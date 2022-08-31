The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 16: 13.089 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Tyler D. and Mason D. Combs. Grantors: Jeffrey E. and Nancy A. Baker. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1758.
May 16: 3 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Rebecca B. Miller. Grantors: Sole L. and Ella M. Francis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1770.
May 16: 5 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: William L. and Gene W. Jones and the William L. and Gene W. Jones Family Trust. Grantor: Riverview Investment Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1773.
May 17: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Red Wolf Holdings, LLC. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1793.
May 17: 0.727 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Robert F. Kastelic. Grantor: William J. Sands. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1807.
May 17: 1.734 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mountain Bright Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Daniel and Jennifer B. Holman, Matthew and Lois Miller, Ryan B., Devon and Rebecca B. Houck and the Rebecca B. Houck Testamentary Trust. Excise Tax: $294. Value: $147,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1816.
May 17: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Peter J. and Rebecca G. Wertz. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1851.
May 17: 0.021 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael K. Howard and James A. Kouchinsky. Grantor: Shannell E. Carter. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1853.
May 17: 9.043 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John W. and Marymorgan A. Latham. Grantors: John W. and Marymorgan A. Latham. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1870.
May 17: 1.50 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Stacy M. Parker. Grantor: Elizabeth McManus. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1885.
May 17: 1.302 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Gregory Price. Grantors: Brian S. and Melanie Jones. Excise Tax: None. BookL 0541. Page: 1887.
May 17: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Adam and Gracie Miller. Grantors: Kenneth D. and Kalora C. Temple. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 1890.
May 18: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: JunYoung and MinSin Oh. Grantors: Roland and Lourdes Bubb. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1907.
May 18: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kevin E. and Michelle C. Greene. Grantors: Joseph Kelly, Jr. and Bonnie L. Kelly. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1912.
May 18: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Craig A. and Rebecca A. Martin and the Craig A. and Rebecca A. Martin Living Trust. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1915.
May 18: 0.89 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: High Country Enterprises, Inc. Grantors: Mitchell and Hope Weaver. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1917.
May 18: 2.576 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Douglas B. and Karen Thurbon. Grantor: MCW AHO, LLC. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1920.
May 18: 1.806 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Renee L. Ashley. Grantors: Keith L. and Joyce A. Blackburn. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1949.
May 18: 1.142 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jerrold W., Megan M. nd Molly M. Lyle. Grantor: Jerrold W. Lyle. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0541. Page: 1959.
May 18: 0.458 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Westhaven Wellness Staffing, LLC. Grantor: 1040 S. Jefferson Avenue, LLC. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1966.
May 18: 0.543 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Edgar R. Draughan. Grantor: Janet C. Hamm. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0541. Page: 1973.
May 19: 3.451 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gwendoline N. Lyalls. Grantors: Arvel and Gwendoline N. Lyalls and the Survivors Trust Under the Arvel Lyalls Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2083.
May 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James E. Larson, Jr. and Betty L. Larson. Grantors: Malcom Witt, the Wilmington Trust National Association and the Malcom Witt Trust. Excise Tax: $63. Value: $31,500.
May 19: 2.59 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Justin D. and Lindsay M. Short. Grantors: Amanda L. A. Perkins, Meghan Davis and Scottie and Deanna L. Combs. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2106.
May 19: 2 Tracts, Todd Township. Grantees: Jon D. and Rebecca J. Szymanski. Grantors: John A. and Jeannie E. Higgins. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2134.
May 19: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Hemant D. and Bhoomi S. Patel. Grantors: John J. Snow, LLC and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2137.
May 19: 1.620 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Matthew and April Barnes. Grantors: Gary S. and Deborah B. Brown. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2140.
May 19: 1.001 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Corey A. and Journey W. Carter. Grantors: Paul T. Jones, Jr., Kathy W. and Shirley A. Jones, Timothy D. and Robin J. Carter and the Carter Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 2146.
May 20: 1 Tract, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Raymond A. and Kjersti H. Lupo. Grantors: Richard S., Stefanie S. and Roderick Billette Raymond A. and Kjersti H. Lupo. Excise Tax: $328. Value: $164,000. Book: 0541. Page: 2152.
