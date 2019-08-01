The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 22: Lot 27, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Don S. and Jeanette W. Bumgarner. Grantors: William C. and Robin H. Staley. Excise Tax: $828. Value: $414,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1432.
July 23: 0.721 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Barbara D. Hooks and Deanna P. Jester. Grantors: Barbara D. and John L. Hooks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1522.
July 23: 25.38 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Wade and Victoria McInnis. Grantors: Erin L., Leila W., Ian W. and Elizabeth McInnis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1525.
July 23: Lot 2, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Abner and Kandace W. Fortner. Grantors: David C. and Susan M. Johnson. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $5,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1531.
July 24: 0.43 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Amy R. Miller. Grantors: Brandon D. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1572.
July 24: Lot 7, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Phillip G. Stevens and Maria S. Kiser. Grantors: Phillip G. Stevens. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1621.
July 24: 1.211 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ashe High Country Guttering. Grantors: James and Shirley Powers. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1623.
July 25: 2 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Shirley J. Miller. Grantors: CLaude A., Terry L., Pamela J. Miller, Danna J. and Michael D. Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1625.
July 25: 6.457 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Thomas and Jessica Jones. Grantors: Stephen E., Deborah H., Jeffery H., Bobbi J., Terry A. and Kelly Jones, Karen J. and John Harr, Donna J. Harris and Lorraine J. Presnell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1645.
July 25: 2 tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Marvin G. Debord. Grantors: The Stella P. Debord Family Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1661.
July 26: 0.431 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jose J. Miranda and Stefani J. Resendiz. Grantors: James D. and Julie W. Lefevers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1731.
July 26: 1 acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Noah M. Crossitt. Grantors: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1736.
July 26: 0.998 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Christopher D. and Beulah J. Gibbs. Grantors: Michael D. and Joy S. Lambert. Excise Tax: $277. Value: $138,500. Book: 0502. Page: 1759.
July 26: 4 lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Richard G. and Clara A. Caldwell. Grantors: Terry B. and Melanie B. Buchanan. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1819.
July 26: 1.21 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James K. White. Grantors: Melissa B. Poe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1835.
July 26: 1.099 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Doneva D. Lyall. Grantors: Michael L. and Dorothy S. Hamlett. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1839.
July 26: Lot 11, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kevin A. and Bonnie K. Bosak. Grantors: David C. and Carol A. Stuerwald. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1842.
July 26: 0.798 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Laramie A. Sheets. Grantors: Cathy A. Liddle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0502. Page: 1862.
July 26: 0.624 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Katherine J. and Joshua D. Branch. Grantors: Alvin C. Proffit. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1865.
July 26: 4.55 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: William S. Benson. Grantors: John K. and Melinda K. Wenderlein. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0502. Page: 1886.
