The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 24: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Philip T. and Amanda L. Young. Grantors: Nicetas H. and Humberto Estevez, Revocable Intervivos Trust of Humberto Estevez and Nicetas H. Estevez. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1799.
July 24: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Zachary D. and Kristell R. Fulbright. Grantors: John W. and Dianne M. Holdsworth. Excise Tax: $543. Value: $271,500. Book: 0514. Page: 1821.
July 24: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Mary S. Back. Grantors: Richard E. and Carol M. Casey. Excise Tax: $198. Value: $99,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1846.
July 24: 0.985 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Timothy and Sandra Hamm. Grantors: Dura F. and Bobby J. Meherg, J B Hamm. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1850.
July 24: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Daniel A. and April D. Powers. Grantors: Timber Solutions, Inc. and Daniel A. Powers. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1881.
July 24: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Celia G. Sexton. Grantors: Philip K. Rogers, Gina M., Angela M., Valerie L. and Tammy Buongiorne, William, Mary J. and Kerri L. Hilton, Raymond and Hattie Neves, Roger N. Boggs. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1884.
July 24: 1.78 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Adam L. Reed. Grantor: Paul A. Reed Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 1897.
July 24: 6.99 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Todd C. Rivver. Grantors: Waylon B. and Rachel S. Thomas. Excise Tax: $328. Value: $164,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1905.
July 24: 1.307 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Three Dog Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Willis B. and Keren B. Wheeler. Excise Tax: $472. Value: $236,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1924.
July 24: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven J. Leashomb Sr. and Twila A. Leashomb. Grantors: Citibank, Fay Servicing, LLC and CMLTI Asset Trust. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1926.
July 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sonya K. Tedder. Grantors: Johnny and Jill D. Poteat, Ray Brown. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1929.
July 24: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Curtis and Helen E. Nicholson. Grantors: Doug and Heather H. Nigbor. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1959.
July 24: 2 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: Curtis and Helen E. Nicholson. Grantors: Riverview Investment Group LLC. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1962.
July 27: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ronald E. Cate and Lisa C. Shin. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0514. Page: 1984.
July 27: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: The Lucas Living Trust, Joseph J. Lucas Jr. and Mary J. Breiding. Grantor: Joseph J. Lucas Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 2010.
July 27: 2.004 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard N. and Lisa D. Hahn. Grantors: Donnie and Dana Johnson. Excise Tax: $702. Value: $351,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2013.
July 27: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Barbara P. Benson, Barbara Peterson Benson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Barbara P. Benson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 2054.
July 27: 2 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: Barbara P. Benson, Barbara Peterson Benson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Barbara P. Benson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 2056.
July 27: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Donald T. and Antonia C. Garbrick. Grantors: John B. and Elizabeth M. Parker. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2069.
July 27: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lynn B. Jackson. Grantor: April D. McCollum. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 2093.
July 27: 41.635 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Tammy P. Taylor, Billy G.,Mary C. and Marcy C. Parsons. Grantors: Billy G., Mary C. and Marcy C. Cox. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0514. Page: 2095.
July 27: 4 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Tammy P. Taylor, Billy G.,Mary C. and Marcy C. Parsons. Grantors: Billy G., Mary C. and Marcy C. Cox. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0514. Page: 2099.
July 28: 23.747 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Michael and Jane Mehringer. Grantors: Robert and Donna Egan. Excise Tax: $166. Value: $83,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2147.
July 28: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. and Blair Kopf. Grantors: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2168.
July 28: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Henry T. Clay III. Grantors: Henry T., Morgan C. and Bessie Clay. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2172.
July 28: 13.337 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Anne Pression. Grantors: Montra M. May, Brodrick D. Shepherd, Rylan and Tamara Shepherd. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2188.
July 28: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bruce C. and Lyn M. Knoke. Grantors: Joel W. Yates, Jr. and Kathryn M. Yates. Excise Tax: $893. Value: $446,500. Book: 0514. Page: 2227.
July 28: 1 Lot, Ashe and Watauga Townships. Grantees: Gary R. Brooks and Michael G. Giunta. Grantors: Gina A. Razete and Cathy L. Groene. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2248.
July 28: 2 Lots, Ashe and Watauga Townships. Grantees: Gary R. Brooks and Michael G. Giunta. Grantor: Carefree Cove Community Association, Inc. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2251.
July 28: 8.095 Acres, North Fork Townships. Grantee: Christopher Frank. Grantors: Michael E. Crist and Charlie Corrales. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2254.
July 29: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Aaron S. Cronk and Sarah L. Greene. Grantors: Adam M. and Gwendolyn Farrow. Excise Tax: $415. Value: $207,500. Book: 0514. Page: 2260.
July 29: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: June Martin. Grantors: Brink Investment Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2278.
July 30: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin L. and Cassandra D. Neaves. Grantors: Nancy E. Lindsey, The Nancy E. Lindsey Living Trust. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2314.
July 30: 1.793 Acres, New River Township. Grantees: Avery Blevins and Eric Osborne. Grantor: Delmar N. McDaniel. Excise Tax: $496. Value: $248,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2347.
July 30: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin R. and Holly M. Dallman. Grantors: Michael A. and Holly C. Boone. Excise Tax: $184. Value: $92,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2375.
July 30: 1.047 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: George B. and Julie J. White. Grantors: James W. and Mary H. Rorer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0514. Page: 2394.
July 30: 20.786 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: George B. and Julie J. White. Grantors: James W. and Mary H. Rorer. Excise Tax: $1,350. Value: $675,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2396.
July 30: 1.579 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James G. and Lisa H. Lawson. Grantors: Jerry W. Martin II, Cheryl A., Jimmy R. Martin. Excise Tax: $43. Value: $21,500. Book: 0514. Page: 2401.
July 30: 3 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Beverly J. Greene. Grantors: Jessie N. and Sandra G. Lemly. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2405.
July 30: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Ronald J. Bare. Grantors: Thomas W. Perry and William D. Davis. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2415.
July 30: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: Richard J. Wells. Grantors: Stephen D. and Lea R. Doolittle. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2438.
July 30: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Eric B. and Edita Church. Grantors: Paul Fernald, Paul Fernald Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $920. Value: $460,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2441.
July 30: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jason and Tabitha Harrold. Grantors: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips, Wiley M. and Donna B. Lewis. Excise Tax: $146. Value: $73,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2449.
July 30: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Matthew and Summer Willer. Grantors: Anne L. Dodds. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2452.
July 30: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Richard E. and Marisol D. Bryson. Grantors: Alvin S. and Mary A. Rapp. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0514. Page: 2475.
July 30: 0.494 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Franklin L. Young. Grantors: Denver K. and Lelia W. Ellison. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0514. Page: 0021.
