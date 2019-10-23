The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 7: 0.750 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dusty Hess Construction, LLC. Grantors: Edward M. Carrow. Excise tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0948.
Oct. 7: 30.901 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Shelby T. Wallace, The Lillian Yvonne Taylor Family Trust. Grantors: Theodore W. and Lillian Y. Taylor, Shelby T. Wallace, The Taylor Family Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0951.
Oct. 7: 33.57 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Victor A. and Carol E. Jones Family, LLC. Grantors: Victor A. and Carol E. Jones. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0953.
Oct. 7: 2 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: David B. and Sandra L. Gebow. Grantors: John and Lori M. Carpino. Excise tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1036.
Oct. 7: 6.003 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Patricia C. and Thomas S. Ovington. Grantors: Terry L. and Margaret H. Hawk, Roxanne Mash. Excise tax: $365. Value: $182,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1041.
Oct. 7: 1 tract, Laurel Township. Grantees: Reba J. Fields. Grantors: Reba J. and John M. Fields. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1058.
Oct. 7: 2 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Danny and Michael W. Hart. Grantors: June S. Darnell. Excise tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0505. Page: 1063.
Oct. 8: Lot 3, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Grantors: Frank L. and Cathy G. Frank. Excise tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1081.
Oct. 8: 7.914 acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Sylvia C. Barker, Mark and Gary Carter. Grantors: Sylvia C. Barker. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1091.
Oct. 8: 3.186 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Leda G. Moberly. Grantors: William H. and Judith B. Howell. Excise tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1096.
Oct. 8: Lot 37, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Hugh A. and Coleen K. Kimball. Grantors: Polly E. Queen. Excise tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1114.
Oct. 8: 30.901 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Shelby T. Wallace, Timothy D. Taylor, Beverly T. Burton. Grantors: Shelby T. Wallace, Theodore W. and Lillian Y. Taylor, The Taylor Family Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1146.
Oct. 8: 12 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Devin R. Church. Grantors: Robert L. and Patricia S. Church. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1150.
Oct. 8: 3 tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Wesley N. Ham. Grantors: Martha J. Miller, Melissa H. and Ronald S. Stanley. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1161.
Oct. 8: 4 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Barbara L. and Wade G. Vannoy. Grantors: Barbara L. and Ronald K. Vannoy. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1165.
Oct. 8: 2 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: L&I Investments, LLC. Grantors: John A. and Carla L. Kia. Excise tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1169.
Oct. 8: 2 lots, Lansing Township. Grantees: John B. Cheuvront, Wilson E. Barber. Grantors: Ben Massey, Darlene Sekerak. Excise tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1175.
Oct. 8: 3 tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Grantors: Shawn A. and Sheila O. Gentry. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1192.
Oct. 8: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danny L. Lewis. Grantors: Linda E. and Tony M. Johnson. Excise tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1216.
Oct. 9: 2 tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Three Top Tree Farm, LLC. Grantors: Bonifacio B. and Margarita Ledezma, Francisco and Pomposa J.F. Valdez. Excise tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1328.
Oct. 9: 3.6 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Deborah L. Bollinger, Joshua Hernandez. Grantors: Shirley W. Couch. Excise tax: $194. Value: $97,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1375.
Oct. 10: 5 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Patricia H. Willingham. Grantors: JHH Properties, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1403.
Oct. 10: 1.442 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Christine L. Merrill, Gail E. Hafley. Grantors: Christine L. Merrill, Gail E. Hafley. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1407.
Oct. 10: Lot 21, Vista Ridge Subdivision. Grantees: Sergio and Christin Medina, Richard and Heather Ames. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1412.
Oct. 10: 2.504 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert B. Hunter. Grantors: Bruce and Claudia Pertosoff. Excise tax: $39. Value: $19,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1458.
Oct. 10: 2.504 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Frank and Cristina Zitnick. Grantors: Bruce and Claudia Pertosoff. Excise tax: $39. Value: $19,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1460.
Oct. 10: 3 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Steve S. Bare. Grantors: Richard A. and Heather S. Bare. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1465.
Oct. 11: 2 lots, Pine Knoll Estate Subdivision. Grantees: Donald L. McGhee. Grantors: Rose A. Godwin. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1472.
Oct. 11: 1.903 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James D. and Pamela K. Elliott. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1476.
Oct. 11: Lot 6, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Daniel W. and Kelsie B. Droppa. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1480.
Oct. 11: 0.60 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Douglas R. and Diane W. Stevens. Grantors: Norris Davis, Wriston Arthur Davis and Clara Belle Davis Living Trust. Excise tax: $467. Value: $233,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1499.
Oct. 11: 4.696 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Dinky G. and Aline O. Reavis. Grantors: Mary L. McCoy. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1515.
Oct. 11: 15.555 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Philip and Laura Shepherd. Grantors: Mark T. and Carol F. Scott. Excise tax: $473. Value: $236,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1517.
Oct. 11: 3 lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Bennett Enviroclean, LLC. Grantors: James R. Hopp, Judy K. Ernst-Hopp. Excise tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1534.
Oct. 11: Lot 17, River Stone Subdivision. Grantees: William E. and Terry A. McCaffrey. Grantors: Sue F. Wilson. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1557.
Oct. 11: 1 parcel, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard B. and Kara J. Winn. Grantors: Johannes D. and Mary B. Slabbert. Excise tax: $268. Book: 0505. Page: 1560.
Oct. 11: 0.950 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Polly A. Falls. Grantors: Maria Treto. Excise tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1581.
Oct. 11: Lot 3, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael G. Shatley. Grantors: Town of West Jefferson. Excise tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0505. Page: 1600.
Oct. 11: 12 lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Deborah P. Church, Joseph B. Ashely. Grantors: Vernon J., Joann S., Zeke, Belinda, Matthew and Alexandra Eller. Excise tax: $545. Value: $272,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.