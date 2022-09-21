The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 1: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Joshua and Taralee Clowes. Grantor: Tom C. Breiner. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0628.
June 1: 9 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Timothy P. Feith. Grantor: First Community Bank. Excise Tax: $246. Value: $123,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0636.
June 1: 2 Lots, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Joshua and Taralee Clowes. Grantors: Midland Ira, Inc and Tom Breiner. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0658.
June 1: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: David G. Herman. Grantors: Fulton J. and Brenda S. Gurley. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0660.
June 1: 11.533 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Grantors: Benjamin M. and Rolanda D. Cheek. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0677.
June 1: 1.250 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Glenn E. and Melissa C. T. Cornett. Grantor: Lester F. Jones. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0680.
June 2: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Jennifer S. Smith, the Robert D. Smith Living Trust and the Jennifer S. Smith Living Trust. Grantors: Robert J. and Kathleen B. Giroux. Excise Tax: $1,816. Value: $908,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0731.
June 2: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mark L. and Melinda K. Schryver. Grantor: Bare Creek Land and Cattle, Inc. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0734.
June 2: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: David W. and Vickie M. Monteith. Grantors: Ronald D. and Valerie A. Cockerham. Excise Tax: $21. Value: $10,500. Book: 0542. Page: 0741.
June 2: 3.5 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: John W. Roberts, Jr. and Mary R. Sexton. Grantor: Mary R. Sexton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0767.
June 3: 1.37 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joshua S. Knobel. Grantor: Brittney C. Knobel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0781.
June 3: 0.938 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ethan and Caitlin Hoffmann. Grantor: Creation Desautels. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0809.
June 3: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeffrey S. Harrell. Grantors: Gordon G. Burns, Jr. and Ruth A. Burns. Excise Tax: $548. Value: $274,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0854.
June 3: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven W. and Rebecca S. Lowe. Grantors: Christopher V. and Elizabeth P. Miller. Excise Tax: $1,660. Value: $830,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0875.
June 3: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robert J. Tobin. Grantors: Norman W. and Terry R. Hope. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0899.
June 3: 0.753 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: James A. Richardson. Grantors: Lisa, Alma S., Evelyn L. and Gary W. Colvard. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0920.
June 3: 1.751 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mason and Kelsey E. Wagoner. Grantors: James A. and Betty M. Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0923.
June 3: 1.659 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Nathan L. and Stephanie M. Eggers. Grantors: James A. and Betty M. Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0925.
June 3: 1.6227 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Aaron J. and Tiphanie E. Haas. Grantors: William M., Dawn, Joseph M. and Anna Eldreth, James D. Daniel and Elizabeth E. Holman. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0927.
June 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lily G. Pratt. Grantors: Edgar J. and Zelma M. Williams and Linda Pratt. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0947.
June 6: 42.329 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert Q. and Lindsey D. Smith. Grantors: Lester J. Smith and Jo Ann E. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0542. Page: 0969.
June 6: 10 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Melanie Tucker. Grantors: Rex and Dana Galindo. Excise Tax: $334. Value: $167,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0986.
June 6: 12.98 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James A. and Laura E. Green. Grantors: Joseph D. and Sharon H. Duvall. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0991.
June 6: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James R. and Lindsay R. C. Matthews. Grantors: Michael F. and Jennifer H. Wardlow. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0542. Page: 0994.
June 6: 2.611 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Steven M. Moize and Susan P. Blevins. Grantor: Diann Safrit. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1011.
June 6: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Cory and Jesslyn Conner. Grantors: Thomas E. and Wonda Rash. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1078.
June 6: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael and Mary G. Edmonds. Grantors: Chris and Rachel Knighton. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1101.
June 6: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Appalachian Investments of North Carolina, LLC. Grantor: W. R. Nelms, Jr. Excise Tax: $712. Value: $356,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1108.
June 7: 2 Lots, Todd Township. Grantees: Norman L. and Kimberly L. Faus. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1148.
June 7: 0.72 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Properties of Eden, LLC. Grantor: Richard K. Boone. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0542. Page: 1172.
