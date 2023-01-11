The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 19: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph R. and Anita A. Chamberlain. Grantors: Joseph R. and Anita A. Chamberlain. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0020.
Aug. 19: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jerry L. and Marian I. Polk. Grantors: Gerard F. Dowd, III and Kay C. Dowd. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0023.
Aug. 19: 1.07 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Cory and Mariah Clark. Grantors: Charles and Mary S. Barr. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0028.
Aug. 19: 20 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel and Jeanne M. Floyd. Grantors: Roy J. and Randi J. Roach, Jerry Brown and Paige Trivette. Excise Tax: $658. Value: $329,000. Book: 0544. Page: 0047.
Aug. 22: 24.2 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Stephanie Siefker. Grantors: Lance L. and Judy A. Hoppers. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0069.
Aug. 22: 8.52 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Steven R. and Donna W. Schaeffer. Grantors: Miguel S. Guzman and Guyda P. Salazar. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0073.
Aug. 22: 2 Tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Kenneth L., Alice M. and Shannon D. Johnson. Grantors: Daniel I., James O., Tammy J. M., Kenneth L., Alive M. and Shannon D. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0086.
Aug. 22: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Grandfather Properties, LLC. Grantors: William R. Tolley, Jr. and the William R. Tolly, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0092.
Aug. 22: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Wendy C. Oller. Grantors: Robert B. and Laura Calhoun and Bobby J. and Brenda C. Day. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0095.
Aug. 22: 1.052 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Matthew S. Schrum. Grantors: James R. and Ann Peacock and the Estate of James R. Peacock. Excise Tax: $498. Value: $249,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0128.
Aug. 23: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin and Amy Jones. Grantors: Justin and Amy Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0162.
Aug. 23: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wilson A. Driver, Jr. and Sheila J. Driver. Grantors: Aubrey and Gretchen Arnoczy. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0180.
Aug. 23: 4.117 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Beauwulf, LLC. Grantors: Kevin D. and Barbara H. Murray, Debra M. Cathey and the Barbara H. Murray Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0247.
Aug. 23: 3.01 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Randy L. and Sherrie W. Yow. Grantors: Billy M. and Sarah Woodring and Annette Keller. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0287.
Aug. 23: 0.52 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Key S. Winkler, III and Ashley M. Winkler. Grantors: John E. and Sandra E. Crawford and Lily M. Pennington. Excise Tax: $512. Value: $256,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0312.
Aug. 23: 1.013 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Brassfield Capital Resources, LLC. Grantors: Wayne R. and Barbara J. Rice and the Rice Family Trust. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0342.
Aug. 23: 11.212 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: R88 Properties, LLC. Grantors: Shawn, Bain and Jennifer Chandler. Excise Tax: $262. Value: $131,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0351.
Aug. 23: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Trent D. and Faith H. Roark. Grantor: Amy L. Roark. Excise Tax: $264. Value: $132,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0357.
Aug. 24: 3.79 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Summer Luginbill. Grantors: Kenneth L. and Robbin L. Haughwout. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0386.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Tammy M. Haley. Grantors: Terry and Tammy Nicholson. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0391.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Khamis and Nancy Qadamani. Grantor: Grounded Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0394.
Aug. 24: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Alan B. and Sharon J. Pope. Grantors: Terrence W. Philbrick, Sr. and Peggy A. Philbrick. Excise Tax: $1,156. Value: $578,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0398.
Aug. 24: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wesley A. and Nathan P. Stidhams. Grantors: David A. and Rose M. Stidhams. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0436.
Aug. 24: 1 Tract, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: John A. and Phyllis D. McNeil. Grantor: Lee Family Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0439.
Aug. 25: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: MLL7, LLC. Grantors: David D. and Linda S. Hoosier. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0441.
Aug. 25: 73.88 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Annette S. Baker and Elizabeth S. Verble. Grantors: Danny R. and Phyllis L. B. Safrith and Taska Calloway. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0444.
Aug. 25: 0.6 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Steven D. Lee. Grantors: Maurice and Deborah W. Jordan. Excise Tax: $216. Value: $108,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0450.
Aug. 25: 1.196 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Bald Mountain Baptist Church, Inc. Grantors: Barbara E. Lawrence, Thomas M. and Lorrie Mash and Melonie Formwalt. Excise Tax: $408. Value: $204,000. Book: 0545. Page: 0470.
