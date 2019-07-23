The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 15: Lot 19, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jamie Rivera and Ivette Latorre. Grantors: The Jo Ann Fullmer Trust. Excise Tax: $79. Value: $39,500. Book: 0502. Page: 0951.
July 15: 5.84 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: John and Yvonne Deemer. Grantors: Donald, Cynthia, James and Barbara Deemer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 0953.
July 15: 5 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Daniel L., Nathan L. and Apryl B. Cole. Grantors: Tim A. and Brenda C. Lail. Excise Tax: $168. Value: $84,000. Book: 0502. Page: 0959.
July 15: Lot 19, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jerrita Roark. Grantors: Lisa, Kerry M., Justin L. and Mary Dickerson. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0502. Page: 0979.
July 15: 2 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jerrita Roark. Grantors: The Martha L. Ruth Trust. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0502. Page: 0981.
July 16: Lot 6, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Allen C. and Melissa Dicks. Grantors: Michael and Pamela Whetzel. Excise Tax: $98. Value: $49,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1007.
July 16: 0.56 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Dan E. and Amanda P. Brewer. Grantors: Mark and Heather Leach. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1024.
July 16: 8.324 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Phillip E. and Darlene S. Fuller. Grantors: Joann C. and Joan T. Clark. Excise Tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1055.
July 16: 61.936 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Phillip E. and Darlene S. Fuller. Grantors: Joann C. and Joan T. Clark, Barbara A., Paul C. and Peggy Marley, Jimmy G. Pennell. Excise Tax: $1,066. Value: $533,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1057.
July 17: Lot 51, Old Fields Township. Grantees: The Fuentes Trust. Grantors: Otto C. and Elena M. Fuentes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1087.
July 17: Lot 3, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: The Fuentes Trust. Grantors: Otto C. and Elena M. Fuentes. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1091.
July 17: 2 lots, Laurel Ridge Estates, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Chirstopher K. and Caroline P. Abbott. Grantors: Roy A. and Maralasu Andrews. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1108.
July 17: 0.879 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Cydney Caldwell. Grantors: John G. Leggett. Excise Tax: $507. Value: $253,500. Book: 0502. Page: 1148.
July 17: Lot 2, Obids Township. Grantees: Jamie M. Parker. Grantors: Iverson C. and Jamie M. Snuffer. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1167.
July 17: 2 tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jeffery R. Rash. Grantors: Jesse L. Rash. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1193.
July 17: 2 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Scott P. and Louanne C. Vaughn. Grantors: Farrell W. and Mary A. Scott. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1201.
July 17: 4 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jessie B. and Iris P. Davis. Grantors: James N. Walters. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1223.
July 17: 2.25 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jered K. and Jonathan C. Hicks. Grantors: Tammy Testerman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1227.
July 17: 10 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Hal O. and Cheryl A. Mosees. Grantors: Melanie L. and James M. Johnson, Alyson L. and Clint J. Church. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1229.
July 17: 8.832 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Billy J., Elizabeth R. and Billy W. Walton. Grantors: Nathan A. Daniel. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1232.
July 18: 2 lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: George W. Phillips II and Wiley M. Lewis. Grantors: John F. and Susan H. Trinajstich. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1245.
July 18: 4 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeren Holman. Grantors: Linda Elliott. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1265.
July 18: 1.539 acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Michael R. Phipps. Grantors: Billy C. and Vivian Tedder. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1284.
July 18: 15.18 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kerry F. and Monique M. Kirby. Grantors: Noel and Allison Hawke, William O. Weber. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1287.
July 19: Tract 2, Elk Township. Grantees: Herbert L. Goodman, Gloria G. ROach and Jane G. Rossi. Grantors: Kyla W. and Samuel E. Ledford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1301.
July 19: 10.893 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin J. and Teresa L. Stewart. Grantors: Daniel R. and Merrie Dyszelski. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1306.
July 19: Lot 218, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Charles E. Mosher and Pamela St. John. Grantors: Judith F. and John R. Mountjoy. Excise Tax: $674. Value: $337,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1309.
July 19: 3.486 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Robert C. and Jean W. Church. Grantors: Jean W. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1346.
July 19: Lot 65, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Leslie K. and Arthur M. Leonard. Grantors: Janie L. Manuel. Excise Tax: $494. Value: $247,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1350.
July 19: 1 acre, Elk Township. Grantees: David and Rachel Sanders. Grantors: Julie S. Alexander and Doris A. Seatz. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1373.
July 19: 4.571 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Parks A. and Pamela P. Nesbit. Grantors: Joyce G. and Thomas D. Hartsoe. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1393.
