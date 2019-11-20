The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 4: 2 tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Mark L. Clark, Angela H. Fogle. Grantors: Herbert, Danny and Mariann Richardson. Excise tax: $285. Value: $142,500. Book: 0506. Page: 0900.
Nov. 4: 0.343 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. and Rhonda B. Herman. Grantors: Norman C., Steven D. and Terri Elliott, Barry E. and Stephanie E. Henderson. Excise tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0916.
Nov. 4: 6 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kasey S. and McKenzi Wallace. Grantors: Susanne J. Bentley. Excise tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0921.
Nov. 4: 2 tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: William M. Pate. Grantors: William and Diane Kohlhepp. Excise tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0977.
Nov. 4: 4 lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Justin T. Bunton. Grantors: Brenda K. Reeves. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 0988.
Nov. 4: 0.339 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Little Properties, LLC. Grantors: G. Michael and Mary P. Burgess. Excise tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0990.
Nov. 4: 1.815 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Curtis C. Baker. Grantors: Jerry L. Walker. Excise tax: $222. Value: $111,000. Book: 0506. Page: 0997.
Nov. 5: 0.269 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Michael T. and Crystal C. Jones. Grantors: Cynthia and Walter Pugh. Excise tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1064.
Nov. 6: 3 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Christopher J. and Linda G. Cline. Grantors: Robert C. and Brenda T. Gambill. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1109.
Nov. 6: Lot 38, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Babs L. Cole. Excise tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1177.
Nov. 6: 2.955 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Expedition K9, LLC. Grantors: Good Dog Training, LLC. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1179.
Nov. 6: 4 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew R. Critcher. Grantors: Brittany E. Lawrence. Excise tax: $348. Value: $174,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1183.
Nov. 6: 3 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Travis M. and Crystal A. Bennett. Grantors: Stevan F. and Mary L. Sayre. Excise tax: $412. Value: $206,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1205.
Nov. 6: 1.002 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Perkins & Perkins, LLC. Grantors: Douglas W. and Judith S. Thomasson. Excise tax: $473. Value: $236,500. Book: 0506. Page: 1222.
Nov. 6: 0.853 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Grayson Gilley. Grantors: Robert S. Goodman. Excise tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1238.
Nov. 6: 54.085 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joseph I., Kenneth R. and Gary K. Caraway, Jennie C. Bare. Grantors: Joseph I. and Gail S. Caraway, Kenneth R. and Charlinha B. Caraway, Gary K. and Joyce G. Caraway, Jennie C. Bare and William S. Bare. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1250.
Nov. 6: 32 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Isaac W. and Heather M. Parsons. Grantors: George E. and Barbara Weaver. Excise tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0506. Page: 1254.
Nov. 6: 3 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brien S. Woosley. Grantors: The Patricia D. Woodring Living Trust, James L. and Patricia D Woodring. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1259.
Nov. 6: 2 lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Daryl C. and Lucretia G. Triplette. Grantors: The Carole F. Landy Living Trust, Carole F. Landy. Excise tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1262.
Nov. 7: Lot 20, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Tony G. and Maria Avalle-Arce Armenta. Grantors: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1422.
Nov. 7: 25.618 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: The Summit at Cross Mountain, LLC. Grantors: Marnee J. and Cherrie M. Dvorak. Excise tax: $2,100. Value: $1,050,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1426.
Nov. 7: 2 lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: James E. Huff, Jacqualine B. Stillwell. Grantors: John F. and Robin B. Tuttle. Excise tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1435.
Nov. 7: 12.89 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: James E. Huff, Jacqualine B. Stillwell. Grantors: The Rogue Company, LLC. Excise tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1437.
Nov. 7: 1.5 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Dusty Hess Construction, LLC. Grantors: State Employees’ Credit Union. Excise tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1439.
Nov. 7: Lot 16, Elk Township. Grantees: Allan P. Barkley and Barbara L. Barkley. Grantors: Matthew B. and Julie J. Cincera. Excise tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1473.
Nov. 7: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Grantors: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1499.
Nov. 7: 2 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Brenda A. and Dwayne Atwood. Grantors: Brenda A. and Dwayne Atwood, Lynn A. and Larry Powers, Marlene A. Brooks. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1523.
Nov. 7: 2 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Lynn A. and Larry Powers. Grantors: Brenda A. and Dwayne Atwood, Lynn A. and Larry Powers, Marlene A. Brooks. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1526.
Nov. 7: 2 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Marlene A. Brooks. Grantors: Brenda A. and Dwayne Atwood, Lynn A. and Larry Powers, Marlene A. Brooks. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1529.
Nov. 8: 40 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Sonia D. Kelley. Grantors: Elmer E. Horsey, Sonia D. Kelley, The Sonia d’A. Kelley Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1536.
Nov. 8: 2.203 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Louis Walthall. Grantors: Jack F. Apple, Michelle J. Handler. Excise tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1542.
Nov. 8: 103.279 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Jay S. and Teresa C. Milam. Excise tax: $866. Value: $433,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1544.
Nov. 8: 0.902 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Paul W. Potter. Grantors: Hanna R. and Levi M. Dillard, Kevin M. and Sandy Worley. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1560.
Nov. 8: 2 lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John H. and Shirley L. Smith. Grantors: Homestead Development Corporation. Excise tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1584.
Nov. 8: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Susan Farmer. Grantors: Ronald H. and Dorothy B. Osborne. Excise tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1604.
Nov. 8: Lot 101, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kevin P. and Cindy A. O’Connor. Grantors: Stephen V. and Barbara D. Spradling. Excise tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1608.
Nov. 8: Lot 1, Clifton Township. Grantees: Willie S. and Frances P. Richardson. Grantors: Willie S. Richardson. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1611.
Nov. 8: Unit 203, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James and Lisa Lee. Grantors: Donald and Mary Riggs. Excise tax: $273. Value: $136,500. Book: 0506. Page: 1627.
Nov. 8: 21 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Susan V. Lewis. Grantors: Susan V. Lewis, Brandi V. and Cyrus Hurley. Excise tax: None. Book: 0506. Page: 1663.
Nov. 8: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Martin and Gwendolyn Sheir. Grantors: Terry and K-Lynne McKerchie. Excise tax: $818. Value: $409,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1667.
Nov. 8: 4 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey J. and Angela B. Buchanan. Grantors: Teddy R. and Mary G. Elliott. Excise tax: $286. Value: $143,000. Book: 0506. Page: 1696.
