The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 31: 3 Tracts, Jefferson and Old Fields Townships. Grantees: Kenneth G. and Marcella J. Goodman. Grantors: Charles G. and Pamela G. Edwards, James E. Goodman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0856.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Charles Maynard. Grantors: Charles and Kristin Maynard, Kristin M. Hubanks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0860.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Rolando Beltran Jr. and Ashley A. Ditinyak. Grantor: Nereida Gonzalez. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0516. Page: 0863.
Sept. 1: 0.25 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Grantors: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and Flagstar Bank, FSB. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0905.
Sept. 1: 1.623 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Jacqueline B. Williams. Grantors: Joseph S. and Jacqueline B. Williams. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 0911.
Sept. 1: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David and Myka W. Cygielman. Grantors: William H. and Cynthia C. Shoaf. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0957.
Sept. 1: 3.054 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mikael D. and Crystal T. Blevins. Grantor: Algonquin Investments, Inc. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0981.
Sept. 1: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Randy Y. and Carolyn S. Link. Grantors: WMHH Properties, LLC, Melissa W. Harrill. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0516. Page: 0984.
Sept. 1: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James K. and Olivia M. Jenkins. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1007.
Sept. 1: 0.209 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald J. Parsons Jr. and Natasha M. Parsons. Grantor: Rostob, Inc. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0516. Page: 1009.
Sept. 1: 1.096 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald J. Parsons Jr. and Natasha M. Parsons. Grantor: Rostob, Inc. Excise Tax: $109. Value: $54,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1011.
Sept. 1: 8.57 Acres, Ashe and Alleghany. Grantee: Yvonne L. Cook. Grantor: Bruce D. Cook. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1013.
Sept. 1: 2.16 Acres, Ashe and Alleghany. Grantee: Bruce D. Cook. Grantor: Yvonne L. Cook. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0516. Page: 1015.
Sept. 2: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: William A. Stroud and Andrea Singer. Grantors: William E. Simmons Jr. and Ann S. Simmons. Excise Tax: $234. Value: $117,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1019.
Sept. 2: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Joel and Lisa Carpenter. Grantors: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1022.
Sept. 2: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Elias R. Tobchi. Grantors: David W. and Sherry L. Tolbert. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0516. Page: 1024.
Sept. 2: 2 Lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Alan and Polina A. Paric, William D. Buffkin. Grantor: Leslie S. Bowman. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0516. Page: 1045.
