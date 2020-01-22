The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 3: Lot 900, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James L. Thompson, Jr. Grantor: Evelene O. Thompson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0658.
Jan. 3: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Randal J. and Pamela B. Cokeley. Grantors: John D. and Ann B. Roten. Excise Tax: $258. Value: $129,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0661.
Jan. 3: 1.087 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: ARG PH17SLB001, LLC. Grantor: Starwood Ph Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,230.00. Value: $615,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0709.
Jan. 3: 4.049 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Larry B. Dennison Jr. and Pamela M. Dennison. Grantor: Barbara R. Klink. Excise Tax: $374. Value: $187,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0729.
Jan. 3: 0.70 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Worth E. and Lecia H. Greene. Grantors: David V. and Rachel M. Sanders. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0752.
Jan. 3: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees:Timothy G. and Megan D. Hodge. Grantors: Craig S. Eury Jr. and Susan M. Eury. Excise Tax: $1,580. Value: $790,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0755.
Jan. 6: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. Litschert II and Brandy M. Moody. Grantors: Carey and Linda K. Duley. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0773.
Jan. 6: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven D. and Jamie L. Stone. Grantors: Gary and Gwendolyn C. Whitlow. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0777.
Jan. 6: 0.289 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Mark D. Wood. Grantors: Thelma F. Wood and Brenda Sturgill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0781.
Jan. 6: Lot 206, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jeffrey S. and Lisabeth H. Randall. Grantors: William K. and Jill Wall. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0795.
Jan. 6: 9.16 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Denny Frank. Grantor: Jean A. Denny. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0810.
Jan. 6: 2.975 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees; Brendon, Christine and Chloe F. Denny. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0812.
Jan. 6: 490.7 Square Feet, Elk Township. Grantee: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Grantor: High South Development Corporation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0814.
Jan. 6: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Bruce K. and Margo J. M. Deakin. Grantors: Charles C., Christy J., Betty S. and David C. Bare. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0817.
Jan. 6: Lot 21, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Doug Frazee, LLC. Grantor: Angelia R. Miller. Excise Tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0839.
Jan. 6: Lot 23, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Doug Frazee, LLC. Grantor: Angelia R. Miller. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0842.
Jan. 6: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shirley Warner. Grantor: Little Horse Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0845.
Jan. 6: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Deborah Flayhart. Grantors: Thomas A. and Beverly J. Flaherty. Excise Tax: $323. Value: $161,500. Book: 0508. Page: 0855.
Jan. 7: 2 Lots, New River Township. Grantees: Grandell and Terri Cass. Grantor: Kenneth W. Ward. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0892.
Jan. 8: 1.267 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Equity Trust Company. Grantors: Laddie H. and Deborah Siders. Excise Tax: $133. Value: $66,500. Book: 0508. Page: 0917.
Jan. 8: 2.121 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: David M. Farmer and Ariel R. Worrell. Grantors: Larry N. and Wanda P. Pless. Excise Tax: $264. Value: $132,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0920.
Jan. 8: Lot 29, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven and Tamara Jacobi. Grantors: Leonard and Diane L. Rizzi. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0939.
Jan. 9: 0.889 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jerry E. Blankenship and Tina L. Wray. Grantors: Linda J. Aber, James C., Vickie C. and Ruth Sexton. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0942.
Jan. 9: 1.102 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Scott and Kharissa Delaney. Grantors: Bobby I. and Carole N. Myers. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0949.
Jan. 9: 40 Rods, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Joshua Church. Grantors: James R. and Jo Ann Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0970.
Jan. 9: Lot 39, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Edduino Gomez and Maria Angeles Gomez. Grantors: Edduino Gomez and Maria Angeles Gomez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0992.
Jan. 9: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Thomas H. Necessary Jr. and Kelly A. Necessary. Grantors: Jack F. Apple and Michelle J. Handler. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0997.
Jan. 10: 1 Acre, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Forrest Cable. Grantors: Gregory J., Lisa D. and Lillie B. Brewer, Tonya B. and Joseph D. Osborne and Ann Glass. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1058.
Jan. 10: 1.06 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Hector R. and Cindy S. Escoto. Grantors: Michael and Dawn A. Bryce. Excise Tax: $216. Value: $108,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1076.
Jan. 10: 0.392 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William F. and Kimberly P. Johnson. Grantors: John and Rhonda G. Kregel, Bobby A., Billy D., Jerry, Ethel and Mary Eller, John B. and Jak Reeves. Excise Tax: $358. Value: $179,000. Book: 0508. Page: 1078.
Jan. 10: 10.314 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Travis L. Cornett. Grantors: Claude A. Jr. Miller and Terry L. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 1102.
