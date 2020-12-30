The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 16: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark F. Pierce II and Kelly B. Pierce. Grantor: Jonathan Adams. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1044.
Oct. 16: 6.663 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Kevin M. Wilcox. Grantor: Mickel E. Miller. Excise Tax: $284. Value: $142,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1062.
Oct . 16: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Judson R. and Berrin F. Ammons. Grantors: A.L. and Margaret R. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1084.
Oct. 16: 1 Parcel, Elk Township. Grantees: Christopher M. and Jennifer K. Bilbro. Grantors: Eddie L. and Sandra K. Bumgarner. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1086.
Oct. 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: A & R Mountain Properties. Grantors: Darryl and Cynthia J. Butler. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1106.
Oct. 16: 10 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: William and Jessica Weaver. Grantors: Bobby J. and Betty P. Miller. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1117.
Oct. 16: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danny Dillard and Kathryn M. Meyer. Grantors: Johnny A. Keesler Jr. and Teresa R. Keesler. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1129.
Oct. 19: 5 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cabinlot LLC. Grantors: Stephen R. and Carol H. Shaffer, The Carol H. Shaffer Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1170.
Oct. 19: 0.532 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Henry S. Kennedy Jr. and Brenda N. Kennedy. Grantors: Clyde E. and Melody C. Hoyle. Excise Tax: $538. Value: $269,000. Book 0518. Page: 1173.
Oct. 19: 2.38 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: First-Citizens Bank & Company. Grantors: Richard D. Johnson II, Larry E. and Monica P. Elliott. Excise Tac: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1195.
Oct. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jorge G. and Martha J. Rodriguez. Grantors: Kevin E. and Amy H. Butterworth. Excise Tax: $47. Value: $23,500. Book: 0518. Page: 1200.
Oct. 19: 8.8 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard D. and Mona L. Dockery. Grantors: Van A. and Joyce C. Madsen. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1217.
Oct. 19: 1.093 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel R. and Ninevah W. Murray. Grantors: Thomas and Katharine D. Kurtz. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1223.
Oct. 19: 1.276 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: April R. Cook. Grantors: Beverly D. Moose and Leigh A. Stone. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1225.
Oct. 19: 0.750 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Luke D. Rupard and Cassandra D. Cox. Grantors: Jonathan D. and Jennifer Hess. Excise Tax: $445. Value: $222,500. Book: 0518. Page: 1247.
Oct. 20: 0.5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William S. and Jennifer Byland. Grantor: CarolJean Canfield. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1271.
Oct. 20: 1 Lot, Warrensville Township. Grantee: Lesia Ham. Grantors: Jonathan R. and Stephanie K. Darnell. Excise Tax: $154. Value: $77,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1287.
Oct. 20: 3 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Ferguson Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantors: John C., Richard, Mary S. and Catherine C. Ferguson, The Richard Ferguson Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1290.
Oct. 20: 3.165 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Paul Potter Jr. Grantors: Fred Johnson, Rodney E. and Geneva Calloway. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1310.
Oct. 20: 1.123 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert T. and Christen R. Murphy. Grantors: Andrew R. and Jennifer H. Baynes. Excise Tax: $526. Value: $263,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1342.
Oct. 20: 1.045 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brian R. and Lisa M. Moore. Grantors: Christopher L. and Angela T. Poe. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1355.
Oct. 20: 1.078 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Don R. and Lynne A. Jackson. Grantors: Ronald G. and Tammi R. Stephenson. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1378.
Oct. 20: 1.274 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Eduardo Acosta. Grantors: George F. and Sarah E. Wiley. Excise Tax: $29. Value: $14,500. Book: 0518. Page: 1380.
Oct. 20: 1.002 Acres. Obids Township. Grantees: David M. and Valerie L. Everett. Grantor: Octavius Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1382.
Oct. 21: 2.035 Acres, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: Gordon C. and Dawn D. Galzerano. Grantor: Gordon C. Galzerano. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 1411.
Oct. 21: 1.396 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: John Frazer. Grantors: Gary W. and Andrea F. Grindrod. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1437.
Oct. 21: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Dale T. Karlson. Grantees: Brian W. and Meredith L. Gilley. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1480.
Oct. 21: 15.625 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Rachel H. Conerly. Grantors: Michael W. and Patsy M. Grubb. Excise Tax: $336. Value: $168,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1503.
Oct. 21: 40.074 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert L. Davis Jr. and Emily M. Davis. Grantor: Linda H. Stone. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0518. Page: 1531.
