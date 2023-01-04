The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Eric B. and Edita Church. Grantors: F S Holdings, Ltd. and Baxter Norris Construction, Inc. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2213.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeffrey R. and Susan M. Mann. Grantors: James T. Fowler, Jr. and Debra A. Handy. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2222.
Aug. 17: 53.11 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: James R. Beamon, Jr. and Caroline K. Beamon. Grantor: Barbara J. Hampton. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2246.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: James and Shirley R. Powers. Grantors: Adam and Gracie Miller. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2259.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: George B. Bowman, Karen M. Kruse and the Kruse-Bowman Property Trust. Grantors: Tom Hattaway and Entrust Ira Administration, Inc. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2261.
Aug. 17: 4 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: James M. Dunne and the James M. Dunne Trust. Grantors: James M. and Elizabeth A. Dunne and the Elizabeth A. Dunne Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2264.
Aug. 17: 2 Tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Roger D. Carpenter, Jr. and Ashley Carpenter. Grantors: Roger D. Carpenter, Jr. and Ashley Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2284.
Aug. 17: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Roger D. Carpenter, Jr. and Ashley Carpenter. Grantors: Roger D. Carpenter, Jr. and Ashley Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2287.
Aug. 17: 1.022 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Roger D. Carpenter, Jr. and Ashley Carpenter. Grantors: Roger D. Carpenter, Jr. and Ashley Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2289.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James L. and Lori A. Eastridge. Grantors: J & T Land Developers, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2292.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tracy and Tammy Jones. Grantor: J & T Land Developers, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2295.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert J. and Cheryl M. Boone. Grantors: Robert J. and Cheryl M. Boone. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2306.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert J. and Cheryl M. Boone. Grantors: Robert J. and Cheryl M. Boone. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2308.
Aug. 18: 1.361 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Randy and Sherri Roop. Grantor: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Excise Tax: $516. Value: $258,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2330.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Deborah D. Koenig. Grantor: Edward C. Koenig, III. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2352.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark J. and Debra L. Glanza. Grantor: Deborah D. Koenig. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2354.
Aug. 18: 6.098 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Karen H. McGowen. Grantors: John and Rene Hughey. Excise Tax: $346. Value: $173,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2356.
Aug. 18: 2.7961 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Kenneth R. and Mary E. Mason. Grantors: Shea E. and Glenda W. McClung. Excise Tax: $768. Value: $384,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2366.
Aug. 18: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Carl and Rebecka Albrecht. Grantors: Jerry D. and Judy Townsend and Hugh Alexander. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2380.
Aug. 18: 16.219 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. and Lisa C. Jones. Grantor: Kathy B. Howell. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2394.
Aug. 18: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Kenneth B. and Robin B. Richardson. Grantors: Kenneth B. and Robin B. Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2421.
Aug. 18: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robert W. Bates. Grantors: Samuel L. and Kelly Surber, Ricky and Monica D. D. Cox and Greg and Amy M. Keys. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2424.
Aug. 19: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bruce R. and Wendy S. Wuenker. Grantors: Joseph T. and Donna D. Johnson. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2458.
Aug. 19: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Gregory T. and Cindy Y. Pruitt and Tyler and Raven. P. Crews. Grantors: Paul and Tammie P. Coffey and Gail W., Michael L., Juanita B., Gregory T. and Cindy Y. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2463.
Aug. 19: 1.308 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Ashley C. Mullis. Grantors: David and Peggy Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0544. Page: 2478.
Aug. 19: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Armond H. and Anne B. Wright. Grantors: Robert L. and Penelope T. Knobel. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0544. Page: 2490.
Aug. 19: 2.650 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Angela R. Tucker. Grantors: Jerry W. and Myrle S. Carlton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0013.
Aug. 19: 5 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Myrle S. Carlton. Grantors: Tommy B. and Myrna S. Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0015.
Aug. 19: 9.574 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Kolton Barr. Grantors: Charles and Mary S. Barr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 0018.
