Value: $212,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2441.
June 9: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Margaret C. Johnson. Grantors: Britt and Stacy Holcomb. Excise Tax: $934. Value: $467,000. Book: 0512. Page: 2466.
June 10: 2 Tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Carl F. Jacks III.Grantors: Carl F. Jacks III and Rebecca B. Jacks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0063.
June 10: 65 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Carl F. Jacks III. Grantors: Carl F. Jacks III and Rebecca B. Jacks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0068.
June 10: 4 Parcels, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Wade Barber Jr. Grantor: Martin M. Saldana, United States of America, United States Marshals Service. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0077.
June 10: 20.007 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Andrew W. Windham and Elina M. Snyder. Grantors: J. Lee and Nicole Prosser. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0083.
June 10: 1.226 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Renessa P. Lindley. Grantors: Andy Lindley and Renessa Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0122.
June 11: 7.822 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Sampson Lewis. Grantor: Carol Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0161.
June 11: 0.542 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: The Phoenix Group, LLC. Grantors: Jane M. Alliger, Mary G. McIntyre, Mary Graybeal McIntyre Living Trust. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0166.
June 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Pannill Property Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0185.
June 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John W. and Paula A. Barbee. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0189.
June 12: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Melanie Jordan. Grantor: Evelyn D. Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0241.
June 12: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amanda J. Smith. Grantor: Evelyn D. Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0244.
June 12: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amy B. Walker. Grantor: Evelyn D. Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0247.
June 12: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kimberly B. Barnes. Grantor: Evelyn D. Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0250.
June 12: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantors: Brian G. and Linda M. Jones. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0253.
June 12: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Todd E. and Joan S. Smith. Grantors: William K. and Sarah V. Feid. Excise Tax: $748. Value: $374,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0294.
June 12: 3.890 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Shane M. Bernard and Timothy M. Grubb. Grantor: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Champion Mortgage Company. Excise Tax: $616. Value: $308,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0347.
June 12: 41.019 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Richard J. Freeman and Linda D. Jones. Grantor: June S. Darnell. Excise Tax: $328. Value: $164,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0350.
June 12: 2.555 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Marsha R. Keller, David L. and Karen Shupe. Grantors: Dewey L. Creasman and Vickie S. Shew. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0362.
June 12: 2.555 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Dewey L. Creasman, Marsha R. Keller, David L. and Karen Shupe. Grantors: Dewey L. Creasman, Vickie S. Shew, Marsha R. Keller, David L. and Karen Shupe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0366.
June 12: 25.232 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Claude Shew Jr. and Vickie S. Shew. Grantors: Dewey L. Creasman and Vickie S. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0513. Page: 0371.
June 12: 25.232 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Dewey L. Creasman, Claude Shew Jr. and Vickie S. Shew. Grantors: Dewey L. Creasman, Vickie S. Shew and Claude Shew Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0513. Page: 0376.
