The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 30: Lot 34, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael R. and Carol C. Webb. Grantors: Samantha Bowlin, Shannon and Kelly E. Woods. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0206.
Sept. 30: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael K. and Pamela R. Hege. Grantors: Gregory A. and Lois J. Parker. Excise tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0208.
Sept. 30: 3 tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: H2M, LLC. Grantors: Larry Shupe. Excise tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0211.
Sept. 30: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jimmie R. and Donna C. Weaver. Grantors: The River Rock Land Company, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0248.
Sept. 30: 12 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Jeffrey W. Roark. Grantors: J.E., Bernice J., Harold D., Jewel, Jerold, Joyce, Ola, Darrell and Jewell Roark, Darrel Roark Estate. Excise tax: $18. Book: 0505. Page: 0251.
Sept. 30: 0.505 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas A. and Melissa J. Combs. Grantors: Timothy M. and Angela D. Sherrill. Excise tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0283.
Sept. 30: 9.85 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Dwight C. Greene. Grantors: Dwight C., Mary K. and Cline Greene, Cline Greene Estate, Mary Kathryn Greene Estate. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0311.
Sept. 30: 2 tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Francis H. and Joanne B. McCarran. Grantors: The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0329.
Sept. 30: Townhouse C-1, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Frank T. and Martha S. Webster. Grantors: Margaret R. McKenzie. Excise tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0342.
Sept. 30: 3.041 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Donald R., Barbara J. and Ronald K. Houck. Grantors: Sherry Scott, Georgia Holman Cruse Estate, Teressa N. Bennett, Sherry N. Scott, James E. Scott, Diane N. Burkin. Excise tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0357.
Sept. 30: Tract 5, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Barbara K. and George A. Adams. Grantors: Best Venture Designs, LLC. Excise tax: $890. Value: $445,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0361.
Oct. 1: 0.597 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Old Towne Court HOA. Grantors: Gambill Properties, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0445.
Oct. 1: 4 lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patricia A. Richardson. Grantors: Alice M. and Michael J. Crissman, Irene L. Kozel. Excise tax: $493. Value: $246,500. Book: 0505. Page: 0466.
Oct. 1: 5 lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: David Susco. Grantors: Thelma J. Hinkle. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0477.
Oct. 2: 1.818 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Blythe D. and Seth Hilliard. Grantors: Blythe D. and Seth Hilliard. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0529.
Oct. 2: 0.72 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gary G. and Marisa A. Norris. Grantors: Bryant N. and Rita B. Isenhour. Excise tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0568.
Oct. 2: Lot 45, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Philip E. and Edna S. Park. Grantors: Joseph and Marilyn Maloney, Joseph and Marilyn Maloney Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0579.
Oct. 2: 1.911 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Belinda and Douglas Mitchell, The Mitchell Family Trust. Grantors: Julia E. Bishop. Excise tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0625.
Oct. 3: Lot 57, Village on the New III. Grantees: Ruth A. Porter, The Ruth Ann Porter Living Trust. Grantors: Ruth A. Porter. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0675.
Oct. 3: Unit A-6, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Elizabeth Y. Strickland. Grantors: Madison T. Blythe, Joseph Cottinham. Excise tax: $288. Value: $144,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0678.
Oct. 3: 1.5 acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Donna T. Farmer. Grantors: Irma L. Hamby and Becky Taylor. Excise tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0701.
Oct. 3: 6.002 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: George W. and Alicia M. Wiggins. Grantors: George W. and Alicia M. Wiggins. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0752.
Oct. 3: 3 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Leonel and Hannah Romero. Grantors: Richard J. and Charlene M. Goodman. Excise tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0755.
Oct. 3: 0.972 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ian D. and Jane V. Dunbar. Grantors: Rita C. Rettinger, Donald W. Rettinger, Garnet E. Clark, Carolyn P. Clark, Catherine M. Clark. Excise tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0767.
Oct. 3: Lot 9, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Paul T. and Marlena D. McCrimmon. Grantors: Matthew R. and Nona F. Henderson. Excise tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0771.
Oct. 4: 0.443 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Enrique Someillan, Diane De Varona. Grantors: Tammy H. and Mark A. Massey. Excise tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0880.
Oct. 4: Lot 74, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Peace Cabin, LLC. Grantors: Jonathan M. and Crystal Dillon. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 0886.
Oct. 4: 11.789 acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Robert and Pama H. Taylor. Grantors: Nancy D., Gary A., Crystal, and Vincent Walker. Excise tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0889.
Oct. 4: Lot 49, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Kimberly R. Rattliff. Grantors: Charles D. and Judy P. Reed. Excise tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0505. Page: 0894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.