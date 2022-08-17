The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 6: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeffrey S. Harrell. Grantors: Kyle and Susan M. Harrison. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0818.
May 6: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Jesse A. and Angela V. Bayle. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0840.
May 6: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Joel N. and Lori C. Gary. Grantor: Kathleen A. Eddy. Excise Tax: $852. Value: $426,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0854.
May 9: 1.142 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Daniel Duckworth. Grantor: Kristy E. Romans. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0922.
May 9: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jimmy and Kimberly Barnes and Joseph S. and Melanie B. Jordan. Grantors: Vance and Becky Perry. Excise Tax: $33. Value: $16,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0924.
May 9: 42.724 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Jacob L. Hauser. Grantors: Greg E. and Barbara B. Goebel. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0927.
May 9: 10.228 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Wade Barber, Jr. and the Wade Barber, Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Big Woods III, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0939.
May 9: 10.576 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jake J. Williams and Lauren J. Henderson. Grantor: Brett T. Winebarger. Excise Tax: $1,049. Value: $524,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0951.
May 9: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Big Woods III, LLC. Grantors: Wade Barber, Jr. and Marina B. Barber. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0968.
May 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tomas M. Maya and Rosa De La O. Grantors: James and Shirley Powers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0972.
May 9: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Ricky L. and Ann M. White. Grantors: Luigi and Stacy Ruffolo. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0976.
May 9: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Colin R. Stansberry. Grantor: Norma Stansberry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541.
May 9: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David A. Peterson and Sarah B. Seymore. Grantor: Mark Burwinkel. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0984.
May 9: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: John M., Margo R. and Todd M. Cahill. Grantors: John M. and Margo R. Cahill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1005.
May 10: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Rodolfo and Ana Cabrera. Grantors: Adam P. and Deanna Hunt. Excise Tax: $1,240. Value: $620,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1013.
May 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William and Jennifer Greene. Grantors: Cole W. and Joan Case. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1027.
May 10: 4 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Susan J. Taylor and the Taylor Family Trust. Grantors: Elbert L., Mary E. and Karen M. Houck. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0541. Page: 1030.
May 10: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Marlon S. A. and Divine G. M. Valencia. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1076.
May 10: 5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Dean and Alice Parkinson. Grantor: Powell III, LLC. Excise Tax: $145. Value: $72,500. Book: 0541. Page: 1078.
May 10: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Devon R. and Christina C. Vanecek. Grantors: Steve R. Stutts and Karen E. Hall. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1093.
May 10: 37.622 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Thomas N. and Donna D. Shepherd. Grantors: Thomas N. and Donna D. Shepherd and Jerry S. Rose. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1114.
May 10: 40.098 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jerry S. Rose. Grantors: Thomas N. and Donna D. Shepherd and Jerry S. Rose. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1117.
May 10: 25.321 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jose B. Lopez and Juana O. Barcenas. Grantors: Jeffrey E. and Nancy A. Baker. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1120.
May 10: 7 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cheryl S. Lewis and the Cheryl S. Lewis Living Trust. Grantor: Cheryl S. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1127.
May 10: 3 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Adam A. and Georgia R. Bortherton. Grantors: Adam A. and Georgia R. Brotherton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1131.
May 10: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jimmy D. and Kimberly B. Barnes and Joseph S. and Melanie B. Jordan. Grantor: Dwight E. Pardue, Jr. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0541. Page: 1134.
May 10: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Timothy D. Watson and Melissa J. Grogan. Grantors: J. Dean and Shirley B. Watson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1136.
May 11: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantee: Waldesruh, LLC. Grantors: James R., Cynthia L, Zachary F. and Junglae Miller. Excise Tax: $157. Value: $78,500. Book: 0541. Page: 1173.
May 11: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Scott E. and Viola Weber. Grantors: Harold V. Boothe, Jr. and Christi L. Boothe. Excise Tax: $74. Value: $37,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1177.
May 11: 3 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Herbert W. and Kathryn L. C. Sellers. Grantors: Charles B. and Judith B. Blythe. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1206.
May 11: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Johnathon M. and Amanda J. Roten. Grantors: Tommy R. and Brenda M. Price. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1221.
